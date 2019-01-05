LIVE! Sabarimala row: BJP MP's home attacked; RSS office set afire

Write a comment

January 05, 2019

11:04 Sabarimala row: BJP MP's home attacked; RSS office set afire: Violence continued over the entry of two women of menstruating age into the revered Sabarimala temple, as unidentified people hurled a country-made bomb at the ancestral home of Bharatiya Janata Party MP and an office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was set on fire in Kannur, police said on Saturday.

The two fresh incidents of violence were reported hours after unidentified men threw country-made bombs at the houses of Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA A N Shamsee and the party's former Kannur district secretary P Sasi.

The incident at the ancestral house of BJP Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

No one was injured, police said. Muraleedharan said his ancestral home at Vadiyil Peedikia near Thalassery came under attack, but no one was injured.

"My sister, brother-in-law and their daughter were in the house when the attack took place," he told PTI from Andhra Pradesh.

In another incident, unidentified people set fire to an office of the RSS in Pariyaram area in the morning, police sources told PTI.

The entry of two women into the hill shrine on Wednesday, the first time since the Supreme Court in September last year lifted the age-linked ban on the entry of women devotees, triggered massive protests in Kerala.

Muraleedharan had sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the 'conspiracy' of police escorting the two women with Maoist links to Sabarimala.

So far, over 1,700 people have been arrested in connection with violence in various parts of the state.

Talking to the media on Saturday morning, Sasi said the 'powerful' bomb hurled at his house caused damage to the building. -- PTI

10:21 Suspected cow slaughterers held after exchange of fire in Muzaffarnagar: Two persons, suspected to be involved in an incident of cow slaughter, were injured in an exchange of fire with police in a village here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Shikarpur village on Friday evening.

Upon receiving information about the alleged incident of cow slaughter, a police team reached the spot and surrounded the suspected cow slaughterers, who opened fire on the personnel, according to Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma.

The police team retaliated.

Two suspected cow slaughterers and a constable were injured in the exchange of fire, while two men managed to escape, he said.

"The injured cow slaughterers were arrested and hospitalised," the SP said.

Police have seized 100 kg cow meat from the spot, he claimed. -- PTI

09:50 Visuals of fresh snowfall from Kashmir valley.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to snowfall in the region. -- ANI

09:30 Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch: Pakistan has been intermittently violating the ceasefire since last 48 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The Indian Army has also been retaliating efficiently.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara. -- ANI

09:05 UP cop who shouted 'thain thain' to scare away criminals injured in encounter: Inspector Manoj Kumar, who shouted 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal on October 12 last year, was injured yesterday in an exchange of fire with criminals in Sambhal.

Sambhal Superintended of Police Yamuna Prasad said, "Two bike borne miscreants fired at police during which SI Manoj Kumar got injured."

"During counter-firing, a criminal was also injured. One criminal absconding. Injured have been taken to hospital,"Prasad said. -- ANI



08:35 Sabarimala row: Bombs hurled at houses of Left leaders, 20 held: Violence erupted across Kerala on Friday night with bombs hurled at the house of Thalassery MLA and Communist Party of India-Marxist leader A N Shamseer among other places.

Unidentified persons riding a bike hurled a bomb at Shamseer's house at Madapeedikayil near Thalassery in Kannur district of northern Kerala at around 10.15 pm, police told PTI.

"This was an RSS conspiracy to instigate violence in the state. They intend to create violence and destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state," Shamseer told media.

The attack happened when the Left leader was attending a peace meeting organised at Thalassery after widespread violence had hit the state following the hartal declared by right-wing groups over the entry of women in Sabarimala.

Bombs were also hurled at CPI-M leader and former Kannur district secretary of CPI-M P Sasi's house at Thalassery and a CPI-M activist Vishak attacked at Iritty, a place in Kannur district.

In another development, prohibitory orders have been issued at Pandalam, Adoor and Kodumon police station areas in Pathanamthitta district for seven days.

Two shops and the house of a CPI-M local leader at Adoor were also attacked with bombs on Friday.

Seven persons were injured in these attacks.

Pathanamthitta has witnessed widespread violence over the entry of women into the hill-top shrine of Sabarimala resulting in the death of a Sabarimala Karma Samiti member Chandran Unnithan at Pandalam.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 20 people in connection with violence in Kannur district on Friday night.



Kerala has been marred with violence since the afternoon of January 2 after two women of menstruating age managed to enter Sabarimala temple. -- PTI, ANI

