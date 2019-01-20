LIVE! Zomato apologises after family finds plastic fibre in paneer dishes

Write a comment

January 20, 2019

12:47 Sikh man attacked in hate crime in US: A Sikh man has been brutally assaulted in an alleged hate crime by a white man who pulled his beard, kicked and punched him in the face at a store in the US, the latest such incident in the country. Harwinder Singh Dodd, who was working at a convenience store in the US State of Oregon, was racially targeted on Monday by a 24-year-old Andrew Ramsey.

Ramsey targeted Dodd because of his perception of the employee's religion, FOX 12 TV news reported, citing a court document.

Ramsey wanted rolling papers for cigarettes, but did not have an ID and the clerk would not sell them to him, Justin Brecht, a legislative policy adviser in the Oregon State Capitol and a former combat Marine, was quoted as saying by the report.

When Dodd asked Ramsey to leave, he attacked him by pulling his beard, punching him in the face, pulling him to the ground and kicking him, Brecht said, adding that they held Ramsey down until officers got there, the report said.

"He was bleeding, he had gotten punched quite a bit in the face, and kicked on the ground and thrown to the ground very brutally. It was very serious." Ramsey has been charged with a hate crime, assault, police said, adding that he threw his shoe at Dodd and tried to steal his head covering.

He was also charged with assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Hate crimes increased by 40 per cent in Oregon from 2016 to 2017, according to the FBI. In August 2018, in about a week, two sikh men were brutally assaulted in the US State of California that raised concerns over increasing incidents of hate crimes in the country.

Last year, the South Asian Americans Leading Together published a report documenting a 45 per cent increase in hate violence and rhetoric against Indians, Sikhs, and South Asian Americans from the year prior.

-- PTI

12:20 Zomato apologises after family finds plastic fibre in paneer dishes: After ordering paneer dishes from the restaurant discovery and food delivery platform, Zomato, an Aurangabad resident on Friday found plastic fibre in his food.

I ordered paneer chilly, paneer masala, etc for my children. When we started eating, my daughter told me the paneer was very hard and her teeth hurt while chewing it. When I tasted it, I found fibre, said Sachin Jamdare.

I was really worried about my childrens health. I went to the restaurant to speak with the owner. They did not entertain my issue, saying that maybe Zomato guy did something. I went to the police station and lodged a complaint. I wanted to raise awareness among our countrymen how these people can play with our health for something as little as Rs150, Jamdare said.

Meanwhile, Zomato released a statement, issuing an apology for the incident and saying that the restaurant has been suspended from their platform.

Zomato is deeply committed to food safety, quality, and hygiene. We apologise for the anguish this incident must have caused to our user. We have suspended the restaurant from our platform pending results of the external FDA investigation and in the meanwhile, have refunded the entire amount to the user, the statement read.

A police official confirmed that the complaint has been received and that they have sent samples of the food for testing, adding that investigation will be conducted after the results are received.

11:55 The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable statement made by BJP MLA Sadhana Singh about BSP chief Mayawati. The Commission will be sending a notice to Sadhna Singh regarding the statement in question

11:49 Karnataka BJP MLAs return from Gurgaon: Karnataka BJP MLAs have returned to the state from Gurgaon where they were lodged in a private resort for the past a few days. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa had asked all 104 party MLAs to return and they flew back to the state late Saturday night, BJP MLC Lehar Singh said.

"Some of them have directly flown back to their constituencies and others including former deputy chief ministers R Ashoka and K S Eshwarappa returned to Bengaluru," he said.

With the Congress on tenterhooks to keep its numbers intact, the party's MLAs are remaining sequestered in a resort on the city outskirts fearing a poaching bid by BJP.

Yeddyurappa had said BJP would not destabilise Karnataka's ruling coalition.

"Let the Congress-JD(S) leaders not have any doubt about it," he said, after chinks in the ruling coalition were exposed when four MLAs skipped the Congress Legislature Party meet on Friday.

As the fissures became evident, the Congress on Friday swiftly moved all its MLAs to the resort in a bid to "escape" the BJP's alleged bid to woo its MLAs.

