LIVE! India slams Imran for 'unwarranted reference to J&K'

November 28, 2018

19:12 Debate on demonetisation cannot be done for ego satisfaction of Rahul Gandhi: BJP: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Wednesday said that the government cannot hold a debate in Parliament on demonetisation just to satisfy ego of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Prasad hailed the central government for measures like demonetisation and GST and said 1.5 lakh people deposited Rs 5 lakh crore after demonetisation. "Debate on demonetisation cannot be organised for ego satisfaction of Rahul Gandhi. It would be better if the discussion is based on information. They made it an issue in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh elections and had to face defeat," he told reporters at a press conference in Jaipur. Prasad said the number of tax payers doubled in the last four years. Only 3.82 crore people used to file tax in 2013-14 compared to 6.86 crore in 2017-18. Tax collection, which was Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14, shot up to Rs 10.20 lakh crore in 2017-18. Nearly 1.10 crore traders, including 49 lakh new traders started filing tax after the Goods and Services Tax was implemented, he said. The Union law and justice minister cornered the Congress over a range of issues, including its stand on triple talaq and "caste-based politics". He said the Congress's desperation was quite evident as the parliamentary elections are approaching and this is why the party was asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste. "Does the Congress no more trust the issue of development?" Prasad said. -- PTI

19:02 'Big fish' still roaming free: Kejriwal after HC upheld conviction of 80 people in 1984 riots: Welcoming the Delhi high court's judgment upholding the conviction of around 80 people for rioting during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the "big fish" are still roaming free and justice has so far not been done to the riot victims even after 34 years. The high court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of around 80 people and awarded them five year jail term for rioting, burning houses and violation of curfew during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "I welcome Delhi high court judgment upholding the conviction of 88 culprits responsible for the murder of hundreds of innocent people in Trilokpuri during 1984 riots. Justice has so far not been done to riot victims even after 34 years. Big fish are still roaming free," he said in a tweet. After the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, the next couple of days witnessed widespread rioting and killings of Sikhs in the national capital. According to the FIR lodged in connection with the Trilokpuri incident, 95 people had died in the rioting and 100 houses were burnt, said senior advocate H S Phoolka, who has been representing the riot victims in various matters. The convicts had challenged the August 27, 1996 judgement of a Sessions Court which had convicted 88 out of the 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984 for rioting, burning houses and curfew violation in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi. Justice R K Gauba dismissed their 22-year old appeals against the conviction and asked all the convicts to surrender forthwith to undergo the prison term. -- PTI

18:56 PM leaves for Argentina to attend G20 summit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Argentina to participate in the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires during which he will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of other participating nations.

Modi will also highlight the risks posed by oil price volatility and raise the issue of combating terror financing and money laundering, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

One of the issues that will be discussed is strengthening of the World Trade Organisation, he told reporters.

The theme of the G20 Summit is 'Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development'.

Modi will return to India on December 2.

18:24 India slams Imran for 'unwarranted reference to J&K': Calling Jammu and Kashmir an integral and inalienable part of India, the Modi government hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan after he said that Pakistan is ready to solve Kashmir issue at the groundbreaking ceremony of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Kartarpur.

"Deeply regrettable that the Pakistan PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community to develop Kartarpur Corridor by making unwarranted reference to J&K which is integral and inalienable part of India," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfill its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control," it added.

Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan wants a "strong" and "civilised" relationship with India and the two countries can resolve all issues, including Kashmir, with determination as he laid the foundation stone for a historic corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border.

