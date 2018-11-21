LIVE! U.S suspends USD 1.66 bn security aid to Pakistan

Write a comment

November 21, 2018

09:12 Cuttack bus mishap: Death toll rises to 12: The death toll in Cuttack bus accident has increased to 12.

A bus fell into the Mahanadi riverbed from a bridge near Jagatpur on the outskirts of Cuttack on Tuesday evening,

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who visited the accident spot said, "The bus which met with an accident was coming from Talcher and plunged off the bridge on Mahanadi River in Cuttack. So far, 12 people have lost their lives."

The minister further said that many people were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to the hospital.

Pradhan also visited the hospital to meet the injured people.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who were killed in the mishap.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, Patnaik said that free treatment would be provided to those who sustained injuries in the incident.

08:46 Won't 'abandon' Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing, says Trump: United States President Donald Trump has defended his decision to not hold the Saudi rulers accountable for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi arguing that maintaining strategic ties with Saudi Arabia was in the best interest of America and keeping the global oil prices down. "Because it's America first to me," Trump told reporters, adding that despite Khashoggi's murder, the US will remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia to ensure its interests as well as those of Israel and all other partners in the region. "It is our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world!" Trump said in a statement that immediately drew sharp criticism from his political opponents. "I'm shocked that President Trump said there will be no punishment for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi," Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said as she and several other lawmakers announced their plan to bring in legislations to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Responding to questions from reporters at the White House before leaving for Florida to spend his Thanksgiving holidays, Trump said his decision was all about America first. "We're not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars in orders and let Russia, China and everybody else have them. It's all about -- for me -- very simple, it's America first," he said. "Saudi Arabia, if we broke with them, I think your oil prices would go through the roof. I've kept them down. They've helped me keep them down. Right now, we have low oil prices, or relatively, I'd like to see it go down even lower," he said. "But I think that it's a very simple equation for me. I'm about making America great again and I'm about America first, Trump argued. He denied the allegations that this was at the expense of human rights. -- PTI

08:37 U.S suspends USD 1.66 bn security aid to Pakistan: The United States has suspended USD 1.66 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, following President Donald Trump's directive early this year, the Pentagon has said. "USD 1.66 billion of security assistance to Pakistan is suspended," Col Rob Manning, spokesman of the department of defense told reporters in an email response to questions on Tuesday. No further breakdown of the suspended security assistance to Pakistan was provided. According to David Sedney, who served as deputy assistant secretary defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia during the previous Obama administration, the blocking of military assistance to Pakistan, which began in January of this year is a strong signal of American frustration. "But, so far Pakistan has taken no serious steps to address the core US concern -- that Pakistan tolerates and often encourages groups which use violence against Pakistan's neighbors," Sedney said. "Pakistan's leaders have promised cooperation, but beyond words, serious cooperation has not happened, therefore President Trump is frustrated and so are most Americans," he said in response to a question. "This frustration does not ignore the suffering that Pakistani people have undergone. It just asks Pakistan to recognise that it should act to help stop the suffering of others," said the Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank. Previously, Sedney was at the department of state and the National Security Council, as well as acting president of American University of Afghanistan. He was a part of the Pentagon when Osama bin Laden was killed in a daring raid by US commandoes in Abbottabad. Over the last few days Trump has said that people in Pakistan knew about the presence of bin Laden. -- PTI