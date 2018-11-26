LIVE! Man, 21, posts 'terrorist on flight' on social media, detained in Kolkata

Write a comment

November 26, 2018

12:20 Man, 21, posts 'terrorist on flight' on social media, detained in Kolkata: A youth was deplaned and taken into custody by Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Kolkata airport on Monday morning after he allegedly uploaded a social media post from inside the aircraft that contained the word terrorist.

The young man later identified as Yog Vedan Poddar, said to be in his twenties, had covered his face with a handkerchief and taken a picture. He captioned the photograph, Terrorist on flight, I destroy womens hearts.

A co-passenger who saw his post, promptly informed the crew of the Kolkata-Mumbai flight that the youth made the post.

The incident triggered panic especially in view of the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

The pilot contacted the air traffic control and took the plane back to the tarmac.

The flight, 9W472 that was supposed to take off at 8:30 am, was delayed by an hour.

The youth was taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station for questioning.

Police officers at Kolkatas airport , speaking on conditions of anonymity, said, After the crew were alerted by the co-passenger, the youth Yog Vedan Poddar refused to show his mobile phone to the air hostess. Then, the CISF personnel found that he indeed made the post, where he took a selfie with his face covered and wrote those words. We are now checking his antecedents.

The youth lives in Beliaghata area of east Kolkata. He told the police officers that he was merely indulging in a prank with his friends.

He was indulging in a prank, said his father Nirmal Poddar, who rushed to the airport police station.

11:50 Kerala Water Resources minister Mathew Thomas resigns: Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, a nominee of the Janata Dal-Secular in the CPI-M-led LDF government, on Monday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The move comes after the JD-S, a key partner in the LDF, on Friday decided to replace Thomas with Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty.

Thomas handed over the resignation letter to Vijayan at the latter's official residence, Cliff House, this morning.

"I have handed over my resignation letter to the chief minister. I am an MLA now," Thomas told reporters.

On his performance as a minister in the last two-and-a-half years, Thomas said he cannot say he was fully satisfied, but was happy as he could take up various activities during his tenure in the water resources department.

Asked if he would stake claim for the post of the state party chief, Thomas said he had not put forward any such demand and had not listed any conditions for his resignation.

Thomas said he had functioned as the state president of the party and had helped it to grow.

The party would not split and would remain in the LDF, he said.

-- PTI

11:15 Punjab minister covers CM's name on Kartarpur corridor foundation stone with tape: The row over Kartarpur corridor refuses to die down even on the day of stone-laying. Hours ahead of the ceremony, Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa pasted black tape on his, chief minister Amarinder Singh and other Punjab ministers' names engraved on the foundation stone.

"I have done this to protest the inclusion of Parkash Singh Badal's and Sukhbir Singh Badal's names on the foundation stone. Why are their names here? They are not a part of the executive. It's not a BJP-Akali event," Randhawa said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib road corridor up to international border with Pakistan in Mann village in Gurdaspur on Monday.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh will be present on the occasion.

To mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary in 2019, the government had on November 22 decided to build the Kartarpur road corridor up to international border between India and Pakistan as an integrated development project.

10:31 Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Ajmer dargah: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer. Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah.

The Congress president will now go to Pushkar to offer prayers.

Later, he will hold election rallies in western parts of the state including Pokaran in Jaisalmer district.

-- PTI

10:19 Moshe's nanny wants 26/11 scars wiped from Nariman House: Sandra Samuel, the nanny who saved the life of two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, laments that the 'scars' of Chabad House have not been wiped out even 10 years later.

Samuel, 54, wonders why the terror attack 'scars' are still there in the five-storeyed Jewish centre in Colaba, now renamed as Nariman Light House.

Two Pakistani terrorists had laid siege on this building, killing nine, including Rabbi Gavriel and his pregnant wife Rivka. Their son Moshe was saved by Samuel, who visited Mumbai with Moshe, his grandparents and Israel's prime minister in January this year.

There were a lot of people around including the media and she did not notice things in detail then, but when she returned to the city in May, she felt things inside the House were "terrible".

"They have kept the fourth and fifth floor same and on the third floor they have broken every thing and made (it) into one big open space. The pillar and every thing has bullet marks. It is very terrible for me. It broke me, it shook me," Samuel said.

Recalling the "horrific ordeal" in the building 10 years ago, she said, "It was a miracle that we came out alive from there. I believe God has his own plans for everybody."

Samuel, who was granted honorary Israeli citizenship in 2010, says she does miss Mumbai and makes it a point to visit her sons Martin, 35, and Jackson, 28, every two years.

She works for disabled children at the Aleh Jerusalem Center since the last seven years. Every Saturday, she meets Moshe in Afula where he stays with Rabbi Shimon Rosengberg, his maternal grandfather.

-- PTI

Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by Moshe Holtzberg and Sandra Samuel, the nanny who saved the then two year old from the 26/11 terrorists, at Chabad House, Mumbai, in January 2018. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Chabad House

09:47 Paying tribute to fallen heroes: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and other cabinet ministers pay tribute at Martyrs' Memorial, Police Gymkhana at Marine Lines in south Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks.

09:35 Kartarpur corridor: Harsimrat Kaur, who called Sidhu a 'gaddar', questioned over Pak visit: The attack by Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over the latters visit to Pakistan in August for the swearing-in ceremony of cricket-turned-politician Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of the country is back to haunt her.

Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, the Punjab government has targeted the Union minister, asking as to what face she has to go to the neighbouring country.

Punjab minister Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa said, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had called Navjot Singh Sidhu a 'qaum ka gaddar'. Now she herself is going to Pakistan, with what face will she go?

The Punjab minister also attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleging that they never took up the Kartarpur Corridor issue even once when they were in power.

Pakistan had extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, among others, to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday.

While the Punjab chief minister declined the invite, citing terrorism emanating from Pakistan and killing of Indian soldiers by their army, Sushma Swaraj too expressed her inability to attend the event, which is expected to be hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

The external affairs minister, however, declared that two ministers, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, would be going to Pakistan for the event as representative of the Indian government.

09:17 VP Naidu to lay foundation for Kartarpur corridor today: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak-Karatarpur Sahib road corridor.

The corridor will reach up to the international border with Pakistan.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be performed in the Mann village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

Vice President Naidu will be accompanied by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has also announced that the party leadership and workers would take part in the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed corridor to Shri Kartarpur Sahib on the Indian soil while singing hymns of Gurbani on November 26.

The decision to build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border was taken on November 22 by the Union Cabinet.

On the same day Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had announced that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan would be breaking ground for the Kartarpur corridor on November 28.

The development of the corridor will facilitate lakhs of pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of river Ravi, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years.

-- ANI

08:34 India remains honour-bound to defeating terrorism: President Kovind on 26/11: Remembering those who lost their lives in the deadly terror attacks that shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that India remains "honour-bound" to defeating terrorism.

"Ten years after the Mumbai terror attacks, thoughts with families and individuals who suffered. We salute those from the police and security forces who made the supreme sacrifice that day. India remains honour-bound to securing justice, and defeating terrorism #PresidentKovind," he tweeted.

India's financial capital came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

As India remembers the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its tenth anniversary, various events will be organised across the nation, especially in Mumbai, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks.

-- ANI