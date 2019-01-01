LIVE! An 'accomplished talent': BigB remembers Kader Khan

Write a comment

January 01, 2019

11:58 An 'accomplished talent': BigB remembers Kader Khan: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday paid homage to his frequent collaborator veteran actor-writer Kader Khan, who passed away on December 31 due to prolonged illness.

Bachchan, who has worked with Khan in blockbusters such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah, took to Twitter to remember the multifaceted personality.

'Kader Khan passes away. Sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film.

'A writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films. A delightful company and a mathematician,' Bachchan wrote.

Khan was admitted to a hospital in Canada and his actor son Sarfaraz confirmed the news of his demise.

He had developed breathing issues and the doctors had reportedly transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid respects to the actor-writer.

'Rest in peace Kader Khan saheb,' Bajpayee tweeted. -- PTI



11:46 Boy dies of bullet injuries during New Year's eve celebrations: An eight-year-old boy died of bullet injuries he suffered during New Year's eve celebrations in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm and police were informed about it by hospital authorities.

An investigation revealed that the boy sustained bullet wounds during New Year's eve celebrations organised near his residence, a senior police officer said.

Witnesses claimed they heard the sound of firecrackers going off and later found the boy lying unconscious, the officer said. The victim was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital, he said.



The officer said it appears that the boy sustained bullet injuries, though the exact cause of the death will be confirmed after post-mortem.

Several people have been questioned and examined in connection with the incident, the officer added. In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was shot at during New Year's eve celebrations in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said.

The boy is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital and is out of danger, the officer said. Investigations revealed that the incident took place when a group of people including the victim's neighbours were celebrating new year on the terrace of their house.

An unidentified person opened fire at him, the officer said. -- PTI



10:24 Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan dies at 81: The 81-year actor-dialogue writer has passed away after a long illness.

The actor had been admitted to a hospital in Canada. He had developed breathing issues and the doctors had reportedly transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Khan was reportedly, suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Khan in films such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah, took to Twitter on Friday to pray for the veteran actors wellbeing and recovery.

Born in Kabul, Kader Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khannas Daag and has featured in over 300 films.

He has also written dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchans Jawani Diwani.

As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

10:04 Year after caste violence, security tightened in Bhima Koregaon: A series of precautionary and security measures are in place in Maharashtra on the 201st anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon war on Tuesday.

Massive police deployment has been made in Bhima-Koregaon village and surroundings as lakhs of people from all over the state are expected to arrive at the village.

They will commemorate the anniversary of the historic Third Anglo-Maratha battle between the 834-strong British force comprising mostly of soldiers from the Dalit Mahar community and the 28,000-strong army of Peshwa Bajirao II, which was vanquished.

The British later erected a victory obelisk (memorial) and the Dalit castes regard it as their symbolic victory over the higher castes, which is celebrated annually on New Year Day, January 1 since the past 200 years.

Last year, however, the celebrations, attended by around 3,00,000 people had turned violent, killing one and effecting a Maharashtra shutdown on January 3, leading to a major churning in caste and ideological politics.

Later, police swooped in on human rights, rights and civil society activists all over India to check 'Urban Maoist' activities in the wake of a conference held in Pune on December 31, 2017, on the eve of the Bhima-Koregaon battles 200th anniversary.

In a series of pre-emptive measures, the Mumbai Police last week detained Bhim army president Chandrashekhar Azad, seven other leaders and around 350 activists from Malad, Ghatkopar, Kandivali, Dadar, Worli and other areas.

Azad has been kept under detention in the suburban Hotel Manali since Friday, and has been barred from addressing any public meetings in the state.

The state government also barred Right-wing leaders like Sambhaji Bhide alias Guruji and Milind Ekbote, besides activists of the Left-leaning NGO, Kabir Kala Manch, which had organised the December 31, 2017 Elgaar Parishad in Pune, from Bhima-Koregaon from Sunday till Wednesday.

09:22 Sumitra Mahajan urges MPs to resolve to not enter Well of the House in 2019: Business Standard tells us: On Monday, the last day of 2018, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan urged all members of the House to resolve to not enter the Well of the House and work in accordance with the rules in 2019.

Amid sloganeering by Congress and AIADMK members, Mahajan requested MPs of both parties to go to their respective seats for her sake, following which the MPs from both parties sat down.

"Today is the last day of the year...it should be the last day when you enter the Well of the House," Mahajan said. She also indicated that there was a rule which prohibited members from entering the Well of the House and they should comply with it.

While Mahajan was making these remarks, members listened to her patiently.

Later, Mahajan announced that January 1 will be a holiday and the House would assemble on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha also decided that the New Year's Day will be a holiday.

09:04 Congress accepts Jaitley's dare on Rafale debate, asks govt to fix time: Congress on Monday said in Lok Sabha that it is ready for a debate on the Rafale jet deal on Wednesday.

Jaitley ji has thrown a challenge ... we are ready for a debate on January 2. Please decide a time, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He made these remarks soon after the House gave its nod to additional gross expenditure of Rs 85,948.86 crore during the current fiscal ending March 2019.

At 2.00 pm, when the House was to take up discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants, Kharge repeated his demand for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale deal.

At this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Kharge should begin the discussion on the issue immediately and asserted that the government was ready to give a reply.

Kharge, he said, was running away from discussion.

Stressing that there should a discussion on Rafale deal, Jaitley said he would prove that the Congress party was spreading lies over the deal.

When the House was about to be adjourned for the day, Kharge reminded Speaker Sumitra Mahajan of the debate and sought a time for it.

Mahajan said she will decide on the timing but Kharge cant extract a decision on the date and time immediately.

You keep your challenges to yourself. Dont challenge me, an apparently peeved Mahajan said.

08:38 9 hurt as car rams into famed Tokyo street on New Year's Eve: Nine people were hurt, one seriously, when a man deliberately ploughed his car into crowds celebrating New Year's Eve along a famous Tokyo street, police and media said Tuesday.

With an "intent to murder", 21-year-old Kazuhiro Kusakabe drove a small vehicle into Takeshita Street in Tokyo's fashion district of Harajuku at 10 minutes past midnight, a police spokesman said.

According to national broadcaster NHK, Kusakabe told police he was acting in "retribution for the death penalty" without giving more precise details.

One college student suffered serious injuries during the attack and was undergoing surgery, the police spokesman added.

Kusakabe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

According to local media, Kusakabe hit a total of nine people on the street, which was closed to car traffic at the time as revellers packed the area to celebrate New Year.

Takeshita Street is packed with small shops and is considered the centre of youth culture and fashion in Japan, attracting tens of thousands of international tourists every day.

08:09 3 wounded in Manchester knife attack: A man, a woman and a police officer were being treated for knife injuries, police said on Monday, after a stabbing at a railway station in the British city of Manchester. Witness Sam Clack, 38, a BBC radio producer, said he heard the suspect shouting "Allah" before and during the attack. He quoted the suspect as saying: "As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening." The attack took place at Manchester Victoria station in the northwest English city on New Year's Eve. The suspect has been arrested.

British Transport Police said in a statement that two members of the public and one of its officers was being treated for their injuries. "Officers are attending Manchester Victoria station following reports of a man wielding a knife," the statement said, adding that the call was received at 8:52 pm (2052 GMT). "A man has been detained and two members of the public, a man and a woman have been taken to hospital with knife injuries. "A BTP officer is also receiving treatment for a stab wound to the shoulder." Transport police said officers remained at the scene along with colleagues from the Greater Manchester police force and the ambulance service. Clack said: "I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform. "He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good 12 inch blade.