18:10 65.5 per cent voter turnout recorded in MP; 1145 EVMs replaced: Altogether 65.5 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Wednesday, just over seven per cent less than the figure in the previous polls. In the 2013 assembly election, 72.69 per cent turnout was recorded, an election official said. The polling on Wednesday was marred by complaints of faulty electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail machines. Poll officials said 1,145 EVMs and 1,545 VVPATs were replaced after complaints of technical snags. Polling was held between 8 am and 5 pm in 227 seats, while in three assembly segments -- Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar -- in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district, the voting time was between 7 am to 3 pm, state Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said. About 2.5 per cent (polling) machines were replaced, Rao said, adding this percentage was around two per cent in other states where elections were held recently. Three employees died due to "health reasons" while performing poll duty in Dhar, Indore and Guna districts, he said. At Gadhpura village in Bhind district, a person was injured in violence but it was not poll-related, he said. The incident happened "far from the booth" and was related to enmity between two groups, he added. Asked about reports that some EVMs were found in a hotel, Rao said, "We have got the information that a sector officer in Shujalpur was staying in a hotel along with ballot machines. On getting information, the officers reached the hotel and seized the machine. The officer concerned was removed (from poll duty) and the polling team was sent along with a new sector officer." Congress leaders claimed that EVMs at many places had malfunctioned. "There were several complaints that EVMs at many places malfunctioned. We asked requested the Election Commission that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay," Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the afternoon, while polling was on. -- PTI

17:54 Around 73 per cent polling recorded in Mizoram: Around 73 per cent votes were cast in the Mizoram assembly polls on Wednesday but the figure is expected to rise as there were long queues of voters outside polling booths to exercise their franchise, Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said. Polling was held in all the 40 assembly seats. Kundra told reporters that the highest turnout of 81 per cent was reported at Serchhip seat, where Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is one of the contestants. At Kanhmun village in Mamit district bordering Tripura where Bru refugees lodged in Tripura camps cast their votes, 52 per cent of the 118987 electorate exercised their franchise, he said. "This is satisfactory considering the circumstances," he said. The polling in Kanhmun ended at 3 pm, while for the rest of the state the time was 4 pm. "I congratulate the Mizo people for free, fair and peaceful elections. My special gratitude to the Mizo civil society, particularly Young Mizo Association. They helped the election authority in every possible manner... ," said Kundra, who had replaced S B Shahshank less than a fortnight before the polls. Shahshank had been removed by the Election Commission following large-scale protests by civil societies after he complained against Mizoram's Principal Secretary (home) Lalninmawia Chuaungo for playing an active role in the revision of electoral roll of Bru refugees lodged in the Tripura camps since 1997. -- PTI

17:34 Threat of transfer remains, says J-K Guv after startling claim : Amid a ranging controversy over his remarks on dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik has said the threat of transfer remains as it is not in one's hands. At a function organised to pay tributes to Congress leader and former minister Girdhari Lal Dogra on his 31st death anniversary here on Tuesday, he mentioned about the threat of transfer. "Girdhari Lal ji dedicated his life to the cause of the poor. As long as I am here, I will definitely come to pay my tributes to him... It (transfer) is not in one's hands. I will not lose my job but the threat of transfer remains, he said. The transfer remark by the governor drew chuckles from the audience. Malik said he was in Madhya Pradesh and was down with fever for the past two days. "But in politics, fever or injury is not taken note of and I returned to be part of this function which was very important for me, given the stature of the departed leader," he said. Malik at another event on Saturday had said had he "looked to Delhi", he would have had to install a government led by Sajad Lone, a claim which the opposition said on Tuesday vindicated its charge he was under pressure to put in place a "BJP-supported government". Though there was no reaction from the Centre or the BJP to the claim made by Malik, who said history would have remembered him as a "dishonest man" if he had asked People's Conference leader Lone to form the government, the chiefs of Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference --Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah-- complimented the governor for not taking "instructions" from Delhi thereby stopping the installation of a government of the "BJP and its proxies". However, Lone claimed misrepresentation of facts and gross distortion of "certain events" and said "We remain committed to offering an alternative to the traditional political system of exploitation, arrogance, entitlement and blackmail and will leave no stone unturned to rid the state of the tyranny of dynastic misrule and despotism". Malik had abruptly dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly last week after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference led by Lone which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. During a pre-convocation academic conclave of ITM University in Gwalior, he said, "Delhi ki taraf dekhta toh muje Lone ki sarkar banana padhti aur mein ithihas mein ek bayiman aadmi ke tor pe jana jata...(Had I looked to Delhi, I would have had to install a government led by Lone, and history would have remembered me as a dishonest man)." "Therefore, I ended up the matter. Whosoever wants to scold, can do so now but I am convinced that whatever I did, was right," he said in his address after noted journalist Ravish Kumar had pointed out in his speech about faulty fax machine. -- PTI

