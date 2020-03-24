LIVE
Tue, 24 March 2020
PM to address nation at 8 pm on COVID-19 scourge
Timeline Refresh
11:37
Four more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; total reaches 101: Health official.
11:36 Shivraj wins trust vote
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins confidence motion unanimously in Madhya Pradesh assembly for his fourth term as Chief Minister. Not a single Congress MLA was present in the assembly at the time of voting. SP, BSP & independent MLAs voted in favour of the motion.
11:35 446 active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry
The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country stands at 446 while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 36, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Nine people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed.
The Central government has taken several steps to contain the rapid spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.
There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31. -- ANI
11:33 EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26
The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday. Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.
The decision on holding the election for the remaining 18 seats will be taken based on the prevailing situation, the sources said. Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.
As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31. -- PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at pm on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.
"Will address the nation at 8 pm today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.
He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.
Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.
As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.
-- PTI
11:19 Student from Navi Mumbai booked for violating home quarantine
A 24-year-old student who returned from the UK and went to meet his friend in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for violating the mandatory home quarantine advisory in view of the coronavirus crisis, a police official said on Tuesday.
The police took action against the student after civic authorities did not find him at his residence at NRI Complex in Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Monday, an official said. The student came back from the UK some days back. Despite being advised by the civic authorities to remain in home quarantine, he went to meet his friend at Dombivali in neighbouring Thane, he said.
As there could be a possibility of spread of the viral infection, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) health centre lodged a complaint at the NRI Police Station, he said. The police subsequently registered an offence against the student under IPC Sections 269(negligent act likely to spread infectious diseases dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said.
The NMMC officials have also informed of the incident to the Thane Police and Kalyan-Dombivali civic authorities, he said. The student has now been kept at a quarantine facility in Thane, he added. PTI
11:11 Omar Abdullah released after 8 months in detention
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention. His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year. The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5. PTI
10:45 Manipur has 1st coronavirus case in northeast
Two important updates: The total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara, the Health Department, Maharashtra, said.
-- 23-year-old woman, who returned to Manipur from UK, tests positive for coronavirus in first instance of infection in Northeast.
According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.
Image: A woman looks at a notice at a medical store in Kolkata. PTI Photo.
10:38 COVID-19: IIT-KGP researchers develop hand sanitisers
Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have developed two different alcohol-based hand sanitisers based on WHO guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak, the institute said in a statement.
A team from the School of Medical Science and Technology of the institute manufactured a hand sanitiser containing isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and water, it said.
The team comprises research scholars Atul Kumar Ojha, Ayan Gope, Anurup Mukhopadhyay, Lopamudra Das, Akashlina Basu, a few of whom have studied pharmaceutical technology, the statement said.
Another team led by Prof Mihir Sarangi of the Department of Mechanical Engineering has developed a hand sanitiser based on 70 per cent ethanol and 30 per cent aloe vera gel, it said. Both the teams have made the hand sanitisers available to employees of the institute who are providing essential services to students and staff on the campus.
"The hand sanitisers have been made only for non- commercial purposes," researcher Atul Kumar Ojha said. PTI
Image:A man distributes unsealed face masks to auto-rickshaw drivers during the lockdown in Ahmedabad on Monday. Pic: ANI
10:19 Protests end in Delhi
The protest site in Hauz Rani, Delhi, has been cleared by police, amid complete lockdown in the national capital. Prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC is in place in Delhi, in the light of COVID-19.
10:16 113 Indians from Malaysia return
Out of the 113 passengers who were brought back from Malaysia on board Air Asia flight to Chennai last night, nine symptomatic passengers were referred to a hospital, while the remaining 104 were taken to the Air Force quarantine facility in Tambaram yesterday.
10:09 Sensex starts 1400 higher on Fed relief measures
Equity benchmark Sensex recovered over 1,400 points in opening session on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers after US Federal Reserve announced limitless bond-buying programme to support the US economy.
Investor sentiment in Asia improved in anticipation of a revival in demand from the economic giant, traders said. After rallying 1,481.63 points, the BSE barometer gave up some gains to trade 443.27 points or 1.71 per cent higher at 26,424.51.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 165.55 points, or 2.18 per cent, up at 7,775.80. Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T, Tata Steel, Asian Paint and ICICI Bank, while HCL Tech, HUL, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.
In the previous session, the BSE benchmark plummeted 3,935 points or 13. 15 per cent to close at 25,981.24, while the NSE barometer Nifty cracked 1,135.20 points or 12.98 per cent to settle at 7,610.25.
According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the US Fed is now leading from the front with its historic package which includes open-ended purchase of securities, direct loans to companies, purchase of corporate bonds, lending against student loans and credit card loans.
The Federal Reserve announced it will buy unlimited amounts of US Treasury debt -- essentially printing money for the economy -- as well as new steps to lend directly to small- and medium-sized companies that have been among the hardest-hit as economic activity dries up.
"This comprehensive package for the wall street and the main street is unprecedented and gives the message that the world's largest central bank will "do whatever it takes' to mitigate the economic crisis.
"Other central banks can be expected to follow suit with bold measures to ease the severely strained credit and financial markets,' he said.
A major package from the government of India and the Reserve Bank can be expected shortly, he stated, adding that the market is likely to remain hugely volatile with rising possibility of V shaped recovery occasionally.
