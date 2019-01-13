rediff.com

LIVE! Zeenat-ul-Islam, one of the most dreaded terrorists, killed in J&K

January 13, 2019

09:03  Zeenat-ul-Islam, one of the most dreaded terrorists, killed in J&K:  
Two terrorists, including the one of the dreaded and oldest Zeenat-ul-Islam, were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Katpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district last evening after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, he said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported.

One of them was identified as dreaded terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was associated with the terror group Al Badr, the official said, adding that the identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained.

Zeenat, considered as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert, was earlier associated with another terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, the official said.  -- PTI

