Court bars media from covering Gyanvapi survey





The court of district judge A K Vishvesh passed the order on a plea by the Gyanvapi management committee seeking a ban on the media coverage of the survey which is being conducted to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a temple.





Madan Mohan Yadav, the Hindu side's lawyer who was present in the court during the hearing, told PTI, "The court has ordered the media to not report the event from the spot. The members of survey team should also not give comments in the media. The court further advised that such reports on the issue that could lead to breach of peace should not be put on social media."





In July, a Varanasi court had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.





The order was upheld by the Allahabad high court. The survey of the mosque complex began on August 4 following court orders.