17:21 Premji conferred with France's Chevalier award: IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji was bestowed with the highest French civilian distinction Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) on Wednesday.

Premji, who is the chairman of Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Wipro, received the distinction from the Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler in Bengaluru, Wipro said.

"The award was bestowed on Azim Premji for his outstanding contribution to developing the information technology industry in India, his economic outreach in France, and his laudable contribution to society as a philanthropist through the Azim Premji Foundation and Azim Premji University," Ziegler said.

In his acceptance speech, Premji said, "I am extremely honoured by the award bestowed on me. The vibrancy of the French democracy and its diversity is an inspiration to all across the world."

The Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour), instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients.

Some of the past Indian recipients of the prestigious award include renowned scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee C N R Rao, later Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, actor Kamal Haasan, Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Wipro said its association with France spans over 15 years and the company enjoys a close relationship with several French organisations.

17:03 Tickets to cricket's greatest show are almost sold out: Not more than 3500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official on Wednesday.

Campbell Jamieson, general manager, commercial, at the International Cricket Council, said most of the tickets have been sold out for the tournament to be held in the UK from May 30-July 14. Overall, 48 games will be played in the mega event.

Tickets for all India games are sold out including the one against Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford.

"Most of the World Cup games are sold out. I think we have just about 3500 tickets left in total. This shows the interest the game is greater than ever," Jamieson told PTI after announcement of the tie-up between ICC and Indian beer brand Bira 91.

England will host South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on May 30 while the final will be held on July 14 at Lord's. Not more than 3500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official on Wednesday.

17:01 Sidhu can come to Pak and contest election: Imran Khan : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took on critics who targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that the Punjab cabinet minister can come to Pakistan and contest election.

"I don't know why Sidhu was criticised (in India). He was just talking about peace. He can come and contest election here in Pakistan. He will win. I hope we don't have to wait for Sidhu to become Indian PM for everlasting friendship between our nations," Khan said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

Khan said that only issue between India and Pakistan is Kashmir which can be solved amicably.

"The only issue between us is Kashmir. All it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong," he said.

16:46 BSE starts new division for listing start-ups: To make stock market listing attractive for startups, leading stock exchange BSE has announced the creation of a new division within its SME segment to list new-age companies.

The platform will facilitate the listing of companies in sectors like IT, ITeS, bio-technology and life sciences, 3D printing, space technology and e-commerce.

Besides, the platform will aid in listing of firms from hi-tech defence, drones, nano technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, e-gaming, robotics, genetic engineering, among other sectors.

"In order to incentivise startup companies...the exchange is pleased to announce the creation of a new sub-segment within the existing SME (small and medium enterprise) segment," BSE said in a circular. To make stock market listing attractive for startups, leading stock exchange BSE has announced the creation of a new division within its SME segment to list new-age companies.

16:38 MP polls: 745 EVMs, VVPAT machines replaced; Cong writes to CEC: As many as 745 EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines were replaced on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh, where voting for the assembly elections is underway, a senior poll official said.

The announcement by state Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao came after Congress leaders claimed that EVMs at many places had malfunctioned.

"There have been several complaints that EVMs at many places malfunctioned. We have have written to the Election Commission and demanded that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay," Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The Guna MP said the Election Commission should compensate for time wasted in replacing the EVMs by extending polling time in those booths.

'Several reports are coming from across the state that EVMs are not working. This has been affecting the polling. Long queues are being witnessed in the city. EC should immediately take decision. The EVMs should be changed,' state Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted.

Responding to the demand, CEC O P Rawat said in Delhi that there are provisions for the extension of time and local officers (in Madhya Pradesh) can take the call on the matter. -- PTI

IMAGE: Muslim women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the assembly elections, outside a polling station in Bhopal, on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo



16:16 7 dead in Bengal after consuming hooch: Just In: Seven dead, 16 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Nadia district: West Bengal minister Amit Mitra Seven dead, 16 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Nadia district: West Bengal minister Amit Mitra

16:15 SBI hikes FD rates by 10 basis points: The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday increased the fixed deposit rates by up to 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent to 6.80 per cent on select maturities.

The new rates ranging from 5 to 10 bps are applicable for deposits below Rs 1 crore and are effective immediately, the bank said on its website.

One basis point is one hundredth of a per cent.

This follows an increase in deposit rates by HDFC Bank by up to 0.5 per cent and ICICI Bank by up to 0.25 per cent on select maturities earlier this month.

For fixed deposits maturing in one to less than two years, SBI has revised its rate to 6.80 per cent from 6.70 percent earlier.

For senior citizens, the new rate for the same maturity has been increased to 7.30 from 7.20 per cent.

For deposits maturing in two to less than three years, the rate has been increased to 6.80 per cent from 6.75 percent.

Senior citizens will get a rate of 7.30 per cent as against 7.25 per cent on deposits with tenor of two to less than three years.

16:12 Land acquisition for Nanar refinery stayed, says Fadnavis: The Maharashtra government has stayed the land acquisition process for the controversial Nanar refinery project after consulting the Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena, a ruling ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, has been opposing the project on the grounds that it is against the interest of the farmers and would destroy ecology in Ratnagiri district in the coastal Konkan region.

"The government has not issued any new notice for land acquisition. After talks with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the entire process has been stayed," Fadnavis said.

Asserting that the BJP and Shiv Sena would stay united, he said the resignation letters of Sena ministers now lay in the Sarayu river.

Fadnavis's reference to the sacred river came against the backdrop of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's strong pitch for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and his recent visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

"With the Sena and BJP being together, the Congress-NCP combine will have to sit in Opposition for another 10 to 15 years," the chief minister said in the legislative assembly. The Maharashtra government has stayed the land acquisition process for the controversial Nanar refinery project after consulting the Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

15:54 CBIvsCBI: Verma gets HC nod to inspect case file relating to Asthana: The Delhi high court on Wednesday allowed Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma to inspect in the Central Vigilance Commision's office the case file relating to first information report against the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Justice Najmi Waziri asked Verma to go to Central Vigilance Commission's office on Thursday after his counsel said there are allegations of mala fide against him in Asthana's petition.

The court extended till December 7 its order directing the CBI to maintain status quo regarding proceedings against Asthana. -- PTI

15:32 50% turnout in MP, 58% in Mizoram till 3 pm: Office of Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh says 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm .

Whereas, office of Mizoram CEO says 58 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm. -- ANI



15:28 TRS 'B team' of RSS and BJP: Rahul Gandhi: Mounting a scathing attack on ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it the 'B team' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party.

"TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it's Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. It's a B team of the RSS and BJP," he told an election rally in Kosgi.

The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of opposition parties that includes N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India and the newly formed Telangana Jana Samithi to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state.

The TRS and BJP are contesting the assembly polls separately.

He also assailed the TRS of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and said the two parties wanted to ensure that the BJP was not defeated in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

"The aim of TRS and AIMIM is to see to it that the Congress is not able to defeat BJP at the national level," he said. -- PTI



15:06 Reliance invests Rs 1 cr in video content startup: Reliance Industries arm has acquired substantial stake in media startup New Emerging World of Journalism (NEWJ) with an initial investment of Rs 10.3 million.

