LIVE! 3 dead, 10 injured in grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan in Punjab

November 18, 2018

13:39 3 dead, 10 injured in grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan in Punjab: At least three people died and 10 others injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village, Inspector General (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said.

Two men on a motorcycle, their faces covered, reportedly threw a grenade near the Nirankari Bhawan, where a religious ceremony was on at the time, NDTV reported.



"My condolences are with families of those who lost lives in this incident. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Punjab.

"I believe all the security agencies should stay alert and coordinate with each other to maintain peace," Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar said.

More details awaited.

-- with ANI inputs



12:50 Another youth kidnapped in Kashmir: A youngster was kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian a day after a second Kashmiri teenager was killed by terrorists, NDTV reported.

The reports says the young man has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai. He was kidnapped from a village in the south Kashmir district.

The kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old's body was found with his throat slit in Shopian.

Huzaif Kuttay, a baker from nearby Kulgam district, was among five people kidnapped by terrorists from various villages across the district on Saturday.

12:11 CAG conducting performance audit of GST, report likely soon: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is conducting performance audit of goods and services tax and is likely to finalise its report soon.

The performance audit report on implementation of GST could be tabled in Parliament as early as in the forthcoming Winter session beginning December 11, according to sources.

The CAG is auditing the functioning of the new indirect tax regime since its implementation on July 1, 2017.

The audit aspect would include registration, refund, input tax credit, transition credit mechanism, ease of payment of taxes and the impact on the economic activity, the sources told PTI.

The CAG team has already visited the GST Commissionerates in major states to get clarity on the functioning of the new indirect tax system and its efficiency and effectiveness, the sources said.

As part of the performance audit, the CAG looks at programmes, systems and activities to check if they are in accordance with the principles of economy and whether there is any scope for further improvement.

The performance audit will not take into account revenue collections. Its focus would primarily be on the implementation aspect of GST, which has subsumed 17 local taxes.

Tagged as the biggest tax reform since Independence, GST has faced some teething problems in the initial months of its implementation with the GST Network unable to take load of last minute monthly return filing rush.

Also, there were hiccups with respect to refunds to be claimed by exporters as well as excessive transitional credit claims.

The monthly average revenue collection from GST in the previous fiscal (July 2017-March 2018) was Rs 89,885 crore.

In current fiscal, the collections stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August, Rs 94,442 crore in September and Rs 1 lakh crore in October. -- PTI



11:57 BSE to part ways with S&P Dow Jones; plans to develop own indices: Asia's oldest bourse Bombay Stock Exchange has decided to snap ties with S&P Dow Jones, which manages and operates benchmark Sensex, and plans to develop indices through its own in-house development team, exchange's officials said.

The two entities had announced a joint venture -- Asia Index -- in 2013 to provide an array of indices enabling global and domestic investors to participate in South Asia's vibrant economies.

The deal with BSE came after the expiry of the licensing arrangement between India Index Services & Products (IISL), a joint venture of NSE and S&P-owned Crisil.

The exchange officials said that BSE will not renew its agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC which expires on December 31, 2018 and it is looking to develop indices through its own team.

"Basically, we had done this tie-up five years back, but the joint venture could not do much in terms of expanding in the foreign jurisdiction, the usage of the indexes and all," BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Ashishkumar Chauhan told investors in a conference call.

"And that is why we have decided to not renew it, but overall the impact on profits or on the revenues will be minuscule," he added.

Rival bourse National Stock Exchange's indices are managed and operated by NSE Indices, an arm of NSE. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies, is the world's largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research.

BSE is Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic Sensex index -- a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. -- PTI

11:52 Delhi's air quality oscillates between 'poor' and 'very poor': The air quality in the national capital oscillated between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Sunday due to increased pollutant-holding capacity of air after rainfall a few days back, authorities said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 326, which comes under 'very poor' category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall AQI at 299, which falls in the 'poor' category. According data provided by the apex pollution control body, 14 areas in Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality and another 14 recorded 'poor' air quality.

The PM2.5 -- particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres -- level on Sunday was recorded at 153, while the PM10 level was recorded at 289, the CPCB data said. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The SAFAR, in a report, said Delhi's air quality is fluctuating between poor and very poor and it is expected to be in the very poor category in the next two days.

"Wind speed is quite good for dispersion of pollutants which is keeping pollution in check," its said, adding, "Fire counts from stubble burning declined significantly and hence have negligible impact."

Delhi's air quality showed significant improvement on Wednesday and Thursday after rain washed away the pollutants but the rainfall also led to increased air capacity to hold pollutants, the SAFAR said. -- PTI



11:06 Deepika, Ranveer arrive in Mumbai after Italy wedding: Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone today arrived in Mumbai after tying the knot on November 14 and 15 in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremony respectively in Italy.

Later, the couple headed to Ranveer Singh's residence.

The lovebirds will be heading to Bengaluru on November 20, for the reception on November 21.

Deepika Padukone's extended family members and friends have been invited to the reception.

The couple will also host another reception for their celebrity friends in Mumbai on November 28.

