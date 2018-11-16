LIVE! Naidu bars CBI from carrying out probes in Andhra Pradesh

Write a comment

November 16, 2018

13:24 Cyclone Gaja claims 11 lives in TN, says CM: Severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja', which crossed Tamil Nadu's coast early Friday, has claimed 11 lives, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. 'Gaja' crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, bringing with it heavy rain, and causing severe damage to communication and power infrastructure, mainly in Nagapattinam district.





Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said relief work will be taken up on a war-footing and that the work was already underway. "The government has received information that so far 11 persons have died," he said without divulging further information.





He said the families of the deceased will be provided a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Those with severe injuries will be provided with Rs 1 lakh each while people who had sustained simple injuries will get Rs 25,000 as relief, he added.





The damage caused by Gaja, including to the fishing sector, was being assessed, he said.





13:12 Naidu bars CBI from carrying out probes in Andhra Pradesh: The N Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has issued an order withdrawing the 'general consent' granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation to exercise its jurisdiction within the state.

The order withdraws the 'general consent' given to all members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction in Andhra Pradesh. The Central Bureau of Investigation was set up under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Thus what the order, issued by A R Anuradha, principal secretary to the state government, means is that the CBI will not be able to probe any case in Andhra Pradesh.

The order comes in the wake of the running battle between Chief Minister Naidu and the central government. Naidu has accused the latter of using central probe agencies like the CBI to target him and his ministers.

12:49 CVC report on CBI director has 'very uncomplimentary' findings: SC: The Supreme Court Friday said the CVC's "exhaustive" preliminary report on allegations against CBI Director Alok Verma has concluded that some findings are "complimentary" and some "very uncomplimentary", needing further investigation by the panel.





A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the confidential Central Vigilance Commission report be given to Verma in a sealed cover and asked him to respond to it by Monday, also in a sealed cover. It will take up the matter on Tuesday.





The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the CVC inquiry, which was being supervised by former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik, has given an exhaustive report on the various charges against Verma.





12:31 Google doodle celebrates humanity's first message to aliens: Google on Friday celebrated humankind's first attempt 44 years ago to communicate with intelligent life beyond our own planet with an animated doodle.





In 1974, a group of scientists gathered at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico to send the most powerful broadcast ever deliberately beamed into space, called the Arecibo Message.





Their three-minute radio message was aimed at a cluster of stars in the constellation Hercules, 25,000 light years away from Earth, Google said in a statement.





This historic transmission was intended to demonstrate the capabilities of Arecibo's recently upgraded radio telescope, whose 1000-foot-diameter dish made it the largest and most powerful in the world at the time, it said. "It was strictly a symbolic event, to show that we could do it," said Donald Campbell, a Cornell University professor of astronomy, who was a research associate at the Arecibo Observatory at the time.



The message itself was devised by a team of researchers from Cornell University led by Frank Drake. "What could we do that would be spectacular? We could send a message!" Drake said.





Written with the assistance of Carl Sagan (remember the spectacular TV series, Cosmos), the message itself could be arranged to form a pictograph representing some fundamental facts of mathematics, human DNA, planet Earth's place in the solar system, and a picture of a human-like figure and an image of the telescope itself.





Since the Arecibo Message will take roughly 25,000 years to reach its intended destination -- a group of 300,000 stars known as M13 -- humankind will have to wait a long time for an answer, Google said.





12:22 CBI Director Alok Verma should be given CVC report in sealed cover: SC: The Supreme Court on Friday said CBI Director Alok Verma should be given the CVC report on the allegations against him in a sealed cover and asked him to file his response by Monday.





A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Central Vigilance Commission report should also be given to Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.





The top court observed during the hearing that the CVC report is "very uncomplimentary" on some charges against Verma and said a further probe was needed on some aspects.





12:05 US Senator seeks political asylum for Asia Bibi: A top Republican Senator has urged US President Donald Trump to grant asylum and refugee status to Pakistani national Asia Bibi, a Christian woman recently freed from prison after her blasphemy conviction was overturned.





Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was released from Multan jail earlier this month after the Supreme Court in its landmark decision acquitted her of blasphemy charges.





Senator Rand Paul said that he was worried that Bibi won't survive and he personally took up the matter with President Trump last week.





"I've been fighting for them to free Asia Bibi. I've talked to the President about granting her asylum and refugee status here," Paul told CNN in an interview.





11:31 Manoj Tiwari mocked : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari was campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday. He was scheduled to address a couple of rallies in Nawagarh, which will go to polls on January 20.





In the afternoon, an upset Tiwari uploaded a video on social media complaining he had to wait at the Raipur airport because the district administration hadn't given him permission to land.





A little later, Tiwari tweeted that the Nawagarh administration had finally permitted him to land, and alleged a Congress conspiracy behind the episode.





