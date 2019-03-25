LIVE! IAF to induct four Chinook choppers today

March 25, 2019

10:06 IAF to induct four Chinook choppers today: The Indian Air Force will be inducting the first unit of four US-made Chinook heavy-lift helicopters on Monday. The first four of such 15 choppers have arrived at Chandigarh's Air Force Station 12 Wing for their deployment by the IAF. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa will induct the aircraft, the IAF said.



On the features of the chopper, the IAF posted on its official Twitter handle: "Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries. It is a multi-role platform and is used for the transport of troops and material among other roles. It will greatly enhance IAF's HADR capability."



India has paid close to USD 1.5 billion for 15 of these helicopters which would be also used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations.



Chinook is one of the two helicopters other than the Apache attack choppers for which India had signed deals in 2015-16. The supplies of Apaches will also start by September this year when they start arriving at the Pathankot airbase. -- ANI

09:55 Kamal Haasan not to contest LS polls: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan did not figure in the second and final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election and bypolls to the 18 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Announcing the list of candidates at massive public meeting in Coimabtore on Sunday, Haasan said that name did not figure in it as there were large number of nominations in his name from almost all the constituencies. He stated that there was no cause for worry since all the candidates were his faces. Haasan said instead of being in the palanquin, he preferred to shoulder it. He also assured the public that all the winners would deliver and fulfil the promises they had made during the regime, adding that they would be removed if proved otherwise. A single complaint against them will be inquired into by a committee and if found guilty, they will be immediately asked to tender their resignation, Haasan said. The MNM chief also released the party manifesto, assuring to permanently solve the drinking water problem, wiping out poverty from the state, ensure slum-free Tamil Nadu, equal wages for women labourers as men in all sectors. He vouched to unite the Tamil diaspora across the world. safeguard the human rights of the Tamil workforce across the globe and reform the existing anti-corruption Lokayukta act and appoint a credible ombudsman. -- PTI

09:45 'Maybe 10, 15 years later, Rahul may mature as a politician': "This business of monopoly of one family must end."Here, they picked up a few leaders for him as he needed support which was okay, but later, they became his cronies."



Tom Vadakkan, a Congress spokesperson who was perceived to be close to Sonia Gandhi recently resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Congress President Rahul Gandhi described Vadakkan as a 'man with no mass following'.



"When you don't have access to the leadership, what are you supposed to do?" Vadakkan asks Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

Read the interview here. "This business of monopoly of one family must end."Here, they picked up a few leaders for him as he needed support which was okay, but later, they became his cronies."

09:24 PM urges prominent personalities for #VoteKar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to prominent personalities from different fields to inspire people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. As part of his "#VoteKar" campaign on Twitter, the prime minister urged personalities from the fields of sports, entertainment, and media to create increased voter awareness. "My fellow Indians, The time has come to say- #VoteKar. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ensure that you as well as your family and friends turnout in record numbers. Your doing so will have a positive impact on the nation's future," he tweeted. "If you are undertaking any innovative voter awareness campaign, do share details using #VoteKar. Together, we will ensure maximum Indians exercise their franchise," he said on Twitter. Modi tagged film personalities and sportspersons like Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, Shekhar Kapur, Hritisk Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgan and Anil Kapoor and urged them to help support the "VoteKar" movement to ensure high voter turnout in the elections. He told film directors and actors that while they have made India proud internationally, they must help fellow citizens create voter awareness. Appealing to media personalities, he asked them to devote time and energy towards boosting voter turnout in the upcoming elections. "Today a large number of youngsters consume news on the move. It's time to motivate them to #VoteKar to ensure a better tomorrow," he said in a tweet. "On the cricket field, @SDhawan25, @BhuviOfficial and @ashwinravi99 shine with their incredible talent and absolute commitment towards their team. I urge them to encourage greater voter awareness and voter participation. Young India will follow their lead," the prime minister said using the hashtag "VoteKar". He also asked noted athletes Hima Das, Dipa Karmakar and Sakshi Malik, "India is proud of you and you inspire many others youngsters. Now, it is time to inspire greater voter awareness and participation, especially among youngsters." -- PTI

09:13 Govt's new policy is to choke democratic space in Kashmir: Mehbooba: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said choking the democratic space and punishing people collectively was a new policy adopted by the Centre to deal with Kashmir. The purpose behind the "repressive measures being taken in Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP-led government is to show the electorate how tough the saffron party is against Kashmiris", Mufti claimed. "Choking democratic space and punishing people collectively is unfortunately a new policy adopted by the government of India to deal with Kashmir," the former chief minister said at a PDP youth convention in Srinagar,. Referring to a ban imposed on the JKLF and the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, she said it was ironical that while on one hand, the central government claims to have launched a rehabilitation scheme for militants who lay down arms, on the other, organisations like Jammat and JKLF, which have rejected violence as a method of achieving any goal, are slapped with bans. "The JKLF is committed to resolution through political means, while the Jamaat-e-Islami is a religious and social organisation running schools and orphanages across the state. Such repressive measures will shrink the already limited space and will only increase the level of alienation and frustration among the people," Mufti said. The PDP chief termed the upcoming elections crucial for determining the future of the state. -- PTI

09:00 Himanta Sarma is above Amit Shah in NE: Madhav: Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a key person for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Northeast and is above party chief Amit Shah for the affairs related to the region, its general secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday. Madhav made the statement when asked why Sarma cannot contest despite being responsible for 25 seats, while Shah is the party in-charge of the entire country and still contesting from Gandhinagar. "That means Himant Biswa Sarma's burden is much more than Amit Shah's, probably. Because he has to handle 5-6 governments here. He has to handle the entire election campaign in the Northeast," he said at a press conference in Guwahati. "That needs a lot of energy and time, so the party cannot confine him to one seat. We needed his time and energy for the larger campaign for all candidates in the Northeast," he said. Putting to rest all speculation, Shah on Thursday night said that Sarma will not be offered a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Despite the state unit sending his name unanimously, Sarma was asked to concentrate on developing the state and strengthening the party's base in the Northeast, Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Sarma also took to Twitter to say that he accepted the decision "humbly" and the region will not disappoint Shah in making Narendra Modi Prime Minister again. Earlier, Sarma himself had said on a number of occasions that he will not contest the assembly elections in the state in 2021, indicating he was looking for a national role. BJP sources said he was named as the candidate for the prestigious Tezpur constituency in Assam while preparing the state unit's panel of names for the elections. This, however, did not go down well with BJP's central election committee comprising Modi and Shah, as the party's sitting Tezpur MP Ram Prasad Sarmah resigned from primary membership immediately after learning about the omission of his name. The central leadership did not accept Sarmah's resignation and asked the state unit to reconsider the panel of candidates, which did not include the parliamentarian from Tezpur constituency. Later, Sarma's close aide and Assam Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Pallab Lochan Das was given ticket from the Tezpur seat. -- PTI