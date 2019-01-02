LIVE! 2 women below 50 enter Kerala's Sabarimala Temple

09:07 2 women below 50 enter Kerala's Sabarimala Temple:
Two women below the age of 50 claimed on Wednesday that they entered the Sabarimala temple with police protection.
Malappuram resident Kanakadurga, 46, and Kozhikode local Bindu said that they began climbing the steps to Lord Ayyappa shrine around midnight and reached the temple at 3:45 am for darshan.
The duo released a video of their darshan. They said they were accompanied by a group of police personnel in civil uniform.
The women's claims have not been verified yet.
The two women had tried to climb up to Sabarimala in the last week of December, but had been blocked by massive protests.
08:51 India name 13-man squad for Sydney Test; Call on Ashwin before toss:
India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin is still not a 100 per cent and that has seen the Indian team management name a 13-member squad for the final Test of the four-match series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. The team management will take a call on Ashwin's fitness ahead of the toss.
BCCI took to Twitter to name the 13-man squad for SCG Test: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
Interestingly, Ashwin trained solo on Tuesday even as the rest of the squad preferred to take a day off as they welcomed the new year. Ashwin had suffered the side strain during the first Test in Adelaide and was subsequently ruled out of the second and third Test in Perth and Melbourne respectively.
While the team management had gone in with four pacers in the second Test, Hanuma Vihari adding on as the lone part-time spinner, Kohli and boys brought Ravindra Jadeja back into the squad for the third Test at the historic MCG. Jadeja grabbed the opportunity with both hands, picking five wickets in India's winning cause.
With the SCG known to help spinners over the years, Ashwin's status will be important going into the toss on Thursday morning for Kohli. Also, with Rohit Sharma heading home to be with his wife and newborn, Ashwin's presence will bolster the Indian batting line-up as the spinner is more than a handy bat coming in lower down the order.
08:38 R Ashwin ruled out of Sydney Test after failing fitness test:
Ravichandran Ashwin has not been able to recover in time and will miss out on the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a team spokesperson announced on the eve of the match on Wednesday. Ashwin, who performed admirably in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide by taking 6 for 149, has been unable to be a part of the series ever since.
Ashwin was forced to miss the second and third Test in Perth and Melbourne, respectively, with a side strain. He was attempting to get fit for the SCG, which is expected to assist spinners, but could not pass the test.
"R Ashwin is not 100 percent fit and won't be available for selection," the spokesman told reporters.
Batsman Rohit Sharma is already out of reckoning as he return home a couple of days ago to be with his wife Ritika Sajdeh after their first child was born on India.
India are expected to announce their playing XII on Wednesday and will have to make at least one change due to Rohit's change. However, India may even go with two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav depending on the nature of the pitch at the SCG.
Having sealed a 2-1 lead after beating Australia by 137 runs in Melbourne earlier this week, Kohli's men will be bidding to become the first Indian team to beat the hosts in a Test series at their own backyard.
08:29 RSS welcomes PM Modi's comments on Ram Mandir:
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has released a statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview. The RSS termed PM Modi's statements on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya a "positive development".
In his first interview of 2019, PM Modi indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is not going to promulgate an ordinance for the Ram Mandir and will wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the same.
"Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," he said.
The RSS, in a relatively subdued statement on the issue, said people expect the Modi government to fulfil its promise of building the Ram temple within its tenure as the BJP was elected to power in 2014 for committing to all possible efforts to do so.
"Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP in its 2014 election manifesto had promised to make all possible efforts within the ambit of the Constitution to build the Ram temple. People of India gave the BJP a majority, trusting their promise," the RSS tweeted.
People of India expect the government to fulfil the promise within its tenure, it added
Dattatreya Hosabale, the joint general secretary of the RSS, issued a statement on Modi's comments, calling the PM's stance in accordance with the Palampur Resolution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
07:53 'I, me, mine and myself': Congress critiques PM's interview:
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview as bereft of reality and full of rhetoric, the Congress alleged that he was "peddling in lies" and asserted that the countdown for his exit has begun.
Terming it as a "fixed interview", the party said there was no mention of ground realities or any concern for promises made by him to the people.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister should have spoken about the 10 big promises and issues he had talked about earlier -- 15 lakh in every bank account, bringing back 80 lakh crore black money, 2 crore jobs per year, cost and 50 per cent profit for farmers, GST, demonetisation "scam", national security, corruption and "scams" such as Rafale, and cleaning of Ganga.
"The people are with the opposition and the 'gathbandhan of thugs' should start its countdown as only 99 days are left," he said on the prime minister's claim that the 2019 elections are going to be a fight between the people and the 'mahagathbandhan'.
"The monologue interview of Modi ji turned out to be much ado about nothing. It was about I, me, mine, myself... Modiji, your 'I's and lies' have destroyed the social fabric and the economy of the country, trampling upon Constitutional institutions as also rights of individuals," Surjewala said at a press conference.
In the interview broadcast by various television channels, Modi talked about a host of issues, including the surgical strikes, the Ram temple's construction and personal attacks on him by the Congress.
Modi also accused the Congress leadership of politicising and delaying the legal process in clearance of the Ram temple's construction.
On the Ram temple issue, Surjewala said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and whatever decision comes, should be adhered to and accepted by all.
Surjewala alleged that corruption rules the roost, be it in the lives of the common man or in defence deals and cited the example of the Rafale deal.
Surjewala said the Prime minister again resorted to "lies blatantly" on the issue of Rafale.
-- PTI