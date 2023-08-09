Conquering hearts with love is important: Tushar Gandhi

Conquering hearts with love is important: Tushar GandhiAugust 09, 2023 16:36
Pt Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel
Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi claimed police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.
On the way to the Maidan after the police released him after three hours, he tweeted to say, "Fear in our society is so palpable, I got into a Riksha at Santa Cruz Police Station after I was allowed to go. When we reached Bandra I hailed an old Muslim taxi driver to take me to August Kranti Maidan, He saw the police car & panicked told me "Saab mujhe nahin fasna'. Took a lot of convincing to reassure him. This is the malady afflicting our society today thats why #Nafraton_Bharat_Chodo_Mohobbat_Se_Dilon_ko_jodo is necessary."