Tiwari was ridiculed on social media with users pointing out that both the Centre and Chhattisgarh were ruled by the BJP. But it seemed the party still believed it was in the Opposition.



11:29 Lucky charm: The returning officer at the Narela assembly seat in Bhopal was on the horns of a trilemma. Three candidates contesting from the seat had been asking for the same election symbol: an auto rickshaw.





One of these candidates is contesting with a Savarn Samaj Party ticket while the other two are independents. The officer tried to convince them to choose other symbols but none of them was willing to budge, claiming the auto rickshaw was a lucky charm. As a last resort, lots were drawn and one of the independent candidates proved lucky.



11:28 Million dollar question: As campaigning for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh gathers momentum, the million dollar question being asked in many quarters is, if the Congress were to win, who will become chief minister.





The Congress has not announced its chief ministerial candidate yet and there are at least two strong contenders for the coveted post. There is state Congress president Kamal Nath and election campaign committee chairperson Jyotiraditya Scindia.





Kamal Nath, 71, is the longest serving Lok Sabha MP, having won nine elections. Scindia is just 47 years old and is close to party president Rahul Gandhi.





The joke in the party is that the person who has been taking care of election-related spending in the state would be the obvious choice. And if that is true, then Scindia might not be in the race because he is known to be parsimonious and "spending" is not really his forte.



11:23 Maha: Winter session from Monday, drought, Maratha quota to dominate: The State Backward Class Commission report on Maratha reservations and the drought in 151 talukas are expected to dominate the two-week long winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature set to begin Monday. The winter session, being held in Mumbai after 57 years, will have only eight working days and will end on November 30. A decision on whether proceedings of the House would be held on Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 23 will be decided later. - PTI

11:22 Gaja Cyclone: Two dead and one injured in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

11:19 Attention all ye Cumberbatch fans...: The World Premiere of Netflix's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, will be held in Mumbai on November 25th, with director and star Andy Serkis joined by Christian Bale, Freida Pinto, Louis Ashbourne Serkis and newcomer Rohan Chand who plays Mowgli in the film.





The star-studded cast will walk the red-carpet and attend the world premiere screening.





This reimagining of Rudyard Kipling's classic, one of India's most beloved stories, will be available to Netflix members worldwide starting December 7th, 2018.





The cast includes Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Andy Serkis as Baloo, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela, Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Bhoot and Benedict Cumberbatch as Sher Khan with Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto playing key characters from the local village and Rohan Chand in the title role of Mowgli.





OK, so Cumberbatch won't cross the seas and come to India, but at least you can watch Sher Khan roar in his timbre.

11:09 Won't return until we have Sabarimala darshan: Trupti Desai: Trupti Desai on the detente at Kochi airport: She tells ANI, "We reached the airport at 4:30 am. Protests were being held outside. We booked a taxi 2-3 times, but drivers have been threatened that their vehicle will be vandalised if they offer us a drive.





"Police have said that we can't go outside now. Police tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well.





"Does this mean protesters are scared that we'll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won't return until we have 'darshan'. "





Tension prevailed at the airport as protesters announced that Desai and her colleagues, who reached Kochi at around 4.40 am from Pune, would not be allowed to go out of the airport.





Desai added, "I have not asked for VIP security, I have been calling Cochin Inspector General but he is not responding. I messaged him too but he is not responding to that as well. It is the duty of the government to provide security as it is a Supreme Court order now."



The temple opens Friday evening, for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions.





Protesting local BJP leaders at the airport said the devotees would not let Desai and her colleagues, reportedly total six in numbers, to come out of the airport and proceed to Sabarimala temple.





They alleged that Desai and her team came here to violate the centuries--old custom of the temple that prevents entry of women and girls in the age group of 10 and 50.





"She (Desai) came here not for darshan but for disturbing a peaceful Sabarimala pilgrim season beginning Saturday," they said.





The Ayyappa devotees comprising women and BJP workers, assembled in large numbers outside the airport, continued their protest chanting Ayyappa mantra. -- PTI

10:52 Delhi govt invites TM Krishna for concert tomorrow : Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday announced the Delhi government's invitation to Carnatic music vocalist TM Krishna, whose concert in the city was scrapped by the Airport Authority of India, will perform in Delhi on November 17. He said no artist should be denied an opportunity to perform.





After Krishna's November 17 concert to be held at Nehru Park was cancelled by AAI, the AAP government had on Thursday stepped in to organise another performance by Krishna, who often finds himself in the cross-hairs of controversy over his outspoken views.





Sisodia said he has invited Krishna to perform in Delhi on November 17. "No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform. I have invited @tmkrishna to perform on November 17 for the people of Delhi It's important to maintain the dignity of the Art and Artists," he said.