"As initial tranche, RIIHL (Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited) has subscribed to 30,000 equity shares and 125 compulsory convertible debentures for total cash aggregating to Rs 10.3 million and consequently NEWJ has become subsidiary of RIIHL and the company," RIL said in a late regulatory filing on Tuesday.

NEWJ is a tech-media startup focused on curating and producing video content for the smartphone-obsessed young Indians.

According to sources, RIIHL has acquired majority stake in NEWJ.

"The recent exponential growth of the video content market provides a huge opportunity for innovative visual storytelling in India. The company intends to fill this demand for quality content in the social and digital media space. The venture was founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by Shalabh Upadhyay," RIL said.

NEWJ will harness this synergy with a data-driven and tech-focused approach in creating a distributed content model, it said.

14:53 Ilayaraja wants royalty for singing his songs: Music maestro Ilayaraja has set off a storm in Tamil film industry by putting out a video message that singers and orchestras performing his songs need to pay him a royalty, since they were getting paid for their performance.

'I would like to inform all singers and musicians that they need to get my prior sanction for singing my songs, otherwise it is an offence under the copyright law.

'If they don't conform to this I will take action as per law against them.

'I would like to clarify that I am not putting obstacles in your singing.

14:43 Delhi high court upholds the conviction of 88 people by the trial court in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area. -- ANI

14:33 Petrol price falls to Rs 73.57 per litre in Delhi: Petrol prices on Wednesday fell below the Rs 74 per litre mark for the first time since April as the six-week long price reduction spree wiped off all of the massive price hikes witnessed in petrol and diesel rates earlier this year. Petrol price in Delhi was cut by 50 paisa to Rs 73.57 per litre, according to a price notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers. This is the lowest petrol price since April.

Diesel rates were cut by 40 paisa to Rs 68.89 a litre, the notification said.

With this, the reduction in rates in last six weeks totals Rs 9.26 per litre on petrol and Rs 7.2 per litre on diesel.

However, petrol price in Mumbai on Wednesday stood at Rs 79.12 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 71.71.

Rates have been on the decline since October 18. This has wiped off all the price hike on petrol and diesel in two months beginning August 16.

14:29 27% voting in Madhya Pradesh, 49% in Mizoram till 1 pm: Around 27 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday during elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly while two polling officials died on duty, officials said.

There were also complaints of technical snags in the electronic voting machines at some places following which 70 EVMs were replaced at various polling booths, MP's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V L Kantha Rao said.

Two polling officials died due to health issues while performing their duties in Indore and Guna districts, another election official said.

The families of these employees would be given an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each, he said.

In Mizoram, 49 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm.



According to a public relations officer of the Election Commission, around 27 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm in MP.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Budhni seat, and his wife Sadhana Singh cast their votes at his native village Jait, which is part of his assembly constituency.

Earlier, Chouhan also offered prayers at a local temple.

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Arun Yadav against Chouhan.

Congress state president Kamal Nath cast his vote in Chhindwara district while the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia exercised his franchise in Gwalior.

Nath expressed concern over complaints of technical snags in EVMs.

'Several reports are coming from across the state that EVMs are not working. This has been affecting the polling.

'Long queues are being witnessed in the city. EC should immediately take decision. The EVMs should be changed,' he said in a tweet. -- PTI

IMAGE: First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo



13:38 India won't attend SAARC Summit in Pak: Swaraj: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that India will not 'respond positively' to Pakistan's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC summit.

"We are not responding to it (invitation by Pakistan for SAARC summit) positively because as I said unless and until Pakistan stops terror activities in India, there will be no dialogue, so we will not participate in SAARC," she said, addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Swaraj also said that the Kartarpur corridor initiative is not connected with the dialogue process with Pakistan and talks can start the moment Islamabad stops terror activities in India.

India has been asking for a corridor, which will facilitate visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, for many years and she said she was happy that Pakistan had for the first time responded positively.

"But that does not mean that bilateral talks will start only on this," she said, adding that terror and talks can't go together.

