RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
IIT Telangana student dies by suicide, was depressed
August 09, 2023  09:57
The campus of IIT Bombay
The campus of IIT Bombay
A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student from Odisha, allegedly battling depression, died by suicide at the college campus in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police informed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the student was found hanging in her hostel room at the IIT campus on Monday late evening.

Police said they recovered a letter apparently left behind by the deceased, citing, depression, as a possible reason behind her death.

Following the incident, police said they have registered a case under 174 CrPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the authorities at the institute.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem, adding that the family of the deceased was informed of the incident. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances