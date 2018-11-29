LIVE! With HysIS, ISRO all set to launch 'sharp eye' in the sky today

Write a comment

November 29, 2018

08:31 Air India plane with 179 passengers on board hits building at Stockholm airport: An Air India plane carrying 179 passengers struck a building at Stockholm's Arlanda airport with its wingtip as it taxied to gate on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

"The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal," police wrote in a statement. The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said.

Several police cars and fire trucks were parked by the plane. According to airport operator Swedavia's website, the flight had originated in New Delhi.

07:55 With HysIS, ISRO all set to launch 'sharp eye' in the sky today: The countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite HysISalong with 30 satellites from eight countries on board ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV-C43 is progressing well as the launch is scheduled at 9.58 am today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HysIS), an earth observation satellite developed by ISRO, is the primary satellite of the PSLV-C43 mission. The mass of the spacecraft is about 380 kg, the space agency said adding that the satellite would be placed in 636 km-polar sun synchronous orbit with an inclination of 97.957 degree. The primary goal of HysIS, whose mission life is five years, is to study the earth's surface in visible near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. The co-passengers of HysIS include 1 micro and 29 nano satellites from eight different countries. All these satellites have been commercially contracted for launch through ISRO's commercial arm Antrix Corporation Limited. All the satellites would be placed in a 504 km orbit by PSLV-C43, the space agency said PSLV is a four stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages. PSLV-C43, which is the 45th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, is the 'Core Alone' version of PSLV. It is the lightest version of the launch vehicle. This will be ISRO's second launch in the month. The space agency had launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-29 on board GSLV MkIII-D2 on November 14.