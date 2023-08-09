Former dacoit Malkhan Singh quits BJP, joins Congress





"Today I am joining the Congress party after quitting the BJP. I had campaigned for the BJP and thought it to be a principled party, and it will work with principles. But I have not seen so much corruption that the Congress has not done damage in 50 years as much as BJP has done in the last 20 years."





"I am not a leader who does politics. I will never compromise against atrocity. If there is injustice and oppression in the public, then I will oppose it and will never compromise with it," Singh said.





The former bandit had surrendered in the year 1982 before the then chief minister Arjun Singh.





Talking about his surrender, he said, "Former PM Rajiv Gandhi took the initiative for my surrender. My demand was the 100 bighas of land for Ramjanaki temple in the area and when the land was granted for the temple, I surrendered before the then CM Arjun Singh."

