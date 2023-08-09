RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dalai Lama unveils Ladakh FC home jersey
August 09, 2023  16:29
image
Hummel and 1 Ladakh FC received the blessings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama as he unveiled the home jersey to the public before the upcoming climate cup in Leh. The jersey is made entirely from recycled material and features the local Black-necked Crane in the club crest. The design pays homage to the winding Ladakh roads and high passes. 

The Ladakh FC is based in Ladakh and was founded by individuals with a love for football The team plays their home matches in Spituk Football Stadium -- situated at 11000ft above sea level. 

Hummel is a sports and athleisure wear brand from Denmark.
