Conquering hearts with love is important: Tushar Gandhi





On the way to the Maidan after the police released him after three hours, he tweeted to say, "Fear in our society is so palpable, I got into a Riksha at Santa Cruz Police Station after I was allowed to go. When we reached Bandra I hailed an old Muslim taxi driver to take me to August Kranti Maidan, He saw the police car & panicked told me "Saab mujhe nahin fasna'. Took a lot of convincing to reassure him. This is the malady afflicting our society today thats why #Nafraton_Bharat_Chodo_Mohobbat_Se_Dilon_ko_jodo is necessary."

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi claimed police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.