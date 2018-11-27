LIVE! Pushkar priest reveals Rahul Gandhi's gotra

Write a comment

November 27, 2018

09:29 Chinese citizens donate money for families of Pak cops killed in Karachi consulate attack: A senior Chinese diplomat on Monday said that some Chinese citizens have donated money for the families of two Pakistani policemen killed in the terror attack on China's consulate in Karachi.

At a ceremony in Islamabad alongside Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy, Lijian Zhao, said the Chinese citizens had donated money on their own.

Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday stormed the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's largest city, killing four people, including two policemen, before being shot dead by security forces.

The attack was claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Lijian said one Chinese citizen had donated a month's salary to support the families of the slain policemen.

He said the donors believed that the Pakistan-China friendship was not simply empty words but 'rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries'.

"We want to give a message to the terrorists that their efforts at sabotaging Pak-China friendship will never succeed," he said.

Earlier Lijian tweeted that the donations by the Chinese showed the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Chinese donations for Pakistan police have shown that China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the seas. The friendship has never been empty talks, but deeply imprinted in hearts of Chinese and Pakistani people," he said. -- PTI



09:16 Pushkar priest reveals Rahul Gandhi's gotra: A priest at the Pushkar lake in Rajasthan, who presided over the puja offered by Rahul Gandhi on Monday, claimed that the Congress president's gotra was 'Duttatreya' and he is a Kashmiri Brahmin.

"His gotra is 'Dattatreya' and he is a Kashmiri Brahmin. Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have come and offered prayers at the ghat and it is recorded with us," Dinanath Kaul, the priest, told reporters.

Kaul claimed that he possessed old records, or 'pothi', in which the record of his family tree is registered and the priest's ancestors had made Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru and other members of the family do puja at the Pushkar Sarovar.

"(Rahul) Gandhi came and offered prayers at the ghat. He also said his gotra is Dattatreya. Dattatreya are Kauls and Kauls are Kashmiri Brahmin," he said.

The priest also presented documents showing the names of Rahul Gandhi's ancestors who have worshipped at the Pushkar lake.

The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies. -- PTI

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the Bramha temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan, on Monday. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter



09:00 Two encounters underway in Kulgam and Pulwama: Two encounters have broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir: one in Redwani area of Kulgam district, and the other in Pulwama district.

As per officials, Tral's Hafoo area, where the second encounter is underway, is under cordon.

Earlier today, the Kulgam encounter broke out.

Two to three terrorists are said to be holed up in the area.

Security forces are on the job to restrain their movement.

Further details are awaited. -- ANI

Image only for representation.



08:31 NASA's InSight mission lands on Mars: National Aeronautics and Space Administration InSight mission has finally touched down on the red planet on Monday (local time; around 1 pm of November 27 IST) after seven months of traveling through space.

CNN reported that a few minutes after landing, the InSight lander sent an official 'beep' to NASA signaling its clear landing, including a photo of the Martian surface where it landed.

The Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory celebrated the touchdown of the lander through a great applause after the landing was confirmed.

"Today, we successfully landed on Mars for the eighth time in human history," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in his statement.

"InSight will study the interior of Mars and will teach us valuable science as we prepare to send astronauts to the Moon and later to Mars. This accomplishment represents the ingenuity of America and our international partners, and it serves as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our team. The best of NASA is yet to come, and it is coming soon," CNN quoted Bridenstine as saying.

InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is the first outer space robotic explorer and will study the crust, mantle, and core of the fourth planet in our solar system.

The lander, launched on May 5, 2018, from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and took a six-month cruise from Earth to Mars ever since, is NASA's first spacecraft to land on Mars since Curiosity.

"We've studied Mars from orbit and from the surface since 1965, learning about its weather, atmosphere, geology and surface chemistry," said Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division in NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

"Now we finally will explore inside Mars and deepen our understanding of our terrestrial neighbor as NASA prepares to send human explorers deeper into the solar system," Glaze further added.

CNN quoted NASA saying that InSight slowed from 12,300 mph to 5 mph before it gently landed on the surface of Mars.

It has a parachute and retro rockets to slow its descent through the atmosphere, and three legs suspended from the lander absorbed the shock of touching down on the surface.

But the scientists at the same time also prepared the spacecraft to land during a dust storm if need be.

About 20 minutes before landing, InSight separated from the cruise stage that helped bring it all the way to Mars and turned to position itself for entering the atmosphere.

The landing was watched around the world and even broadcast live on the Nasdaq Stock Market tower in New York City's Times Square.

Congratulating NASA on this occasion, US Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter saying, 'Congratulations to @NASA, @LockheedMartin, @ulalaunch, & all who made today's @NASAInSight #MarsLanding possible! This marks the 8th time the US has landed on Mars & the 1st mission to study its deep interior. Incredible milestone!' -- ANI

Photograph: Courtesy @NASA/Twitter

