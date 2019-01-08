LIVE! Quota for poor bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Write a comment

January 08, 2019

13:01 Quota for poor bill tabled in Lok Sabha : The Narendra Modi government today tabled a bill, which provides a 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections in general category, in Lok Sabha.

The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, and will take the total reservation to 60 per cent.

Any economically weaker from Brahmins, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Bhumihars, several trading castes, Kapus and Kammas among other upper castes with an annual income below Rs 8 lakh and not owning more than five acres of agricultural land will get the benefits of the reservation.

The person should also not own a flat of 1000 sq ft or more, land of 100 yards in notified municipality area and 200 yards in non-notified area, sources said.

According to government sources, the poor among the other religions will also benefit from the quota.

12:51 Naidu to meet Rahul, Pawar in Delhi today: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi today at 6.30 pm at the latter's 12 Tughlak Lane, New Delhi residence.

Following this, Naidu, who will land in the national capital this evening, is scheduled to meet NCP leader Sharad Pawar at 7.30 pm at the latter's 6, Janpath residence.

Naidu is also expected to meet other opposition leaders at Andhra Bhavan as part of his efforts towards building up a grand alliance against the Narendra Modi government.

12:39 SC reinstating CBI chief is a direct indictment of PM: Oppn: Narendra Modi is the first prime minister to have "his illegal orders set aside by the Supreme Court", the Congress said on Tuesday after the apex court reinstated CBI director Alok Kumar Verma. Other parties also joined the Congress to say the apex court had dealt a blow to the government with its order reinstating Verma and setting aside the Centre's decision divesting him of his powers and sending him on leave. The apex court, however, restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the Central Vigilance Commission inquiry is over. "Modiji adds another 1st to his list. After being the first PM to be exposed destroying the #CBI before the SC, After having ruined CVC's credibility (requiring supervision by former SC judge),Mr. Modi has now become 1st PM to have his illegal orders set aside by the SC," tweeted Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. He asked Modi to remember that governments had come and gone but the integrity of institutions had survived. "Let this be a lesson to you about the strength of our democracy and the Constitution. Let this be a lesson that howsoever despotic u may be, law catches up in the end," Surjewala said on Twitter. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha described the order as a "big slap" on the face of the government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the order was a direct indictment of the government. "SC reinstating CBI director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of the PM. Modi govt has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country. Wasn't CBI director illegally removed at midnight to stall the probe in Rafale scam which directly leads to PM himself?" the Aam Aadmi Party chief said on Twitter. Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan said the Supreme Court order was a partial victory for Verma. "He has been restored but strangely he has been restrained from taking any policy decisions," he said.

12:29 Mayawati welcomes Centre's 'immature' move to give 10% quota to economically weak: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that the Union Cabinet's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the economically weaker sections was an "election stunt and political gimmick" of the BJP. She said her party, however, welcomes the "immature" move. The Cabinet on Monday cleared the quota for economically weaker sections. The move came as the upper castes, a staunch support base of the BJP, have shown signs of drifting away from the ruling party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May this year. "BSP's demand to provide reservation to the economically backward sections in general category is approved by the Cabinet in an immature way and without preparation. Our party, however, welcomes the decision though it appears to be an election stunt and political gimmick of BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls," Mayawati said in a statement issued here. Her reaction came a day after other opposition parties too questioned the timing of the Cabinet decision. But they have also extended support, reflecting the decision's political significance. The BJP has termed the government decision "historic". Mayawati said her party has demanded reservation for economically weak Muslims and other minority communities but BJP did not do "justice" to them and that is condemnable. "The party had written a letter in this regard to the government but Centre took a narrow and communal stand and provided the benefit to only a particular section (upper caste), which is injustice for other sections," she said. "In reality, there should be review of reservation provided to SC/ST and OBC and these sections should be provided reservation as per their population by increasing their quota by amending the Constitution," she said, demanding the implementation of quota in promotions. -- PTI