11:05 Women cry rape after fallout with partner, says Haryana CM: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has courted a controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, with the Congress condemning the statement, saying the state government's "anti-women mindset" was exposed. At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said, "The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased. "The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue)... an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said. Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable. "Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Surjewala tweeted. -- PTI

10:32 Delhi chief secretary, who accused Kejriwal of assault, transferred: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in February this year, was transferred to the department of telecommunications Saturday, an official order stated. Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, had been at loggerheads with the Kejriwal government. According to an order of department of personnel and training, Prakash has been posted as additional secretary in the department of telecommunications. He had alleged assault by some the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in February this year. The incident had triggered a bitter power tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats. Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in the case by a court here last month. The case will come up for hearing again on December 7. The name of Delhi's additional chief secretary-home Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the next chief secretary of Delhi. Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the department of agriculture cooperation and farmers welfare, was also transferred. He was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the DoPT order said. Satbir Bedi, member secretary of National Commission for Women, was transferred and posted as chairperson of National Council for Teacher Education. The DoPT order stated that Amit Prasad, additional secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has been posted as director general of National Productivity Council. Rakesh Kumar Vats, additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, has been appointed as additional secretary and financial advisor in the same ministry. -- PTI

09:51 Can't pressure Dassault to share details just because Oppn wants it: Def Min: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India cannot put pressure on French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation to share details of offset partners related to the Rafale deal just because the Opposition wanted to know the same. Dassault, the Original Equipment Manufacturer in the Rafale fighter jet deal, is obliged to share details of the offset partners under contract with India, but has a year's time to do so, she said. "Just because my Opposition wanted to know it (offset partner details) yesterday, I cannot put pressure on my OEM saying the Opposition wants it now, give it now. "By rule, they can tell me even next year," the minister said at the annual ET Awards in Mumbai. "I am waiting for it. Once I come to know, I will tell you. Before that, why should I speculate based on news reports?" she said. Sitharaman explained that as part of the Rs 58,000 crore deal, the French firm has to give details of the offsets of over 30 per cent of the total contract value, and the Indian government has the right to know the same before giving it the required credits for the same. She said the Congress, which had alleged a scam in the deal, was moving from one point to another after being unable to prove anything and hoping that something would stick to the BJP-led government. The Congress first alleged the deal was signed to benefit an offset partner with a malafide intention and is now questioning the "haste" shown by the prime minister in concluding the contract, the BJP leader said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi influenced the Rafale deal to save "debt-ridden" Reliance group chairman Anil Ambani's business. The Centre and the Reliance group have repeatedly denied any irregularities or favouritism in the deal, under which the country is buying 36 Rafale jets in fly-away condition. Last week, the Centre told the Supreme Court that as per the Defence Offset Guidelines, the OEM was free to select its Indian offset partners for implementing the offset obligation in the deal. "There isn't anything wrong with the procedure, with the methodology, with the price, with the technical details, with the list of ammunition...so they (Congress) do not know how far they have to go on with it hoping that something will stick on to us," the defence minister said. Sitharaman asserted that the Rafale controversy will not be able to blemish the Centre's record on corruption and added that it had achieved feats like making defence acquisitions middlemen-free. -- PTI

09:46 Odisha accepts Delhi scribe Mitra's apology, drops breach of privilege charges: The Odisha assembly on Saturday accepted the "unconditional and unreserved" apology of Delhi based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra for his statement against the state lawmakers and dropped the breach of privilege charges against him. The relief for Mitra comes even as he remains in judicial custody since October 23 in connection with two FIRs lodged against him for his alleged "derogatory, mischievous and objectionable comments" on social media on art and culture of Odisha, Lord Jagannath and the Odia community as a whole. The assembly granted pardon to Mitra after accepting the recommendations of a House Committee that inquired into the allegations against the journalist. The committee also recommended to the House to direct the state government to provide material to Mitra to educate him about the art, culture, history and the people of Odisha. "The assembly accepted the recommendations made by the House Committee which was set up to inquire into the question of alleged breach of privilege relating to the statement made by Abhijit Iyer Mitra," Speaker P K Amat said after a voice vote on the recommendations of the committee. The chairman of the Committee, Narasingha Mishra, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, laid the report on the table of the House. The committee was set up on September 20 after concerns were expressed by MLAs cutting across party lines. Mitra was arrested by Odisha police on October 23 after he was charged with hurting religious sentiments, promoting disharmony and other offences in the two FIRs. A case was registered at Konark police station in Puri district on September 19 under various sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and Ancient Monument & Archaeological sites & Remains Act against Mitra. The second case was lodged at Saheed Nagar police station here on September 20 under various sections of IPC and IT Act against Mitra. -- PTI

09:45 Varavara Rao taken into custody by Pune Police: Telugu poet Varavara Rao, accused of having Maoist links, was on Saturday taken into custody by the Pune Police from Hyderabad in a case related to Elgar Parishad conclave, a senior official said. Rao was so far under house arrest in Hyderabad. Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune Police) Shivaji Bodakhe said an extension of his house arrest granted by the Hyderabad High Court expired on November 15. On October 26, the Pune Police had taken into custody co-accused Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, while Sudha Bharadwaj was taken into custody the next day. Left-leaning activists Rao, Ferreira, Gonsalves, Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha were arrested in August after the Pune Police conducted raids at various places in the country in connection with the Koregaon Bhima violence case. Navlakha has not been taken into custody yet. The police alleged that the activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad held in Pune on December 31 last year. The Parishad, the police alleged, instigated violence near Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day. However, the activists were put under house arrest on Supreme Court's order. The apex court subsequently said the Pune Police can go ahead with the probe. -- PTI

09:06 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian : Two terrorists were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Based on a credible input about presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at dawn in Rebban area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. He said as the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by hiding militants. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed, the spokesman said. He said the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter and their identities are being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,the spokesman said, adding police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter. No collateral damage took place during the encounter, he said. -- PTI