LIVE! Election should be conducted in J-K with Lok Sabha poll: BJP

November 22, 2018

09:18 Election should be conducted in J-K with Lok Sabha poll: BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party today said that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted along with the 2019 general election.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina said that the party has called for a meeting with all of its MLAs to discuss the future course of action.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action. We wish that the assembly elections in J&K should be conducted along with the Parliament elections," Raina told ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday night hours after the Peoples Democratic Party staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival the National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

09:03 6 coaches of empty rake derail in UP's Rampur: Six coaches of an empty rake derailed in Rampur district between Damora and Duggan station on Moradabad-Bareilly junction section on late Wednesday night.

The incident blocked the railway line which led to a delay of several other trains. At least 17 trains are expected to be affected (Diversion/Short termination) by the derailment.

However, no casualties have been reported as yet.

The down line between Moradabad and Bareilly Junction has been diverted via Moradabad-Chandausi-Bareilly route.

Following the incident, the railways set up a guideline in accordance to which proper announcements are being made at all major stations. It has also released the emergency numbers.

Ticket checking staff working in the affected trains have also been advised to inform the passengers regarding short termination or diversion. -- ANI

08:36 BJP backs Guv's move to dissolve J-K assembly, calls for fresh polls : The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir is to have fresh assembly polls at the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties". The BJP said on Twitter, soon after the state governor dissolved the assembly amid claims by rival formations on forming a government, that the border state cannot afford horse-trading and instability keeping its security scenario in mind. "The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it," the BJP said. "The best option in such a scenario is to go in for a fresh election at the earliest. This assembly cannot produce a stable government," it added. Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, it added. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. In Jammu, the BJP's state unit chief Ravinder Raina said, "We welcome the decision of the governor to dissolve legislative assembly. We welcome it." The bid by the PDP, NC and the Congress "was a conspiracy against the people of Jammu and Ladakh (regions). It was conspiracy against nationalist people and also against the country at the behest of some forces." "We not only welcome the decision but thank the governor for foiling the conspiracy hatched by these anti-national and anti-country forces," he added. Questioning the letter written by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti staking claim to form government, Raina said it was her own MLA Raza Ansari who challenged her by saying that he has 16 PDP MLAs with him supporting Sajad Lone of the People's Conference. -- PTI