11:55 Gujarat BJP leader shot dead in moving train: Senior Gujarat BJP leader and former MLA Jayanti Bhanushali was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was travelling in a train in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 2 am in the Bhuj-Dadar Express trainwhen Bhanushali, 53, was returning to Ahmedabad from Bhuj town of Kutch district in Gujarat. Bhanushali had stepped down from the post of Gujarat BJP's vice president in July last year after a woman accused him of rape. However, the Gujarat High Court had quashed the case in August 2018 after the woman withdrew the complaint. He was apparently shot dead between Gandhidham and Surajbari stations in the neighbouring Kutch district, Morbi district's Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela said. "The railway police on board the Bhuj-Dadar Express informed the Morbi police that Bhanushali was shot dead in the train. When the train reached Maliya station of Morbi, we recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," he said. As per preliminary investigation, two bullets were fired at him, Vaghela said. "We also recovered some empty bullet cases from the compartment and sent them for forensic examination. The railway police will file an FIR in connection with the incident," he said. Bhanushali had represented the Abdasa assembly constituency in Kutch from 2007 to 2012. -- PTI

11:52 SC seeks reply from Mamata govt on BJP's Bengal rath yatra : The Supreme Court has sought reply from the West Bengal government over Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed rath yatra in the state.

The apex court was hearing BJP's plea against the Calcutta high court's order which blocked its massive road show in West Bengal.

The rallies, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Decemebr 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9 and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.

11:40 N Koreas Kim meets Xi ahead of 2nd summit with Trump: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, along with his wife Ri Sol Ju and a train of the ministerial delegation, has left for a four-day visit to China on an invitation by President Xi Jinping, local media reported on Tuesday. He will be spending his 35th birthday in talks with Xi, reports the South China Morning Post.

Yonhap reported that the North Korean leader was accompanied by his government and military officials, including Kim Yong-chol, a key nuclear negotiator with the US, and Ri Yong-ho and No Kwang-chol, the country's foreign and defence ministers.

This trip marks the fourth visit by the North Korean leader to China, amid talks of fixing a location for the second meeting between the former and United States President Donald Trump.

Last year, the North Korean leader paid three visits to China to meet President Xi before attending his first-ever summit with Trump in June in Singapore, where Kim promised to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in exchange of securities and guarantees from the US.

However, North Korea has marked slow progress in the denuclearisation process while seeking relief from sanctions.

Kim's visit comes even as an official delegation headed by deputy US trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish came to China on Monday to strike a deal over the ongoing 'trade imbalance' between the two major world economies.

11:31 Govt nod for Iran's Bank Pasargad to open Mumbai branch: The government has allowed an Iranian bank to open a branch in Mumbai, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday after a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Md Javad Zarif in New Delhi.

Iran's Bank Pasargad will open its branch within the next three months.

Gadkari said, "The Government of India has already given permission to Iran to open a bank branch in Mumbai. They are going to open a branch in Mumbai in three months. That will be used for transactions."

Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari termed his meeting with Iranian Minister on Chabahar Port "fruitful".

"We had detailed discussions... Our meeting was very fruitful and we have resolved a lot of issues," Gadkari said.

India has placed USD 85 million machinery order for Chabahar, which is a port on the coast of the Gulf of Oman, and is Iran's southernmost city.

"We have had a good discussion with the minister (Zarif). The first ship from Brazil has already been received at Chabahar... The financial arrangement is ready. There were some problems, but we have resolved the issues,' Gadkari said.

"Proposals on barter system between the two nations can also be considered," Gadkari said.

He said the Iranian minister had given many proposals.

"They need steel, particularly real steel and locomotive engines, and they are ready to supply urea," he stated.

India can provide steel rails to Iran and the Persian Gulf nation can provide urea to India, he added.

11:28 Bumrah rested from Australia ODIs, NZ tour: In-form Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was Tuesday rested from the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the subsequent tour of New Zealand with Mohammad Siraj replacing the hero of the team's maiden Test series triumph Down Under. With 21 scalps, Bumrah ended the four-Test series as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. "Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," said the BCCI in a statement. "Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand," it added. Bumrah, who made his Test debut just 12 months ago, has become India's go to pacer in all three formats. The attack comprising Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma has been hailed as India's best ever. The decision to rest him comes after saptain Virat Kohli also emphasised on managing the workload of the pacers following India's maiden Test series win in Australia here on Monday. "It's important to take care of these guys especially manage workloads, that's going to be our priority going forward. But even more so, finding three more guys who can bowl as fast as and as relentless as these guys," said Kohli. India play three ODIs against Australia starting here on Saturday before travelling to New Zealand for a five-ODI and three-T20I assignment starting January 23. -- PTI

11:11 Blow for Modi govt as SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI chief: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Kumar Verma as the CBI director and set aside the Centre's decision divesting him of his powers and sending him on leave.

