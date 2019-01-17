LIVE! British PM Theresa May wins confidence motion

Two United States service members were among those killed in a fiery explosion at a market in the northern Syria town of Manjib, the US military officials said.

Prior to Wednesday's attack, only two US service members had been killed in action in Syria since the start of the campaign in 2014.

Two US service members -- one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting the DoD were killed -- and three service members injured while conducting a local engagement in Manjib, the US Central Command said.

Initial reports indicate an explosion caused the casualties, and the incident is under investigation, it said.

In accordance with DoD's policy, the names of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete, CENTCOM said.

"US service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today. We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time," according to a tweet from the spokesperson for the Operation Inherent Resolve.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, at least 15 people, including a US serviceman, were killed in the rare attack in Manbij. It said the cause of the explosion was a suicide bomb outside a restaurant.



