LIVE! Will visit Sabarimala next unannounced, using guerilla tactics: Trupti Desai

November 17, 2018

09:23 Thick fog engulfs Delhi, air quality dips to 'very poor': After a day's respite, the air quality in the national capital again deteriorated to 'very poor' category on Saturday as the dispersion of pollutants slowed down.

The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at 339 in the morning in New Delhi. According to the forecasting agency, the fog will lift in the morning with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius and 15-degree Celsius. The humidity in the region will plummet to 78 per cent with the wind speed of 8 kilometres per hour.

"Air pollution is on the path of reversal and increased after the impact of rain is over and AQI is entering in 'very poor' range. Likely to deteriorate further by tomorrow but will remain in the very poor category. Although surface wind speed is better (higher) but air holding capacity is also high due to moisture which is unfavourable. fire counts from stubble burning increased in past 24 Hours. Although less possibility of direct intrusion but horizontal dispersion may contribute marginally (8-10 per cent) to Delhi pollution," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Chairman Bhure Lal on Friday also expressed his concern over the air pollution crisis and stated that more crop burning residue has been recorded this year. He also criticised farmers who continue to burn stubble, instead of turning crop residue into useful products.

-- ANI

09:04 Will visit Sabarimala next unannounced, using guerilla tactics: Trupti Desai: Activist Trupti Desai, who was forced to return to Pune without visiting Sabarimala Temple owing to a possible disruption of law and order, said she will next visit the hill shrine unannounced using "guerilla tactics"

"When we landed at the Kochi airport, protestors gathered there hurled abuses at us and threatened us to go back. The police, too, requested us to leave saying anything can happen. We didn't want anything to happen to the people of the state because of us, so we decided to return. Police have told us that they'll provide us security the next time we visit. This time we went there after announcing, but the next time we won't announce that we're visiting, but will follow guerrilla tactics," she said.

Narrating her ordeal, Desai said that cab drivers were not ready to take her and her seven-member team to Sabarimala fearing agitation. "Two taxis did arrive at the airport to take us to Sabarimala. However, protestors said they would destroy the cars and attack us. Therefore, the cabs denied to take us to Sabarimala," she explained.

The activist further said the Kerala government had failed in providing security to women wanting to visit Sabarimala. She further condemned the "hooliganism" witnessed at the Kochi airport upon her arrival.

"Protesters were resorting to violence and hooliganism, they should not have done that. They call themselves Lord Ayyappa's devotees but I don't think they can be his devotees. They were verbally abusing us and threatening us. If they wanted to oppose us, they should have protested in Nilakkal but they knew that if we reached Nilakkal, we would advance to Pamba and return only after Darshan. They were scared and hence stopped us at the airport itself," she added.

-- ANI

08:32 Sabarimala: Hartal called in Kerala after Hindu woman leader's arrest: Rightwing Hindu outfits have called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Kerala today in protest against arrest of a senior Sangh Parivar leader who was on the pilgrimage to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. VHP state president S J R Kumar alleged that Hindu Aikyavedi state President K P Sasikala was arrested by police near Marakkoottam near Sabarimala at 2.30 am Saturday. "She was arrested as she was on the way to the hill shrine carrying irumudikkettu (bundle carrying sacred offerings) to offer prayers. Some other activists have been taken into preventive custody," Kumar said. He accused the Kerala government of trying to destroy the Sabarimala temple. The VHP leader said essential services and vehicles of Ayyappa devotees will not be affected by the hartal. Unprecedented security arrangements have been made at the shrine, which opened for the third time Friday for the two-month-long pilgrimage season commencing Saturday after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers. The temple opened Friday amid a tense standoff involving social activist Trupti Desai in Kochi and a move by its administrator to seek time from the Supreme Court to implement its verdict. The 41-day mandalam festival will conclude on December 27 after Mandala pooja, when the shrine will close after the 'Athazhapuja' in the evening. It would reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30. The Makaravilakku festival would be celebrated on January 14 after which the shrine will close on January 20, marking the culmination of the pilgrim season, when laksh of devotees are expected to throng the shrine.

The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed widespread protests after the state government decided to implement the September 28 apex court verdict.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear petitions seeking review of its September 28 order in January, but has refused to stay it.

-- PTI

08:03 Akbar, Tejpal continue to feature in Editors Guild's members list: The Editors Guild of India put out an updated list of its members, which continued to include former Union minister M J Akbar and former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who are both accused of sexual misconduct. Their names featured in the updated list of the guild members, even as there have been calls from within the media body for their removal. Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women over his tenure as a senior editor as part of the #MeToo movement, while Tejpal has been charged with rape and is currently out on bail. The list also includes senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct. Akbar had resigned last month as the minister of state for external affairs in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. The Editors Guild of India last month had asked him to withdraw the criminal defamation case he filed against journalist Priya Ramani. It had also offered legal support to women journalists who have levelled the allegations against Akbar in case he did not withdraw the present case or files such cases against other women too. Earlier this month, the Guild had said it is tracking with "great concern" fresh allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar and a decision on his membership of the top editors' body will be taken after "due process" is completed. The Guild's statement on his membership had come after a US-based editor of a leading media house accused the former Union minister of raping her in India 23 years ago. "In accordance with the decision of the Guild's last EGM (extraordinary general meeting), as ratified at the subsequent meeting of the executive, membership of those editors, whose profession has changed from journalism goes dormant. Mr Akbar's membership is also therefore dormant," the statement had said.

-- PTI