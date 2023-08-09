RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Conquering hearts with love is important: Tushar Gandhi
August 09, 2023  16:36
Pt Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel
Pt Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel
Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi claimed police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. 

On the way to the Maidan after the police released him after three hours, he tweeted to say, "Fear in our society is so palpable, I got into a Riksha at Santa Cruz Police Station after I was allowed to go. When we reached Bandra I hailed an old Muslim taxi driver to take me to August Kranti Maidan, He saw the police car & panicked told me "Saab mujhe nahin fasna'. Took a lot of convincing to reassure him. This is the malady afflicting our society today thats why #Nafraton_Bharat_Chodo_Mohobbat_Se_Dilon_ko_jodo is necessary."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances