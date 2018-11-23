LIVE! 6 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Write a comment

November 23, 2018

08:57 After Statue of Unity, 80-feet Buddha statue planned in Gujarat: After the 182-metre-tall 'Statue of Unity' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat may get a gigantic Buddha statue.

Sanghakaya Foundation, a non-profit Buddhist organisation, said that it has demanded land from the government for installing an 80-feet high statue of Lord Buddha in Gandhinagar district.

It has roped in Ram Sutar, the sculptor behind the Statue of Unity, for the project, it said.

"We are expecting to get land soon," president of the foundation Bhante Prashil Ratna told reporters.

The Statue of Unity, inaugurated in Narmada district of the state on October 31, is the tallest statue in the world.

Bhante Prashil Ratna also said that the foundation is planning to set up a Buddhist University in Gujarat.

"Contrary to the belief that ancient Buddhist sites exist only in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and further to the north, Gujarat too has been blessed with such sites," he said.

"Like Nalanda and Takshashila, records of Chinese traveller Xuanzang mention that there was a big Buddhist university called Vallabhi at Bhavnagar in Gujarat," he said.

"As (ancient) Nalanda university has been revived, we wish to revive Vallabhi university here," he said.

"The state government has given us land in Gandhinagar where we are planning to start a university on Buddhism," he said.

The foundation also plans to build a grand monument at Dev Ni Mori, a Buddhist archaeological site in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat, he said.

-- PTI

08:35 6 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sekipora area of Bijbhera in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in the wee hours of Friday.

According to reports, six terrorists are killed in the encounter.

Indian Army's 3 Rashtriya Rifles and police are jointly conducting the ongoing operation.

The Valley has been witnessing a spurt in terror activities for the past few months.

On Tuesday, One Indian Army jawan was killed and four terrorists were gunned down in an encounter at Nadigam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

-- ANI

08:33 Go to court, I have the numbers: Sajjad Lone to PDP, NC: Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone dared the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party to go to court against the dissolution of the House and get it reversed because that will be a blessing in disguise for us.

He, according to the Indian Express, said that his BJP-supported combination was in favour of a floor test because hes confident he has the requisite numbers.

While arch rivals PDP and NC had come together with the Congress to stake claim to form a new coalition government in J-K, Lone too had pitched his case. He was in London when the three parties joined hands a move thwarted by Governor Satya Pal Malik in a late-night order dissolving the assembly.

Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti claimed the new combination of PDP, NC and Congress has 56 legislators which is 12 more than the requisite 44 mark.

Let them approach the Supreme Court and get this (dissolution of the assembly) reversed, Lone said. It will be a blessing in disguise for us. I am confident they will not have the requisite numbers. I dont think they will approach the court because their sole aim is to save their families (Muftis and Abdullahs) from rebellion against their leadership. He said that all the BJP legislators were ready to support his claim.

There was a momentum building up in J-K for change and whatever I was going to do was within the ambit of legality and the Constitution. If the Constitution permits a grouping of a particular size (break away from a party), why wouldnt it be availed of, he said. We had the numbers but, unfortunately, we didnt get the chance.

00:13 Parrikar wanted to quit, BJP top brass didn't allow: Goa minister: Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai suggested on Thursday that the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, but the Bharatiya Janata Party high command vetoed it.

"He wanted to give up the CM's post altogether. He had even shown inclination to give away his portfolios (to other ministers) when he was admitted to a hospital during Ganesh Chaturthi festival," Sardesai said in Panaji.

"But then several things happened. BJP high command stepped in....it (to resign or not) is not in his (Parrikar's) hands entirely," Sardesai told reporters.

Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his residence here since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on October 14.

He is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Asked about independent MLA and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte's remark that the administration has become sluggish in Parrikar's absence, Sardesai said, "I have always been saying that CM's ill-health has had some sort of impact, and it is showing."

To a question on another alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) filing a petition against two former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP, the minister said it was surprising.

MGP has moved the Goa Bench of Bombay high court, seeking to disqualify Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, former Congress MLAs who recently joined the BJP.

"It is a matter between two constituents of the alliance -- BJP and MGP. So we are not concerned with it," Sardesai said.

"As far as MGP is concerned, its decision to go to the court is surprising.... I can believe it is a preemptive move, they (MGP) have not lost anything, Congress has lost two MLAs," Sardesai said in a cryptic remark.

Speculation was rife earlier that MGP MLAs might join the BJP which does not have a majority on its own in Goa assembly.

BJP spokespersons were not available for comment on Sardesai's remarks. -- PTI

