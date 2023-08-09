BJP turns the Quit India Movement on its head





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement.





Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.





"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet. He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."

The Centre's ad on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement today.