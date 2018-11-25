LIVE! 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram to be installed in Ayodhya, announces UP govt

Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh has passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest, sources have said. He was 66.

A former Union minister, Ambareesh was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing trouble and passed away on Saturday night, officials at the hospital said.





"Ambareesh was brought to hospital around 9 pm and he passed away because of cardiac arrest," Vikram Hospital officials said.





According to the hospital spokesman, Ambareesh was found unresponsive at his residence and the resuscitation efforts were initiated there and continued en route while he was shifted to the hospital.





"Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived and was declared deceased at 2215 hrs," the spokesman added.





Ambareesh, a three-time Lok Sabha member and also a former State minister, is survived by actress Sumalatha and son Abishek.





Born as Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath on May 29, 1952, Ambareesh popularly known as a "rebel star" has acted in over 200 films in a more than four-decade long movie career with a fan following of his own at the peak of his popularity.





Ambareesh had not been keeping well in recent years and was hospitalised frequently. In 2014, he was shifted to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.





Entering the movie world through film "Nagarahavu" (king cobra), directed by veteran late Puttanna Kannagal in 1972, Ambareesh had carved a niche for himself in the Kannada film industry, particularly as an "angry" man, earning the title "rebel star".





Beginning his film career in antagonistic roles, he later emerged on his own to become a hero.





Ambareesh also had a successful career in politics having been an MLA, a Lok Sabha member and a former minister at the state and central levels.





He was in the Janata Dal, the JD-S and the Congress in his political career that took a hit when he was asked to resign as minister for housing during the previous Siddaramaiah government.





-- PTI