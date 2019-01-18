Write a comment

January 18, 2019

09:55 Soldiers dying because we are not doing our job properly: RSS chief: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lamented Thursday that though there was no war going on, soldiers were still dying on the country's borders. This was happening because "we are not doing our job properly", he said at a function to mark silver jubilee of the Prahaar Samaaj Jagruti Sanstha in Nagpur. He said it was time to sacrifice life for the country before India gained freedom. After Independence, one had to do it on the borders when there was a war, the RSS chief said. "(But) in our country there is no war (at the moment), still people (soldiers) are getting martyred....because we are not doing our job properly," he said. "Otherwise, if there is no war then there is no reason why a soldier should die on the border. But it is happening," he said, adding that steps must be taken as a society to stop this and "make the country great".



He said people have to strive all the time to make one's country great. "Everybody has to strive...this is not something for which we can give contract to somebody. (We rest easy thinking) the government will do it, police will do it, the Army will do it, but it's not like that, the entire society has to make efforts," Bhagwat said.



"The policies in the country affect everybody. I do not make the policy nor you, but we all have to bear its impact. Inflation increased, I did not increase it nor you, but we all have to suffer. Unemployment increased, I did not increase it nor you, but we all have to suffer, that is why we will have to learn to live for our country," he said. -- PTI

09:47 LIVE! Modi's decision to buy 36 Rafales shot the price of each jet up by 41%: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision, announced out of the blue in Paris on April 10, 2015, to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France instead of the 126 asked for by the Indian Air Force for six squadrons, pushed the price of each fully fitted, combat-ready aircraft up by 41.42%.



It was the National Democratic Alliance government's acceptance of the cost of 1.3 billion claimed for the 'design and development' of 13 India Specific Enhancements (ISE), and the distribution of this 'non-recurring cost' over 36 instead of 126 bare-bones aircraft, that was the major reason for the big increase in price.



09:23 Delhi's air quality worsens, fog disrupts air and rail traffic: A thick blanket of fog covered the National Capital Territory this morning. All departures from Delhi Airport were on hold from 5:30 am to 7 am today and most of the arrivals were also hit due to poor visibility and bad weather. Train services have also been affected with 10 trains to Delhi running late due to fog as of now.

The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters of poor visibility. Tweeting a list of 'Dos and Don'ts', the police said, "Visibility low due to intense fog in the border areas and area around India Gate in Delhi. Drive with caution. Maintain moderate speed. Drive with headlamps switched on."

The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be dense to very dense fog at several places in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for the next two days. In the east, there is dense fog forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Visibility was very poor in the capital. Pictures from Delhi's RK Puran and Rajpath show vehicles moving very slowly due to poor visibility.

08:58 Karnataka Congress summons MLAs today to identify dissidents: A tense end game in Karnatakas latest political drama is set to play itself out on Friday, when the Congress has summoned a meeting of its legislators for a show of hands, seeking to identify turncoats with a warning that absentees will be expelled from the party.

The Congress, which has an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular in the southern state, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party resumed an acrimonious verbal battle after a days rest, accusing each other of trying to poach their MLAs.

Some of the Congresss 80 MLAs were still missing, and thought to be in Mumbai, keeping up the suspense over their intentions. One of the alleged dissenters, B Nagendra, arrived in the state capital to attend a court hearing and rubbished speculation that he had been poached by the BJP, but was unsure if he would attend Fridays meeting.

I have come to the city for a court hearing. There is no operation (to poach Congress MLAs). I went to Mumbai for personal reasons as I have business there. I keep going there often, Nagendra said, insisting that he had never been out of contact.

I dont have any reason to be unhappy (with the Congress). Regarding the CLP {Congress Legislature Party} meeting, I have to see what happens with the court, if I have a hearing tomorrow as well, it might be difficult to attend, Nagendra said.

A senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said the dissidents had been thwarted in their attempt to muster more support.

08:39 Trump cancels US delegation's visit to Davos amid shutdown: US President Donald Trump has cancelled the delegation's trip to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, due to the partial government shutdown.

The announcement comes as the shutdown entered its 27th day on Thursday.

Last week, Trump cancelled his planned trip to the WEF meeting, citing the "intransigence" of the Democrats on his funding request to build a controversial wall along the US-Mexico border.

The five-day summit is slated to begin at the Swiss resort town of Davos from January 21.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his delegation's trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Thursday.

The cancellation of the US delegation visit to the WEF meeting came on a day Trump postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan, citing the shutdown.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was due to lead the five-member presidential delegation to Davos which also included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The longest-ever shutdown in US history has rendered over 800,000 federal employees without work, crippling the functioning of several key wings of the government including Security and State department.

-- PTI

08:00 Britain's Prince Philip unhurt after car crash near royal estate: Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip escaped uninjured from a car crash while driving near the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Police said two people in a car that collided with that of the prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, were both taken to hospital for minor injuries but later discharged.

Pictures from the scene showed a Land Rover overturned on the side of the road. The accident occurred when Philip was pulling out of a driveway onto a main road, the BBC reported, quoting a witness saying he was very shaken.

Philip drove former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to lunch during their state visit to Britain in 2016.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the accident.

"The Duke was not injured," it added in a statement.

A palace spokeswoman later confirmed Philip was at the wheel and was checked by a doctor afterwards. He did not go to hospital and was now back at Sandringham, the private country residence owned by Queen Elizabeth in the county of Norfolk.

Famous for verbal gaffes but generally regarded with wry affection by Britons, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife's side throughout her long reign.