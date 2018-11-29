LIVE! With HysIS, ISRO all set to launch 'sharp eye' in the sky today

08:31 Air India plane with 179 passengers on board hits building at Stockholm airport:
An Air India plane carrying 179 passengers struck a building at Stockholm's Arlanda airport with its wingtip as it taxied to gate on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, police said.
"The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal," police wrote in a statement. The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said.
Several police cars and fire trucks were parked by the plane. According to airport operator Swedavia's website, the flight had originated in New Delhi.
07:55 With HysIS, ISRO all set to launch 'sharp eye' in the sky today:
The countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite HysISalong with 30 satellites from eight countries on board ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV-C43 is progressing well as the launch is scheduled at 9.58 am today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
The Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HysIS), an earth observation satellite developed by ISRO, is the primary satellite of the PSLV-C43 mission.
The mass of the spacecraft is about 380 kg, the space agency said adding that the satellite would be placed in 636 km-polar sun synchronous orbit with an inclination of 97.957 degree.
The primary goal of HysIS, whose mission life is five years, is to study the earth's surface in visible near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.
The co-passengers of HysIS include 1 micro and 29 nano satellites from eight different countries. All these satellites have been commercially contracted for launch through ISRO's commercial arm Antrix Corporation Limited. All the satellites would be placed in a 504 km orbit by PSLV-C43, the space agency said
PSLV is a four stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages. PSLV-C43, which is the 45th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, is the 'Core Alone' version of PSLV. It is the lightest version of the launch vehicle.
This will be ISRO's second launch in the month. The space agency had launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-29 on board GSLV MkIII-D2 on November 14.
00:03 Modi govt manipulating GDP data of previous years: Congress:
The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of "manipulating" GDP data of previous years and said it reflects an desperate attempt to undermine India's growth story over the last 15 years.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the step a "classic" case where "the operation is successful but the patient is dead".
"The entire GDP back series data released today reflects the desperate attempt of a defeatist Modi Government to undermine India's growth story over last 15 years. Modi Government and its puppet Niti Aayog want the people to believe that 2+2=8.
"Such is the gimmickry, jugglery, trickery and chicanery being sold as 'back series data'," he said in a statement.
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the Congress's claims and allegations.
The Congress leader said the economic mismanagement under the Modi government has led to economic anarchy and jugglery of GDP figures.
"Manipulated back series data' will not change Modi government's exit date'. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji's new definition of GDP is 'Gimmickry Data Product'," he said.
Surjewala alleged a failed "Modinomics plus a Pakoda economic vision" has put India's economy in complete turmoil, and the prime minister and his finance minister have caused economic "mayhem" by the "ill-conceived" decisions of demonetisation, a "flawed" GST coupled with "tax terrorism".
"Faced with utter and complete rejection of the 'voodoo economics' of the Modi-Jaitley duo, they are resorting to malicious and fraudulent jugglery of GDP figures to hide the enormous body blow caused by them to India's economy," he said.
Surjewala alleged that since the advent of the NDA government in May 2014, there has been a determined effort to run down the record of the two UPA governments under Manmohan Singh during 2004-2009 and 2009-2014.
A lot of confusion was sown and the Modi government added to the confusion by changing the base year from 2004-05 to 2011-12, he said.
The Congress leader said his party has repeatedly pointed out that when the base year was changed, the government should follow the healthy international practice and revise the numbers for the previous years.
"We had demanded that the back series data of GVA and GDP should be calculated and released so that meaningful comparisons can be made," he said, adding that the back series data as released by National Statistical Commission in August 2018 is available in public domain and numbers prove that the truth cannot be suppressed.
The opposition leader claimed that UPA-1 and UPA-2 delivered the highest decadal growth of 8.13 per cent at factor cost since Independence and during this period 140 million people were lifted out of poverty.
When the UPA demitted office, economic growth had recovered to 6.39 per cent at market prices in 2013-14. Besides, the fiscal deficit had been reduced to 4.48 per cent and the current account deficit contained at 1.7 per cent, he claimed.
"The revised New Series' computed today by the Ministry of Statistics and Niti Aayog has completely undermined the NSC (National Statistical Commission), the autonomous body for deciding data transparently and in accordance with global standards of calculating GDP as per Market Price Linked Methodology. -- PTI