Top Congress sources had said on Friday that at least eight party MLAs have "committed" themselves to BJP. The BJP also announced that a seven-member team led by Yeddyurappa would tour drought-hit districts from Monday.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah had welcomed Yeddyurappa's decision to call back all BJP MLAs and asked him to "walk the talk" on not trying to destabilise the ruling coalition.

"I welcome Yeddyurappa's decision to call back the BJP legislators from Delhi and send them to monitor the drought management in the state," he said in a tweet in Kannada.

Congress minister D K Shivakumar said he was in touch with all the MLAs.

Asked about senior ministers resigning to accommodate disgruntled legislators in the cabinet, he said, "I have voluntarily offered (to resign)...in the interest of the party. If my leaders want, I'm ready."

-- PTI

11:23 Huge controversy over BJP MLA's offensive comments against Mayawati: A lawmaker of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has drawn severe criticism from the opposition for offensive comments targeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who, she said, "was a blot on womankind", accusing her of "selling her dignity for power".

"She (Mayawati) has no self-respect... she was almost molested earlier and yet... in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow to seek revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power. We strongly condemn Mayawati ji. She is a blot on womankind. A woman who gulped insults for comfort and power ... is a blot on womankind," Sadhana Singh, the legislator from Mughalsarai, said at a rally on Saturday.

The lawmaker's comments were in apparent reference to the infamous episode when Ms Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995 that triggered decades of animosity. That ended when the two parties decided to come together for the national elections in Uttar Pradesh, with a "gathbandhan" or alliance announced at a joint press conference by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav last week.

The BSP chief said that she had decided to put the past behind her "for the sake of the nation", seemingly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had, at a rally, taunted her for "forgetting" that episode while allying with the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP lawmaker's comments drew a sharp reaction from Mayawati's party which said that the language reflected the party's "frustration with the SP-BSP alliance". "They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," said the BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra.

The Congress, cold-shouldered by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for the alliance in UP, described the lawmaker's comments as "disturbing".

11:02 Cold, foggy morning in Delhi, 10 trains delayed: It was a cold and foggy morning in the national capital on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7C.

A cover of moderate fog enveloped the city, with visibility dropping to 400 metres at Safdarjung, at 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

The MeT Department has forecast generally cloudy sky later in the day with the maximum temperature hovering around 26C.

Saturday was the warmest day in January this year at 25.9C.

Relative humidity at 8.30 in the morning was 97 per cent.

A railways official said 10 north bound trains, including Unchahar Express, Brahmputra Mail, Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath, were running late due to fog, with an average delay of two to three hours. -- PTI



10:51 Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS, says BJP leader: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has been discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Science and has reached his residence, BJP leader Anil Baluni said on Sunday.

Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS under the supervision of Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The BJP chief took to Twitter to inform the countrymen about his ailment.

He wrote: 'I have been affected by swine flu disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon.' -- ANI

10:04 No respite for citizens as fuel prices continue to rise: Fuel prices across the country have witnessed yet another revision on Sunday.In Delhi, petrol is being sold 23 paise higher at Rs 70.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.45 per litre after a 29 paise hike.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also burning holes in the pockets of those residing in Mumbai, where petrol is retailing at Rs 76.58 per litre (increased by 23 paise) and diesel at Rs 68.53 per litre (31 paise increase).

The upwards price revision comes in the backdrop of the recovery in crude oil prices in anticipation of tightening supply.

At present, all the oil marketing companies of the country revise the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, in accordance with the international crude oil and rupee-dollar. -- ANI

09:52 Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj. Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

09:46 Another BJP leader killed in Madhya Pradesh: Balwadi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Thackeray has been found dead in a field in Warla police station limits in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh.

He had gone for a morning walk today.

More details awaited.

This comes days after BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar was shot dead by an unidentified person in a busy area of Mandsaur on Thursday evening, police said.



The victim was president of the local municipal council. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) R M Shukla said Bandhwar was attacked when he was standing outside District Cooperative Bank, located in Nai Abadi area, at around 7 pm. -- ANI/ PTI