Swaraj, who is campaigning in Hyderabad ahead of the Telangana elections on December 7, was addressing a press conference.

"The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start but the dialogue is not connected with only the Kartarpur corridor," she said. -- ANI/PTI



13:12 SC transfers Bihar shelter home cases to CBI: Supreme Court directs Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates at several shelter homes in Bihar.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences report raised grave concern about 17 shelter homes in Bihar, CBI must look into it, the SC said.



The SC dismissed Bihar government's requests to not transfer probe in shelter homes cases to the CBI.



The CBI told the apex court that it will file a chargesheet in the case by December 7.



The SC also said that CBI officers probing shelter home cases in Bihar shall not be transferred without its prior permission. -- PTI



12:52 Heres why you can avoid long queues at some MP polls booths: Bhopal Collector Sudama Khade informed officials at a review meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday that the state administration had organised queue-less voting in a few polling stations. Voters could pick a time slot to cast their votes, avoiding long queues.

But not all were impressed. For one, Mandsaur Collector OP Shrivastva had a problem: "Even our honourable President and prime minister exercise their voting rights standing in a queue." He added that the queue-less voting facility would "disappoint' many voters because standing in serpentine queues was part and parcel of the voting process.

Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantarao stepped in to assuage his concern. The new initiative was being tried "on an experimental basis and only in a few booths", he assured Shrivastva.

Image: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after casting his vote on Wednesday

12:40 21% voting in MP, 29% in Mizoram till 11 am: Polling update: 21 per cent voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh till 11 am.

In Mizoram, 29 per cent turnout recorded till 11 am. -- ANI



12:28 MP: Faulty EVMs, VVPATs halt polling in few constituencies: As the voting kick-started in Madhya Pradesh, multiple instances of the electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail malfunctioning have been reported, thus temporarily stalling the polling process.

In Mohana booth number 55, the EVM has stopped working and no voter has been able to cast vote since morning, while in Ujjain, two EVMs were replaced due to errors.

In Alirajpur, a total of 11 VVPAT machines were replaced and polling was resumed. In Burhanpur, five VVPATs and two EVMs were replaced after being found defective.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal Central region, 2 EVMs were reported to be faulty, following which a team of the Election Commission has been sent to replace machines.

Campaign material was seized from a person said to be a Bharatiya Janata Party polling agent from a booth in Saint Mary's, Bhopal, as it was within 200 meters of a polling booth.

The police have arrested one person with regards to the case. -- ANI

IMAGE: Muslim women show their voter identity cards as they wait to cast their votes for the assembly elections, in Jabalpur on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo



12:22 Edappadi, OPS visit Gaja relief camp, assure people of all help: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Nagapattinam district, which was ravaged by cyclone Gaja, and distributed relief materials to the victims.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and officials, Palaniswami visited a relief camp in Vailankanni area and interacted with the affected people.

The chief minister assured the victims of all possible assistance. Palaniswami also inspected the repair work on the damaged TNEB sub-station in Kameswaram village.

Earlier, he held a meeting with district collector C Sureshkumar and other officials to review the relief and rehabilitation works.

He distributed relief material, including rice, to over 400 cyclone victims.

Palaniswami's visit was originally scheduled for last week, but his chopper could not land due to inclement weather.

12:12 Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his way on a horse chariot to cast his vote in Indore. Photograph: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his way on a horse chariot to cast his vote in Indore.

11:54 Argentina mulls war crimes probe into MBS ahead of G20 meet: 'Authorities in Argentina are considering a war crimes investigation into Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before his appearance in Buenos Aires for an international summit with world leaders,' reports Kim Hjelmgaard in USA Today.

11:39 2 Union ministers leave for Pak to attent Kartarpur event: Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal leave for Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border to attend Kartarpur Corridor foundation stone laying ceremony.

