BJP team visits Nuh after horrific violence
August 09, 2023  15:28
A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on Wednesday to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district. 

 The delegation was led by state president Om Prakash Dhankhar.

The other members of the delegation were state co-operative minister Dr Banwari Lal, MLA and state general secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and state minister Samay Singh Bhati, said police. 

 On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said. 

 Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders. PTI