The top court, however, restrained Verma from taking any major policy decision till the Central Vigilance Commission inquiry is over.

The apex court also said that any further decision against Verma would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI Director ends on January 31.

Verma had moved the SC against the Centre's decision to divest him of powers and sending him on leave and sought the quashing of three orders of October 23, 2018 -- one by the Central Vigilance Commission and two by the Department of Personnel and Training -- as being without jurisdiction and in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

-- PTI The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Kumar Verma as the CBI director and set aside the Centre's decision divesting him of his powers and sending him on leave.

11:07 Banking ops partially affected due to trade union strike: Banking operations Tuesday have been affected in some parts of the country as a section of employees refrained from work in support of the two-day strike call given by 10 central trade unions to protest against alleged anti-labour policies of the government. All India Bank Employees' Association and Bank Employees' Federation of India have supported the strike, which has impacted banking operation where these two unions are strong. However, the operation in SBI and private sector banks remained unaffected as other seven unions in the banking sector are not part of the strike. Many public sector banks have already informed their customers about likely impact on services if strike materialises. "If the strike materialises, a section of the bank's employees may take part in the proposed strike on the said dates, in which case, the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected," Indian Bank said in a statement. A two-day strike on January 8 and 9 has been called by the central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies for workers adopted by the government. -- PTI

10:34 Another top-level executive quits Infosys: Another top-level executive of India's second largest software services company, Infosys has tendered his resignation after close to a two decade-long stint. Sudip Singh, the global head of the energy, utilities, resources and services unit of Infosys has quit the company. However, Infosys declined to comment on Singh's exit. Singh was managing a portfolio of around USD 1.5 billion under his vertical. This comes after consulting global head Ken Toombs quit in October last year. Prior to Toombs, in August, the most prominent company executive M D Ranganath had put in his papers as the Chief Financial Officer. Singh has the distinction of growing the business from a mere USD 100 million to nearly USD 750 million in revenues. -- PTI

10:12 Mumbaikars hit as BEST buses go off roads: Over 33,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport undertaking BEST went on an indefinite strike since midnight over their demands, including higher wages, paralysing bus services and causing inconvenience to nearly 25-lakh daily commuters. Responding to a call given by their union leaders, the agitating staff did not take out any bus from all 27 depots on Tuesday, even as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport administration and an industrial court declared the strike as "illegal". The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200-red-colour buses which criss-cross the metropolis and also operate services in the neighbouring Thane district and Navi Mumbai. It is the second-biggest mode of transport in Mumbai after local trains, which ferry over 80-lakh passengers every day. The employees are demanding higher salaries, merging budget of the loss-making BEST with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, deliberations on new wage agreement, resuming appointments on compassionate grounds and bonus equivalent to that of the civic body employees. With its employees having gone on strike, the cash-strapped BEST is likely to face a loss of Rs 3 crore per day, a source said. Shashank Rao, leader of the BEST Workers' Union, which has called the strike, alleged that the transport body's administration showed a lackadaisical approach in resolving the stalemate and that the employees had no option but to go on strike. An industrial court had on Monday declared the strike as illegal and restrained the labour unions and BEST staffers from going ahead with their protest. But, Rao said they had not received the copy of the court order till they went on strike. Meanwhile, some commuters opposed the strike, saying it was always the passengers who bore the brunt of the feud between the BEST administration and its employees. "Why torture innocent passengers? What wrong have we done to BEST employees and their management?" asked Anita Nayak, a Ghatkopar resident who commutes by bus everyday to go for work in suburban Mulund. -- PTI