"However, the calamity facing humanity is enormous," he said. As per traders, extreme lockdown measures taken by the government of India and authorities across the world has put immense pressure in investor sentiment.
10:01 FAKE! No such instructions for Mumbai
If for those in Mumbai, who have got this on WhatsApp, this is fake news. The city like the rest of Maharashtra, is under curfew till March 31.
The Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice tweeted to say, "Rumours are no less infectious than #coronavirus! This looks like a meticulous list, but a fake one too! Please note that no such directions have been given by @CPMumbaiPolice . In case of any doubt, please #Dial100 or tweet to us! #TakingOnCorona "
09:54 16 Corona suspects from Ladakh tested negative
Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal arrived at the Parliament wearing a mask in the wake of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, last week. Sixteen fresh samples of suspected cases have tested negative, a senior government official said on Monday. Among the 16 samples, 12 were from Kargil while the other four were from Leh, said Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh.
Three people were tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory on Saturday (March 21).While two of those were in Leh, one person was tested positive in Kargil, taking the total number of cases to 13 in the Union Territory, the administration said. The condition of all the infected people is stable.
Meanwhile, several precautionary steps have been taken for preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in Ladakh. The administration's orders have immediate effect and will remain enforced till April 15, 2020.
Image: Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal arrived at the Parliament wearing a mask in the wake of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, last week. Pic: ANI
09:39 492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
Coronavirus cases rise to 492 in India; number of active cases 446: Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the number of cases were 415, up 77 today. The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 446, after over 22 fresh cases were reported. Thirty-six people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added.
Yesterday, the Centre warning of legal action against those violating the restrictions enforced to curtail the pandemic, which has claimed more than 14,500 lives globally.
Punjab on Monday became the first in the country to impose curfew in the entire state with no relaxations and only exempted essential services to prevent the infection, which has killed seven people in the country so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.
"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Faced with unprecedented situation arising out of the coronavirus breakout, the Centre and state governments have decided to take extraordinary measures and impose restrictions.
Delhi, Jharkhand, and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown. Maharashtra is under curfew from today.
Image: People rush to get medicines during the lockdown in Kolkata on Monday. Pic: ANI
09:18 China reports 1st COVID-19 case in 6 days
For the first time in six days, China has reported a new case of coronavirus in Hubei province, according to the country's National Health Commission.
The new case was among 78 reported across the country on Monday, of which 74 were imported from overseas.
That brings mainland China's total to 81,171 confirmed cases. Of this total, 73,159 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, according to the NHC.
China also reported seven new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 3,277. Hubei -- ground zero for the pandemic -- has been hit the hardest, with 3,160 deaths.
In recent weeks, the number of locally-transmitted cases has fallen in China as the number of imported cases has risen. Mainland China's total number of imported cases is now 427.
09:08 COVID-19: Heavy security in Delhi amid lockdown
Heavy security has been deployed in several areas of the national capital, including Jafrabad and Shaheen Bagh, amid complete lockdown in a bid to tackle COVID-19 outbreak.
Delhi Police had earlier cleared the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area where people had been staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act since December last year.
On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.
The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown.
There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.
The total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 471 in India including nine deaths, the ICMR said.
-- ANI
08:51 Rijiju calls for action against racial abuse
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial discrimination being faced by the people of north-east in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The minister also said that strict action must be taken by all the state governments in this regard. "I'm sad to see such racial discrimination in many parts of India. Anyone whoever discriminates people of other community, region, religion or race are the real enemy virus. All state govts must take strict action as per the direction of the Govt of India," Rijiju tweeted.
Earlier on Monday, the ministry of home affairs wrote to all states and Union Territories, asking them to take appropriate action against those who are harassing people from the North-East by linking them with COVID-19.
Recently in North-West Delhi, a case was reported where a man harassed a female belonging to a North-Eastern state by linking her with coronavirus. After her complaint, a case was registered against the person and the matter is under investigation.
-- ANI
08:23 US First Lady Melania Trump tests negative for coronavirus
US First Lady Melania Trump tested negative for coronavirus, said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
"Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative," Grisham said.
US President Donald Trump first announced that the first lady had received a test during his remarks at a Monday evening White House coronavirus task force briefing with reporters.
Asked by a reporter whether his wife had been tested, Trump said, "Yes," and added that the first lady was "fine." The President and first lady were tested at the White House on March 13, more than one week ago.
US Vice President Mike Pence -- who has been the Trump administration's point person on coordinating the government's response to the pandemic -- and second lady Karen Pence were tested Saturday for the virus after it was revealed a member of the vice president's staff had tested positive for Covid-19. The Pences each tested negative.
08:00 Shaheen Bagh protesters removed amid lockdown
Amid sharp rise in cases of novel coronavirus across India, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh -- heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act -- has been cleared this morning after 101 days.
Several people, including women, were detained overnight, said police. "They were not clearing the protest site despite repeated persuasion," said an official, adding that large gatherings have been banned over COVID-19.
This comes nearly a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing restrictions in the national capital to curb spread of highly contagious coronavirus, said: "No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too."
02:32 Covid: Tihar Jail to release 3,000 prisoners
The Tihar Prison authorities on Monday said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat.
"We will try to release around 1,500 convicts on parole or furlough, and around the same number (1,500) of undertrial prisoners (on interim-bail) in the coming three to four days to ease congestion in jails in the wake of coronavirus threat," Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons), said.
However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals, he said.
According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole. -- PTI