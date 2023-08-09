RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP women MPs write letter to Speaker on kiss
August 09, 2023  15:17
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, other women BJP MPs, complain to Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi blowing flying kiss inside Lok Sabha, accuse him of insulting women MPs. 

"By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a Member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a Member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India...What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he? That is why, we have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him. This is what we have demanded," Karandlaje says.