"I feel extremely grateful and privileged to be able to make this pilgrimage. This was a long-standing demand of the Sikh community. I also express gratitude to the Pakistan government," Puri said before leaving for Pakistan. -- ANI



11:22 Another terrorist involved in Shujaat Bukhari's killing gunned down: Budgam Encounter update: Naveed Jatt and another terrorist gunned down by security forces.

Jatt was involved in the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

Last week, security forces had gunned down Jatt's close associate Azad Ahmad Malik alias Azad Dada, who was the district commander of LeT Anantnag, and was wanted in the assassination of Bukhari.

More details awaited. -- ANI/PTI

Image only for representation.



11:12 15 pc voting till 9 am in Mizoram: A voter turnout of 15 per cent has been recorded till 9 am in the Mizoram assembly elections on Wednesday.

Polling in the single-phase polls began at 7 am and is scheduled to end at 4 pm.

As many as 209 candidates are contesting to bag a seat in the 40-member legislative assembly.

The Congress party, which has been in power in Mizoram since 2008, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state.

In the previous election in 2013, Congress had fielded 40 candidates while it won 34 seats, whereas the Mizo National Front secured only five seats after contesting 31 seats. Mizoram People's Conference had contested on eight seats but it managed to bag only one.

Both Congress and MNF are contesting all 40 constituencies this time, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is fighting in 39 seats.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats -- Serchhip and Champhai South.

In Serchhip, Thanhawla is contesting against Zoram People's Movement's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, Mizo National Front nominee C Lalramzauva and People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram party chief Vanlalruata among others.

In Champhai South, the chief minister is contesting against MNF's T J Lalnuntluanga and ZPM's C Lalremliana.

Mizoram is the only northeastern state that is currently ruled by the Congress.

11:02 At least 22 killed in factory blast in China: A huge explosion outside a chemical plant in China's northern Hebei province on Wednesday killed at least 22 people and left as many others injured, the second major industrial accident in the country in the last four days.

The blast occurred outside the Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry in Zhangjiakou, Qiaodong district around 12:40 am, igniting a fire that engulfed nearby vehicles, the officials were quoted as saying by thepaper.cn, a Shanghai-based website.

An industrial safety official, identified only as Wu, said that one of the trucks lined up outside the plant to deliver chemicals had exploded, setting off a chain reaction that engulfed other trucks.

Chinese news reports, and images from the scene, indicated that a fiery explosion near the plant had set around 50 vehicles ablaze, including dozens of trucks, and sent a dark plume of smoke into the night sky.

The fire has now been contained, and a search operation is underway, authorities said. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Employees at the Shenghua plant said operation has been suspended out of safety concern.

10:33 Telangana polls: Trans woman candidate goes missing: Chandramukhi a trans woman contesting from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad on a Bahujan Left Front ticket has gone missing.

She is the first transgender candidate in Telangana.

Police investigation is underway. -- ANI



10:23 Russia-Ukraine clash: Trump threatens to cancel meet with Putin: Days after Russia's maritime clash with Ukraine escalated, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cancel his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladiir Putin at a global summit later this week saying 'I don't like that aggression'.

President Trump and President Putin are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the 13th G20 meeting at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In an interview with the Washington Post when asked whether Russia was within its rights to seize the Ukrainian ships, Trump said, "I'm getting a full report on that tonight. That will be very determinative. Maybe I won't have the meeting."

"We're going to see, depending on what comes out tonight," he said.

"I don't like that aggression," Trump said.

"I don't want that aggression at all. Absolutely. And by the way, Europe shouldn't like that aggression. And Germany shouldn't like that aggression," he added.

Trump further asserted and that Russia's aggression is also a major cause of concern for America and its people.

According to Sputnik, on Sunday, Russian guards fired upon and then captured three Ukrainian naval ships as they entered illegally into the Russian territory of the Black Sea.

