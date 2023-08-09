RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Delhi man sends abusive SMS to TV news editor
August 09, 2023  22:16
Representational image
Representational image
The Noida police on Wednesday booked a Delhi-based man for allegedly sending abusive texts to the editor-in-chief of a television news channel. One of these messages also contained derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

The police said they have launched an investigation and identified the culprit who allegedly sent the messages to the senior journalist on WhatsApp.

"In two of the messages, the person targeted the editor-in-chief of the media house by sending abusive, deplorable and derogatory messages. In the third message, he abused the prime minister," a channel representative told the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said an FIR has been registered at the local Phase 2 Police Station on Tuesday. 

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes).

"We have identified the suspect. He is believed to be a resident of Delhi. It appears that he has previously also been involved in such mischief. The police have sent him a notice and asked him to join the inquiry," Yadav told PTI.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances