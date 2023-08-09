RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Custody of businessman in Goa Mercedes smash extended
August 09, 2023  21:19
A magistrate's court at Ponda in Goa on Wednesday extended the police custody of businessman Paresh Sawardekar, arrested for allegedly mowing down three persons with his high-end car, till August 13.

Sawardekar was arrested by the police on Sunday after his Mercedes car hit five vehicles at Banastarim village near Panaji.

According to the police, Sawardekar was prima facie driving drunk.

In a related development, Sawardekar's wife Meghna was granted anticipatory bail by the Panaji district court.

The court has fixed the matter for arguments on August 16, a police official said.

Banastarim villagers have demanded the arrest of Meghna Sawardekar claiming it was she who was at the wheel when the incident occurred.        

A day earlier, the court had denied bail to Paresh Sawardekar, saying the accused was well aware that driving in a drunken stage may be a culpable offence.

The order denying bail to Sawardekar said that the air blank test of the accused indicates he had 94 mg/100 ml of alcohol in his blood at the time of the accident. This is thrice the permissible limit, a senior police official had said earlier.

Sawardekar owns a chain of supermarkets and a real estate firm. 