This incident drew international condemnation especially by the West further leading to Ukraine preparing to impose martial law in its border areas with Russia. -- ANI



10:14 Encounter underway in J-K's Budgaum, internet services cut: An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora area of Budgam in the morning, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The militants opened fire at the security forces who were carrying out searches, he said. The firing was retaliated by the forces, leading to a gun battle, the official said, adding there was no report of any injury or casualty.

09:49 Faulty EVMs, VVPATs repaced in MP: MP polls update: Two faulty electronic voting machines in Ujjain have been replaced.

11 Voter verifiable paper audit trail machines in Alirajpur, 5 VVPATs and 2 EVMs in Burhanpur also replaced. -- ANI

09:05 Varanasi seers oppose proposed Ram statue in Ayodhya, criticise VHP: A three-day 'Param Dharma Sansad' was held in Varanasi, where seers opposed the Uttar Pradesh government's proposal to install a 221-metre statue of Lord Ram on the bank of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya.

Terming the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Dharma Sabha', organised on November 25 in Ayodhya, as a 'politically-motivated event', Dwarka-Sharda and Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said Lord Ram should not be politicised, adding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party could only erect statues, but not build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The government can only erect statues, not build the temple," he said, addressing the gathering at the event held at Seer Govardhan from November 25 to 27.

He said the government erected a huge statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but there was a need to build a temple for Lord Ram, not erect his statue as he was not a human being.

Opposing the Yogi Adityanath government's proposal to install a 221-metre statue of Lord Ram on the bank of the Sarayu, the Dwarka Peeth seer said it was an inappropriate step which was also against people's faith.

Advocating the cause of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Saraswati claimed that no mosque ever existed at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya and that the structure demolished by kar sevaks in 1992 was a temple and not a mosque.

He said it was a propaganda that the Babri Masjid existed at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site. He even said that he had seen with his eyes that a Ram temple existed in Ayodhya.

Saraswati claimed that the Muslim community had failed to furnish any proof in the high court to confirm the existence of a mosque on the disputed site.

The Dwarka Peeth seer said no political party would ever build the Ram temple but politicise the issue.

He also claimed that the government was preparing to bring a law to encroach upon religious sites. -- PTI



08:41 MP poll: Kamal Nath castes vote; EVM not working at one constituency: Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara.



Polling began Wednesday morning to elect a 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh.

It was reported that the electronic voting machine is not working at polling booth number 178 in Dabra, Gwalior district.

78,870 EVMs are being used in the poll. -- ANI/PTI



08:23 Voting begins in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram: Polling started for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on Wednesday morning.

Polling for 227 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 am, while for three other constituencies started even earlier.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prayed on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni ahead of voting.

Congress leader Kamal Nath also offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara.

"I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by the Bharatiya Janata Party," Kamal Nath said.

In Mizoram, as many as 209 candidates are contesting to bag a seat in the 40-member Legislative Assembly.

The Congress party, which has been in power in Mizoram since 2008, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state.

In the previous election in 2013, Congress had fielded 40 candidates while it won 34 seats, whereas Mizo National Front (MNF) secured only five seats after contesting 31 seats. Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) had contested on eight seats but it managed to bag only one.

Both Congress and MNF are contesting all 40 constituencies this time, while the BJP is fighting in 39 seats. -- ANI



08:10 Trump to have trilateral meeting with Modi and Abe in Argentina: United States President Donald Trump will have a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, the White House said on Tuesday.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings Trump would have later this week on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina.

The annual meeting is being attended by leaders of the top 20 economies of the world. However, all eyes are expected to be on two meetings that Trump would have with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Briefing reporters ahead of the G-20 Summit, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Trump will also have meetings with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Bolton said the Trump-Abe bilateral meeting would expand into a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

"He is going to meet with President Macri, the host government of Argentina, he'll meet with President Moon of South Korea, he'll meet with President Erdogan of Turkey, Prime Minister Abe of Japan, that will transform at some point during that meeting a trilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi," Bolton said.

"The president will meet with President Putin and have a working dinner with President Xi," he said. -- PTI