10:00 Trump to address the nation on border wall issue on Tuesday: United States President Donald Trump said he will "address the nation" on Tuesday night on his demand for a wall along the Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration, the differences over which has resulted in a partial government shutdown for over a fortnight. Multiple television media outlets reported that they have received a request from the White House to disrupt their prime-time coverage Tuesday night for an Oval Office address to the nation by Trump. Trump, who is at loggerheads with the Democrates over funding of the wall project, tweeted, "I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern." He is also scheduled to visit the Southern border on Thursday, the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. -- PTI

09:57 India's expulsion of Rohingya shows disdain for international laws: Amnesty India: Amnesty India on Monday said that the Indian government's expulsion of Rohingya asylum-seekers to Myanmar shows a disdain for international laws. On January 4, the UN Refugee Agency said a family of Rohingya asylum-seekers from Rakhine state, registered with the UNHCR in India, was sent back to Myanmar after being detained in Assam, where they had been serving a prison term since 2013 for illegal entry into India. Amnesty India issued a statement saying it regretted India's decision to repatriate the asylum-seekers to Myanmar, where conditions are not conducive for their return. "The fact that the government ignored the UNHCR's requests for access to the family, who were registered as asylum-seekers, is deeply concerning. The government's actions indicate a blatant disregard for the international refugee protection mechanism and the mandate of the UN Refugee Agency," Abhirr V P, senior campaigner, Amnesty India, said. -- PTI

09:38 Govt to table upper caste quota bill in Parliament today: Social Justice Minister Thavarchand Gehlot is likely to table in Parliament today the bill, which provides a 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections in general category.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Tuesday as it seeks to push for the passage of the bill, a top government functionary said.

In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet Monday cleared a 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.

The BJP termed the Narendra Modi government's move as "historic" while the Opposition questioned its timing with the Congress dubbing it a "election gimmick".

However, opposition parties extended its support, reflecting the bill's political significance.

The government has also extended Rajya Sabha proceedings during the winter session of Parliament by a day till January 9 to enable the House to take up the bill.

09:10 Modi, Trump talk over phone, discuss key bilateral issues: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States president Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation during which they took positive note of bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, counter terrorism and energy, officials said. During the conversation, they exchanged new year greetings and expressed satisfaction at the continued growth of the India-US strategic partnership in 2018, they said. They also appreciated developments such as the launch of the new two plus two dialogue mechanism and the first ever trilateral summit of India, US and Japan. The two leaders also took positive note of the growing bilateral cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism and energy, besides the co-ordination on regional and global issues, the officials said. During the conversation that took place last evening, Modi and trump also agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening of India-US relation in 2019. -- PTI

08:30 Gita Gopinath joins IMF as its 1st female chief economist: Mysore-born Gita Gopinath has joined International Monetary Fund as its chief economist, becoming the first woman to occupy the top IMF post. Gopinath's joined last week at a time, when she believes the world is experiencing a retreat from globalisation, posing challenges to multilateral institutions. The John Zwaanstra professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University, Gopinath, 47, succeeds Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld as Economic Counsellor and Director of the IMF's Research Department. Obstfeld retired December 31. Announcing her appointment on October 1, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde described her as "one of the world's outstanding economists with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership and extensive international experience." The 11th chief economist of the IMF, Gopinath in a recent interview to The Harvard Gazette described her appointment at the IMF as a "tremendous honour" and said the appointment of the first ever woman for this position speaks highly of IMF's Managing Director Lagarde. "She is phenomenal, not just in her leadership of the IMF but as a role model for women around the world," she said. Identifying some of her top priorities at the IMF, Gopinath told The Harvard Gazette that she would like the IMF to continue to be a place that provides intellectual leadership on important policy questions. "Among the research issues that I would like to push, one would be understanding the role of dominant currencies like the dollar in international trade and finance. We could do more on the empirical side to try to understand countries' dollar exposures and on the theoretical side in terms of the implications for international spillovers, consequences of dollar shortages, etc," she said. Most countries invoice their trade in dollars and borrow internationally in dollars. This is a central part of the international price system and the international financial system and it will be exciting to explore its consequences in greater depth with the IMF, she said. Gopinath considers the perceived retreat from globalisation as one of the top challenges being faced by the IMF. -- PTI