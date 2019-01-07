LIVE! Amartya Sen backs Naseeruddin amid row over Amnesty video

Write a comment

January 07, 2019

09:52 Amartya Sen backs Naseeruddin amid row over Amnesty video: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Sunday came out in support of Naseeruddin Shah, who recently stoked a controversy with his remark on mob violence and appeared in a video for the Amnesty India against alleged government crackdown on NGOs, and said attempts were being made to "disturb" the actor. In a 2.13-minute solidarity video for the human rights watchdog Amnesty, Shah had said on Friday that those who demand rights are being locked up. Asked by reporters on the veteran actor's comments, Sen said, "We must protest against such attempts to disturb the actor... What has been happening (in the country) is objectionable. It should stop." The 85-year-old economist said many institutions in the country are under attack, and their freedom is being encroached. "Even journalists are facing harassment". About troll attacks against personalities like Shah, he said, "Losing the ability to tolerate others is a serious cause for concern, it points to the losing of ability to think and analyse." Under the hashtag #AbkiBaarManavAdhikaar, the Amnesty had claimed that India has witnessed a massive crackdown on freedom of expression and human rights defenders. In his solidarity messsage in Urdu, Shah had said, "Artistes, actors, scholars, poets are all being stifled. Journalists too are being silenced. "In the name of religion, walls of hatred are being erected. Innocents are being killed. The country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty." Last month, the 68-year-old had said the death of a cow had acquired more significance than that of a police officer in the country. He was speaking in the wake of a mob violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3 over alleged cow slaughter in the Mahaw village. The violence led to the death of two men, including a police inspector. The National Award-winning actor's visit to a literary fest in December was also cancelled following protests by Hindu outfits ober his comments on mob violence. -- PTI

09:37 US troops in Syria to be pulled out 'quickly', says Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said the troop pullout in Syria is happening "quickly". Trump's remarks came after his National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters that the US will not bring its troops back unless the Turkish government guarantees that it would not attack the Syrian Kurdish forces. Syrian Kurdish forces are backed by the US and are a critical American partners in the fight against ISIS. "It's going quickly," Trump told reporters here when asked how long it will take to pullout troops from Syria. Trump said there was no need for US forces in Syria now that the ISIS has been defeated there. "We've wiped out ISIS in Iraq, we've wiped out ISIS. Iran hates ISIS more than we do if that's possible. Russia hates ISIS more than we do. Turkey hates ISIS, maybe not as much as we do. But these are countries that hate ISIS," he said adding that these countries can now do the fighting themselves. Earlier in the day, Bolton told journalists travelling with him on a trip to Israel that the US wanted a guarantee from Turkey that Kurds in Syria would be protected. "There are objectives that we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal," he said. -- PTI

09:35 Marathi literary meet withdraws invite to Nayantara Sahgal after threat: Organisers of the All India Marathi Literary meet have withdrawn the invitation extended to noted English language author Nayantara Sahgal, who was at the forefront of the "award wapsi" campaign, after some people threatened to disrupt the function. The decision was taken to "avoid any untoward incident and in view of the controversy that has cropped up against her name", after a political outfit threatened to disrupt the function, the organisers said on Sunday. Sahgal, 91, a Sahitya Akademi awardee, was at the forefront of the 2015 "award wapsi" campaign against the "growing intolerance in the country" under the Modi government. Sahgal was to inaugurate the 92nd literary meet on January 11 in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Noted Marathi author Aruna Dhere will preside over the event. In a press release issued Sunday, working president of the literary meet reception committee Ramakant Kolte said the organisers have taken cognisance of the threat given by a political outfit. "Nayantara Sahgal's name was proposed by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal chief Shreepad Joshi of Nagpur which was accepted by the organisers. A follow-up was taken by sending her a formal invitation," it stated. The release stated the organisers have decided to revoke Sahgal's invitation, "as a controversy has cropped up against her name and to avoid any untoward incident from those who threatened to derail the literary meet". "We have sent her a letter cancelling the invitation," Kolte said, adding that the new name for the inauguration function is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal said in a statement in Nagpur that the decision to withdraw the invite was taken by the local level organisers. "There were newspaper reports about objections and (likely) protests to Nayantara Sahgal inaugurating the event. It was being said that some people would not let the literary meet function. Hence, to avoid any obstruction and untoward incident, the organising committee at the local level decided to send a withdrawal letter to Sahgal. "This is not the directive of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. It is the local organising committee which has taken the decision," it stated. -- PTI

08:52 BJP will defeat ex-allies, if there's no tie-up: Shah warns Sena: In a veiled warning to the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Sunday said that if an alliance happened, the party will ensure victory for its allies, but if it did not, the party will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Shah's statement came immediately after Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis set the BJP workers a target of winning 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Reacting to the statements, the Shiv Sena said it was ready to take on whoever challenges it. Shah and Fadnavis addressed BJP workers from Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Sunday. "Party workers should get rid of confusion about (prospects of) alliance (with the Shiv Sena). If the allies join us, we will ensure their win, or else will defeat them too. Party workers should start preparations at every booth," Shah said. He compared the coming elections to the third battle of Panipat, in which Maratha forces were defeated by the army of Afghan ruler Ahmed Shah Durrani (Abdali). The BJP chief said after this battle, the country was "enslaved" for 200 years.

"If we win this election, our ideology will continue to rule for next 50 years. We should put in extra efforts to win this election," Shah said. "In 2014, the BJP won 73 seats (in Uttar Pradesh). This time even if SP and BSP join hands, we will win 74 seats," he said. Echoing Fadnavis, Shah said, "We should aim to win at least 40 out of 48 seats (in Maharashtra)." This is for the first time the BJP has taken an assertive stand in the matter of alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The Sena has been regularly hitting out at the BJP despite being part of the government in the state and the Centre. Its leaders have often said they would contest the next polls on their own. Speaking before Shah, Fadnavis said, "The party president will decide what to do with the Shiv Sena and the proposed alliance. But the BJP should aim to win 40 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state." "The victory of 2019 will be bigger than 2014. Last time we won 122 seats in (state) Assembly and received 1.50 crore votes. We need two crore votes to attain power on our own. The number of people who have benefited from the state government's policies is more than that." Shah had reportedly told party MPs from Maharashtra at a meeting in Delhi last Thursday that they should be ready to contest the coming elections without an alliance, though efforts to forge a pre-poll tie-up with the Sena were on. The Sena and BJP had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in alliance but split up at the time of Assembly elections. The Sena joined the state government later. Late Sunday evening, the Shiv Sena hit back at the BJP, saying its plan to win 40 seats meant it would rely on manipulation of electronic voting machines. "The Sena is ready to take on opposition. Those who attack us, we will surely defeat them," said an aide of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "The BJP's boast of winning 40 seats is evidence that it is going to form alliance with EVMs. The BJP has been unnerved by the results of assembly elections," he said. -- PTI