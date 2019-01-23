LIVE! Rahul to begin 2-day Amethi visit today

Write a comment

January 23, 2019

10:42 Why Narendra Modi needs to be on Ranveer Singhs Instagram feed: Almost every Indian is interested in at least one of these three things: cinema, sports and politics.Very few are interested in all three. A cursory look at Google Trends India will tell you that on most days, between political news and sports updates, the online Indian is more interested in the latter.



Very few people closely follow what their chief minister or prime minister is up to. A surprisingly large number of people don't know who their Member of Legislative Assembly or Member of Parliament is. Try asking around.



Political junkies think everybody else is a political junkie, just as Bollywood fans presume everyone has watched the latest blockbuster, and cricket fans assume everybody has followed that latest cricket series. Cinema, sports and politics may be very large bubbles but they are bubbles nevertheless.



When Narendra Modi gets selfies taken with Bollywood stars, he is making use of a bubble outside the one that TV news watchers fall in. He is entering another world, exposing himself to a vast audience that doesn't necessarily know the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote-share in Chhattisgarh.



10:32 Rupee spurts 29 paise against US dollar in early trade: The rupee rose 29 paise to 71.15 against the US dollar in early session Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a positive opening of the domestic equity markets.



At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.19 and advanced further to quote 29 paise higher at 71.15 against the dollar. Besides, the dollar falling against other currencies overseas on lingering worries about a global slowdown and continuing US-China trade tensions, supported the Indian rupee, forex dealers said. However, sustained foreign fund outflows capped the gains, they added. -- PTI

10:24 Another rainy day in Delhi, trains running late : It was a cold Wednesday morning in the national capital with rains in the past 24 hours bringing down the minimum temperature to 8 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.



The city received 27.8 mm rains till 8.30 am. The minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Relative humidity was 100 percent this morning, he said. Partly cloudy skies with possibility of very light rains and thundershowers are forecast for later part of the the day. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius. Twenty-one north bound trains including Mahabodhi Express, Lichchvi Express, Brahmputra Mail, Rewa Express, Shiv Ganga Express and Vikramshila Express were running late due to bad weather conditions, Northern Railways said. - PTI

10:20 Union Cabinet meet at 11 am today: The Union Cabinet is meeting at 11 am today. Reports say, key political decisions are likely to be taken.

10:07 Pulitzer prize winner Russell Baker dead: Pulitzer Prize-winning author and humorist Russell Baker dead at 93; wrote for New York Times, hosted 'Masterpiece Theatre'.

10:05 Serena Williams crashes out of Australian Open: Serena Williams knocked out of the Australian Open after losing 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 to Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Pliskova advances to meet Naomi Osaka for a place in the final.

09:58 Rahul to begin 2-day Amethi visit today : Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive on a two-day visit at his parliamentary constituency Amethi today. His visit comes in the aftermath of the Congress party wresting Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the BJP.



Rahul Gandhi will land at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 10 am and then travel to Fursatganj in Amethi chair a meeting with the pradhans of the villages that fall under Amethi district. He will also address a 'nukkad sabha' at Haliyapur.



Rahul Gandhi will stay at the Bhuemau guest house where he will meet the district party leaders and workers. On Friday (January 25) morning, he will meet Congress workers and people belonging to his constituency.



He will also take part in the swearing-in of newly elected Bar members in Gauriganj, his representative Chandrakant Dubey said.



Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled due to the Winter session of Parliament. His visit would have clashed with Union Minister Smriti Irani's Amethi trip, which was also scheduled for the same day and was being seen as the first major political face-off ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also scheduled to come along with him for a visit to her parliamentary constituency Raebareli, but she has cancelled her visit.

09:43 Accused hangs himself after raping, killing 7-yr-old girl: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Maharashtra. DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad, Smartana Patil told ANI,: "We received a call that a body has been brought to the hospital on Tuesday. The girl was declared dead and there was suspicion of rape."



She further said that the accused allegedly committed suicide when police tried to track him. "During the investigation, it was found that a man had threatened the mother of the victim a day before the incident. When we tried to track the accused, we found him hanging in a forest, he allegedly committed suicide," the DCP said. Investigation in the matter is underway. -- ANI

09:24 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjita Chanu's ban lifted: The International Weightlifting Federation on Wednesday revoked the ban imposed on India's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu. The sport's apex body informed the India Weightlifting Federation and Sanjita of the development. "On the basis of the information at its disposal the IWF has decided that the provisional suspension of the athlete (Khumukcham Sanjita) shall be lifted as of today (22 January 2019)," the IWF legal Counsel Eva Nyirfa said in a letter. "The IWF Hearing Panel will render its decision on the athlete's case in due course," it added. Sanjita, who had won a gold in the women's 53kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, had tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone as her urine sample was taken prior to the World Championships in November 17. The 25-year-old Indian lifter was then put under provisional suspension in May last year. In Gold Coast, Sanjita had set a new Commonwealth Games record with a lift of 84 kg in snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk, to finish with a total of 192 kg. -- PTI

09:10 Trump going ahead with plans to deliver State of the Union Address: Report: United States President Donald Trump is going ahead with his plans to deliver the State of the Union Address -- either before a joint session of the US Congress or somewhere else in the country -- a media report said Wednesday. Citing the ongoing partial government shutdown, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cancelled his scheduled State of the Address on January 29. The White House has not officially responded to Pelosi's letter to Trump seeking rescheduling of the State of the Union Address. "President Trump is preparing two versions of the speech one that could be delivered in Washington and another that would be held somewhere else in the country, depending on the circumstance, according to a senior White House official," The Washington Post reported. While the Trump administration is trying to conduct advance preparation for an address in the House Chambers, according to The Washington Post, Pelosi has the power to determine whether the US President can do so. "Nancy Pelosi does not dictate to the president when he will or will not have a conversation with the American people," White House Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, told Fox News in an interview. "The President has an incredible story to tell about how far we've come in this country economically, in a national security capacity," he said, as he accused Pelosi of trying to play politics with the Congressional venue for the State of the Union Address, which is done before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate. "It's unclear what options for venues the White House is exploring aside from the House chamber, where State of the Union addresses have been delivered since President Woodrow Wilson's speech in 1913," The Washington Post said. -- PTI

08:47 After UP, Congress hopes not to meet same fate in Bihar: The Congress Tuesday expressed hope that it would get a "respectable" share of seats in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls from its allies and would not meet the same fate it did in Uttar Pradesh where it was dumped by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Conceding that the Rashtriya Janata Dal is the "big brother" in the state, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee's campaign panel's chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, however, was "the face of anti-NDA forces" in the country. "There is no problem. Discussions are taking place and things will be sorted out amicably," Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, said. The NDA has been claiming that the 'grand alliance', which comprises nearly half a dozen parties, was not coming out with its seat-sharing formula as the constituents of loosely-knit formation were unable to reach a consensus on the issue. The constituents of the grand alliance included RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, RLSP, Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal and Left parties. "We will get respectable share in Bihar. What happened in UP will not be repeated here. We respect the RJD as the big brother of the grand alliance in Bihar. Nobody, however, denies that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the face of anti-NDA forces at the national level," Singh said. Once-arch rivals, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party on January 12 announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance. Singh was in Lakhisarai to attend a "Mahagathbandhan Milan" programme organized by local RJD leader Vijay Samrat. -- PTI

08:27 Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets: Seamer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening match against New Zealand here. This was his 56th game in the 50-over format. Shami' wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length. With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, the 28-year-old Shami continued his good showing in the limited overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series. Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time. -- PTI