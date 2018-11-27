LIVE! Pushkar priest reveals Rahul Gandhi's gotra

09:29 Chinese citizens donate money for families of Pak cops killed in Karachi consulate attack:
A senior Chinese diplomat on Monday said that some Chinese citizens have donated money for the families of two Pakistani policemen killed in the terror attack on China's consulate in Karachi.
At a ceremony in Islamabad alongside Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy, Lijian Zhao, said the Chinese citizens had donated money on their own.
Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday stormed the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's largest city, killing four people, including two policemen, before being shot dead by security forces.
The attack was claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).
Lijian said one Chinese citizen had donated a month's salary to support the families of the slain policemen.
He said the donors believed that the Pakistan-China friendship was not simply empty words but 'rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries'.
"We want to give a message to the terrorists that their efforts at sabotaging Pak-China friendship will never succeed," he said.
Earlier Lijian tweeted that the donations by the Chinese showed the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations.
"Chinese donations for Pakistan police have shown that China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the seas. The friendship has never been empty talks, but deeply imprinted in hearts of Chinese and Pakistani people," he said. -- PTI
09:16 Pushkar priest reveals Rahul Gandhi's gotra:
A priest at the Pushkar lake in Rajasthan, who presided over the puja offered by Rahul Gandhi on Monday, claimed that the Congress president's gotra was 'Duttatreya' and he is a Kashmiri Brahmin.
"His gotra is 'Dattatreya' and he is a Kashmiri Brahmin. Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have come and offered prayers at the ghat and it is recorded with us," Dinanath Kaul, the priest, told reporters.
Kaul claimed that he possessed old records, or 'pothi', in which the record of his family tree is registered and the priest's ancestors had made Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru and other members of the family do puja at the Pushkar Sarovar.
"(Rahul) Gandhi came and offered prayers at the ghat. He also said his gotra is Dattatreya. Dattatreya are Kauls and Kauls are Kashmiri Brahmin," he said.
The priest also presented documents showing the names of Rahul Gandhi's ancestors who have worshipped at the Pushkar lake.
The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies. -- PTI
IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the Bramha temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan, on Monday. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter
09:00 Two encounters underway in Kulgam and Pulwama:
Two encounters have broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir: one in Redwani area of Kulgam district, and the other in Pulwama district.
As per officials, Tral's Hafoo area, where the second encounter is underway, is under cordon.
Earlier today, the Kulgam encounter broke out.
Two to three terrorists are said to be holed up in the area.
Security forces are on the job to restrain their movement.
Further details are awaited. -- ANI
Image only for representation.
08:31 NASA's InSight mission lands on Mars:
National Aeronautics and Space Administration InSight mission has finally touched down on the red planet on Monday (local time; around 1 pm of November 27 IST) after seven months of traveling through space.
CNN reported that a few minutes after landing, the InSight lander sent an official 'beep' to NASA signaling its clear landing, including a photo of the Martian surface where it landed.
The Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory celebrated the touchdown of the lander through a great applause after the landing was confirmed.
"Today, we successfully landed on Mars for the eighth time in human history," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in his statement.
"InSight will study the interior of Mars and will teach us valuable science as we prepare to send astronauts to the Moon and later to Mars. This accomplishment represents the ingenuity of America and our international partners, and it serves as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our team. The best of NASA is yet to come, and it is coming soon," CNN quoted Bridenstine as saying.
InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is the first outer space robotic explorer and will study the crust, mantle, and core of the fourth planet in our solar system.
The lander, launched on May 5, 2018, from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and took a six-month cruise from Earth to Mars ever since, is NASA's first spacecraft to land on Mars since Curiosity.
"We've studied Mars from orbit and from the surface since 1965, learning about its weather, atmosphere, geology and surface chemistry," said Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division in NASA's Science Mission Directorate.
"Now we finally will explore inside Mars and deepen our understanding of our terrestrial neighbor as NASA prepares to send human explorers deeper into the solar system," Glaze further added.
CNN quoted NASA saying that InSight slowed from 12,300 mph to 5 mph before it gently landed on the surface of Mars.
It has a parachute and retro rockets to slow its descent through the atmosphere, and three legs suspended from the lander absorbed the shock of touching down on the surface.
But the scientists at the same time also prepared the spacecraft to land during a dust storm if need be.
About 20 minutes before landing, InSight separated from the cruise stage that helped bring it all the way to Mars and turned to position itself for entering the atmosphere.
The landing was watched around the world and even broadcast live on the Nasdaq Stock Market tower in New York City's Times Square.
Congratulating NASA on this occasion, US Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter saying, 'Congratulations to @NASA, @LockheedMartin, @ulalaunch, & all who made today's @NASAInSight #MarsLanding possible! This marks the 8th time the US has landed on Mars & the 1st mission to study its deep interior. Incredible milestone!' -- ANI
Photograph: Courtesy @NASA/Twitter
00:04 Hope saner elements will prevail between India, Pak to check terror: Manmohan :
On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday hoped "saner elements would prevail" between India and Pakistan to check terror activities.
He also noted that what is happening in Kashmir is an indication of the suffering that strained ties between the two nations has brought about.
Singh's comments came during his address at the launch of a book "Fables of Fractured Times" by former Union minister Manish Tewari here, for which the former prime minister lauded him.
"Today happens to be the November 26, when 10 years ago so many of our countrymen and women were butchered in the city of Mumbai due to acts of great terror that took the lives of nearly 170 of our dear citizens.
"One can only hope that saner elements would prevail between India and Pakistan to find a meaningful solution to the problem of getting a control over acts of terror. They do not achieve any purpose, as what is happening today in Kashmir is an indication of the suffering that the strained relations between our two countries bring about," he said.
Singh noted that international affairs is a subject where changes are taking place at a pace which was unthinkable 10 years ago.
He said people have to come to terms with globalisation but there are countries which had championed the cause of globalisation, but are now becoming champions of protectionism, and this is a big change.
"The European Union is in trouble and nobody could anticipate that. Britain would walk out of the European Union, or that central European countries like Hungary and Poland would switch over to a brand of nationalism which runs counter to the value system which characterises the activities of the EU," he said.
Singh said, "I hope all these issues will be debated, because they have a bearing on our country."
"We live in an increasingly interdependent world. What happens elsewhere in the world, globally and in Europe and the United States and also in the whole of Asia, has a bearing on the working of our country and what goes on in our country and how we can prevail upon the tensions that prevail in our neighbourhood," Singh said. -- PTI