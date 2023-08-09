RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BJP turns the Quit India Movement on its head
August 09, 2023  11:47
The ad in today's papers
The ad in today's papers
The Centre's ad on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement today. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. 

 Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines. 

 "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet. He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

Take The Super Filmi Quiz
Take The Super Filmi Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand
Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand

Scenes from Haldwani and Kotdwar where torrential rain caused flooding and landslides, August 9, 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances