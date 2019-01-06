LIVE! Bengal BJP chief surprises by saying Mamata can become PM

Write a comment

January 06, 2019

10:19 Bengal BJP chief surprises by saying Mamata can become PM: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh has said if any Bengali has a chance to become country's prime minister then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fit for the role.

Extending his greeting to Mamata on her 64th birthday on Saturday, Ghosh stated: "If a Bengali stands a chance to become the prime minister of the country then Mamata deserves it. She represents West Bengal and she is definitely a good prime minister candidate."

When asked to mention a name from his own party who had the best chance to be the prime minister, Ghosh asserted that only 'Mamata Banerjee is ahead in the race right now'.

Ghosh's statement comes as a surprise as he had recently slammed Mamata for halting BJP's yatra in West Bengal.

He further said that the Communist Party of India-Marxist leader, Jyoti Basu could not become the prime minister but Mamata can.

"Mamata Banerjee's name is first in this list to become prime minister, it will be good that if a Bengali became prime minister. Jyoti Basu could not but Mamata can. Basu once came very close to becoming the prime minister, but he wasn't supported by his own party," Ghosh added. -- ANI

09:40 3,000 kg khichdi to be cooked at BJP's Dalit rally today: The Bharatiya Janata Party will be cooking over 3,000 kg of khichdi at its Dalit rally in Delhi on Sunday.

Aiming to create a world record, the dish will be cooked with rice and lentils collected from Dalit households at Ramlila Maidan.

It will be distributed among the party workers and supporters at 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally under the leadership of BJP president Amit Shah.

In November 2017, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked 918 kg of khichdi, which currently holds the record for the world's largest khichdi, at 'World Food India' festival organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in Delhi.

Shah will also address the rally recounting the work done by the party for the Dalit community in Delhi. -- ANI

09:19 Tej Pratap, Tejashwi have a 'political' meet after months: Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday had a 'political' meeting with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and reiterated that he saw the latter as 'Arjuna', whom he would assist like Lord Krishna, in winning the electoral battle in Bihar.

Donning a 'Kurta-pyjama' and a waistcoat with a muffler wrapped around his neck, Tej Pratap Yadav drove to Tejashwi's bungalow at 5, Desh Ratna Marg in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav greeted his elder brother by touching his feet and Tej Pratap responded by placing a hand on his younger brother's head.

Saturday's meeting took place four days after Tej Pratap met their mother Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi was in Delhi at that time. The elder brother had remained estranged from his family members for a long time since they refused to back him in his decision to seek divorce from his wife, just six months after their marriage.

Emerging after the nearly 45-minute long meeting, Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters, "We held only political discussions. Things like how to make our party stronger and take Lalu's dream forward. Tejashwi is my Arjuna and I will see to it that he occupies the throne."

Speculations have been rife that the elder brother has been uneasy over the growing clout of the younger one within the party, who was named as the Rashtriya Janata Dal's chief ministerial candidate, more than a year ago.

On Thursday, Tej Pratap Yadav had also announced, out of turn, the candidature of his sister Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

However, on Friday Tejashwi made it clear that any party candidate would be finalized by the party's parliamentary board after due approval from Lalu Prasad the national president, who is at present in Ranchi serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

The point made by the younger brother was, later, grudgingly acknowledged by Tej Pratap Yadav. -- PTI

