RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
CEO of music company kidnapped over financial dispute
August 09, 2023  23:15
image
A 36-year-old chief executive officer (CEO) of a Mumbai-based music company was allegedly "abducted" by unidentified persons from his office on Wednesday afternoon, but was rescued later after a chase by the police, an official said.  

According to the Aarey police station official, some unidentified persons barged into the CEO's  office situated in Chintamani Classique complex in suburban Goregaon and took him along with them after allegedly using the names of a political leader and a person with whom he has a financial dispute.

The "kidnappers" left in two cars along with the victim. 

An office staffer immediately dialled the police control room and informed them about the incident, he said.

The police swung into action and started chasing the vehicles, which they managed to stop at Dahisar (East), the northernmost suburb of Mumbai, said the official.

All the car occupants, including the CEO, were brought out. 

During interrogation, the music company executive said a financial dispute was going on between him and them. 

After some time, others left the spot in the cars, while the CEO was brought to the Aarey police station, he said. 

Another official said they were verifying the details and information provided by the CEO, but no FIR (first information report) was registered yet. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

Take The Super Filmi Quiz
Take The Super Filmi Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand
Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand

Scenes from Haldwani and Kotdwar where torrential rain caused flooding and landslides, August 9, 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances