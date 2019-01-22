LIVE! PM inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas with poll pitch

Write a comment

January 22, 2019

12:47 PM inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas with poll pitch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today.



For the first time, the three-day-long convention is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants to visit the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj and attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.



The theme of this year's convention is 'role of Indian diaspora in building new India', a statement from the prime minister's office said.



The Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will be the chief guest of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention, while Himanshu Gulati, member of Parliament of Norway, will be the special guest. Excerpts from the PM's speech:



-- I want to express my condolences over the passing of the Dr Shri Shri Shivkumar Swamiji at the Siddhagaga Monastery of Tumkur. I had the opportunity to meet him and receive his blessings," the Prime Minister said.



-- I am happy to be in my beloved Kashi today for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is an excellent forum to engage with the Indian diaspora, which is distinguishing itself all over the world.



-- The campaign to communicate with all Indians around the worldwide was started by the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee and this is the first convention after him.



-- Varanasi has been the centre of knowledge, religion and so I want to declare it as India's Brand ambassador. Earlier people said India cannot change. But, we have changed this thinking. we have shown change. The world these days looks at our advice with seriousness. As a result we bagged the environment award and Seoul prize.



-- IN the past 4.5 years, our government has given around Rs. 5.78 lakh crore directly to people through different schemes. We have transferred it to their bank accounts.



12:28 Delhi court issues production warrant against Sajjan Kumar: A Delhi court Tuesday issued a production warrant for January 28 against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. District Judge Poonam A Bamba issued production warrant against Kumar after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged after conviction in another case related to the riots, could not produce him today.



12:00 Brewing a change : A senior tax official's experience at a tea shop at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport will have an unintended, yet welcome, consequence for travellers to follow -- more affordable cups of their favourite beverages. Recently, when the chief income tax (I-T) commissioner of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, R K Paliwal, went to buy a cup of tea at the shop, he was shocked to learn that a cup of tea was for Rs 143 and a cup of coffee was for Rs 171.



11:51 Cong kept out of UP alliance to correct poll math: Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has said that despite his "immense respect" for Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party was kept out of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh to correct "poll arithmetic" in order to defeat the BJP.



Without ruling out the possibility of working with the Congress after polls, Akhilesh said he has good relations with the party and would be "happy" if the next prime minister was from his home state. Asked if the SP was open to working with Congress after the polls, Akhilesh said, "We can't answer it right now. We will answer it after the elections. But I can say this much that the country wants a new prime minister and it will have one after polls".



Akhilesh was speaking exclusively to PTI during his visit to Kolkata for the January 19 united opposition rally. "If you take out the number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, you will notice that the BJP government doesn't have the majority. BJP keeps talking about social engineering. So, I also decided to correct my poll arithmetic and did it through this alliance," Akhilesh said.



He said that despite carrying out a lot of developmental works during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, he lost the 2017 assembly elections as his poll arithmetic was not right. "So, I decided to correct the arithmetic by taking along Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal and left two seats for the Congress," he said. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had joined hands in the 2017 assembly poll in UP but lost to the BJP.



"In order to correct the arithmetic of UP and defeat BJP it (SP-BSP alliance) has been done. Should we lose seats (to BJP) just to pacify others," he questioned.



Left out of the SP-BSP pre-poll tie-up in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has announced that it would go it alone in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the upcoming general election. Congress' decision to contest in all the 80 seats came in the backdrop of SP and BSP announcing their alliance in Uttar Pradesh, sharing 38 seats each, and leaving two seats for the smaller parties, besides leaving Rae Bareli and Amethi to United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, respectively.



When asked whether keeping Congress out of the opposition alliance would dampen the prospects of opposition in the politically crucial state, Akhilesh said, "With this seat adjustment, we have further strengthened the opposition unity. We have kept two seats for Congress. Our relationship with Congress has always been good. The issue of relationship is different. The main issue is how to defeat BJP and I have worked towards that arithmetic".



11:30 Breaking a rule: Rashtrapati Bhavan sources did not say whether it was the subject matter of the film or the presence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani that made President Ram Nath Kovind break one of the rules -- that have come to mark his presidential tenure at Rashtrapati Bhavan -- late last week. That rule is not spending more than an hour at film screenings and film award functions.



In March 2018, this rule had caused controversy when artistes had protested against the President distributing National Film Awards only to a handful of the winners, and not everyone.



11:06 New calendars: In a departure from the trend, the Government of India calendar for 2019 highlights the government's flagship schemes and the corresponding dates when they were launched instead of highlighting festivals and gazetted holidays. Government calendars usually mark holidays, festivals, among others.



Some of the schemes featuring on the calendar are Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Startup India and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. These calendars are usually distributed in ministries and to government officials. -

- Business Standard

11:04 Parrikar's mind is sharp but physically needs rest: Cong leader: As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is recovering from a pancreatic ailment, state's Opposition leader and Congress MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar said that ailing Parrikar's mind is sharp but physically he needs to take rest.



Speaking to ANI, Kavlekar on Monday said: "Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's mind is sharp but he needs to take rest. Physically he is not well."



Kavlekar also pointed out that last time Opposition party had supported the government over the issue of former defence minister Parrikar's ill-health by agreeing to bring down the last budget session from 22 days to four days.



For long, the Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state, claiming that Parrikar's prolonged illness and inability to attend office was taking a toll on administration and governance.



10:52 Rain in parts of Rajasthan: Western disturbance triggered rain in parts of Rajasthan where Alwar received maximum rains at 14.1 mm, the weather office said Tuesday. Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur received 10, 8.2, 5 and 3.8 mm rains while few other places recorded below 3 mm rains, according to the Met department.



10:49 Terrible Tuesday: Bumper-to-bumper traffic after rain in Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at five notches above normal. Parts of the city reported water-logging and bumper-to-bumper traffic.



Fifteen trains were delayed with an average delay of two to three hours.



These include Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda-Delhi Junction Farakka Express, Mumbai Amritsar Express and others. The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was late by six hours, Northern Railways said. According to a MeT official, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 14.8 mm rainfall, Palam observatory 22.8 mm rainfall, Lodhi road observatory 15 mm rainfall and Aya Nagar observatory recorded 26.1 mm rainfall.



"The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," the official said.



10:31 Terrible Tuesday: Bumper-to-bumper traffic after rain in Delhi: Heavy rains in Delhi lead to traffic congestion in parts of the city today.

Rain lashed Delhi this morning with a hailstorm in several places.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and gusty winds through the day.



The minimum and maximum temperature are likely to be around 9 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.



The capital and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of rains accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon.



10:14 Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J-K: An encounter broke out Tuesday between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants in the area, they said.



10:01 Heavy rain, hailstorm lash Delhi; temperature drops: Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday morning with several areas receiving hailstorm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, with gusty winds through the day.

The minimum and maximum temperature likely to be around 9 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The capital and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of rains accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon.

The showers continued during evening and night leading to a drop in temperature.

"Another Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India from January 24 onwards," warned the IMD.

Delhi received the wet spell on Monday due to western disturbances, said the IMD.

On Monday, the national capital received rains, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday. -- ANI



10:01 Sensex drops over 100 points on profit booking,: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points Tuesday after a five-session winning spree as investors cashed profits in IT, metal, banking, consumer durables, power and auto shares amid sustained foreign fund outflows. Cues from other Asian markets were weak too.



The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 134.05 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,444.91 in early trade as index major Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki declined. The gauge had rallied over 725 points in the previous five sessions.



08:58 WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight 'fake news': Mobile messaging platform WhatsApp has announced it was restricting how many times any given message can be forwarded in an effort to boost privacy and security.

In July, WhatsApp rolled out safeguards in India that included limiting the number of users to whom a message can be forwarded.

It also ran newspaper ads to raise awareness about fake news.

WhatsApp said its latest move to extend the restrictions to all users came after a six-month review of user feedback.

'The forward limit significantly reduced forwarded messages around the world,' read a company statement on Monday.

'Starting today, all users on the latest versions of WhatsApp can now forward to only five chats at once, which will help keep WhatsApp focused on private messaging with close contacts.'

Previously, users could forward any given message up to 20 times on the app.

'We'll continue to listen to user feedback about their experience, and over time, look for new ways of addressing viral content,' the WhatsApp statement read. -- Agencies



08:24 Andhra to give 5% quota to Kapus, upper caste poor: Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to cater 5 per cent reservation each for Kapu community and the economically backward classes (EBCs) among the forward castes.

The cabinet approved the decision of doubling the welfare pensions given under the NTR Bharosa Scheme.

Pensions of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 are doubled to Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively. It is believed that 54.61 lakh pensioners will be benefited with this decision.

The cabinet cleared a proposal to release one instalment of DA to the government employees as against two pending DAs, and to empower the RDOs to verify the issues related to the settlement of dotted lands.

The government will discuss with employee unions for payment of dues in instalments.

The cabinet decided to give exemption of life tax for autos and quarterly tax for tractors.

It has also approved the proposal of motor vehicle tax arrears. In total 9.79 lakh vehicle owners will be benefited to the extent of Rs 66.50 crores

The cabinet has decided to provide aid for 1,26,097 houses built without approval since June 2014. Beneficiaries will be given Rs 60,000 each, including Rs 15,000 for building a toilet at their home.

This will cost Rs 756 crores to the exchequer.

The cabinet further approved the proposal of providing Rs 10,000 to houses constructed during 1996-2004 in urban areas.

Andhra Pradesh Housing Board (APHB) will be given Rs 20 crores for 20,000 units as one time grant.Medical insurance scheme for handloom labour will be reintroduced with Rs 10 crores budget.

Each family will be provided insurance worth Rs 20,000. Insurance companies will be called through e-tenders.

Five sugar factories are given tax exemption to the tune of Rs 47.54 crores.

The cabinet decided to allot Rs 50 crores for construction of Samata Sphoorti Vanam as announced in Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary celebrations. -- ANI