Krishna's concert organised by the AAI was allegedly cancelled following a troll campaign against it for hosting the vocalist, a Magsaysay award winner who has been called an "urban Naxal" and "a converted bigot" among other epithets. Krishna had said he was in touch with the Delhi government for a performance in the city.-- PTI





Image: Karnatak music vocalist TM Krishna. Pic: PTI

10:36 Julian Assange charged in US : WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal, prosecutors inadvertently revealed in a recently unsealed court filing -- a development that could significantly advance the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and have major implications for those who publish government secrets, the Washington Post reports. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal, prosecutors inadvertently revealed in a recently unsealed court filing -- a development that could significantly advance the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and have major implications for those who publish government secrets, the Washington Post reports.

10:26 Sensex jumps over 150 pts on funds inflow, global cues: Domestic equities opened on a firm note Friday as the benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 150 points on the back of continued foreign fund inflow and appreciating rupee.





Positive leads from the US markets on optimism that the US and China may resolve their trade dispute, and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses too influenced sentiments here. The 30-share index spurted 159.17 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 35,419.71 points with sectoral indices, led by healthcare, auto, FMCG, capital goods and banking, rising up to 1.03 per cent.





The barometer had gained 118.55 points Thursday. The NSE Nifty was trading 41 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 10,657.70. -- PTI

10:14 Standoff at Kochi airport: Trupti Desai fortifies herself for Sabarimala battle: Meanwhile in Kochi, Trupti Desai, founder of the Bhumata Brigade, is having breakfast at Kochi International Airport as she hasn't been able to leave the airport yet due to protests being carried out against her attempted visit to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.





A large number of protesters gathered outside Kochi airport when Trupti Desai landed at 4:30 this morning in a bid to travel to enter the Sabarimala temple. The temple shrine opens to devotees this evening.





The protesters say they won't allow her and her colleagues to step out of the airport. Taxi drivers at the airport said they will not take her and her colleagues to their destination.





The Pune-based activist had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief about her plans to visit the shrine, seeking police protection during her visit to the state.





The protesters comprising devotees and BJP workers assembled early today outside the airport and stated shouting slogans. The police reached there in large numbers to control the situation. Desai said she won't return without visiting the temple.





Image: Trupti Desai has breakfast at Kochi International Airport after being unable to leave the yet due to protests being carried out against her attempted visit to the Sabarimala shrine.

10:05 Cyclone Gaja: Trees uprooted, houses damaged in TN's Nagapattinam : In Tamil Nadu, trees uprooted and houses damaged in Nagapattinam in overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town due to the Gaja cyclone.





The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam on Thursday evening and unleashed mayhem in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts as well.In the wake of the situation, a red alert was issued for the administration in parts of Tamil Nadu to keep the government authorities ready to mobilise resources to meet any eventuality.





The government undertook several preventive measures, which included deploying National Disaster Response Force and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force evacuating around 20,000 people living along the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.





The Indian Navy has also been put on alert for relief efforts.Apart from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh was also impacted by the cyclonic storm which is likely to bring heavy downpour and strong winds to several parts of the region for the next couple of days. -- ANI

09:41 Tharoor tears into BJP over Sabrimala, says it practises politics of polarisation: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor accused Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in politics of polarisation. He also claimed that the BJP will be fighting the 2019 general elections on communal lines.

"BJP has got a nationwide strategy of polarisation. They are going to fight the next elections on communal lines. On Sabarimala, they could have easily found a solution through the national parliament or an ordinance or whatever but they want trouble on street. The Congress is trying to walk a middle course, we are with the believers but we want to follow legal course," Tharoor said.

Talking about the Sabarimala row and the all-party meeting called by Kerala chief minister on Thursday, Tharoor lambasted the state government for rushing too fast to implement the decision and calling this meeting too late.

-- ANI

09:15 Number of missing in California wildfires jumps to 631: The number of people reported missing in California's deadly wildfires has jumped to 631, as 65 victims are confirmed dead.

The revised official list of the 631 individuals whose whereabouts and fate remain unknown is more than double the 297 recorded earlier in the day by the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

"I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told journalists as he explained the staggering new figure.

Authorities have attributed the high number of fatalities in part to the staggering speed with which the wind-driven flames raced through Paradise, a town of 27,000 residents.

It comes as the White House said Donald Trump will visit California on Saturday and meet people caught up in the disaster.

The US president initially blamed the blazes on state officials and threatened to withhold federal payments.

Rescue workers have been combing through the charred ruins of the town of Paradise a week after it burned to the ground in the Camp Fire in northern California, the worst in the state's history.

08:41 Ranveer Singh's Mumbai house decked up to welcome newlyweds: With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completing their two-day nuptials in picturesque Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer's Mumbai residence has been decked up with lights and flowers to welcome the newlyweds.

While the entrance of the house was covered in a string of golden lights, branches of trees in the area were also seen lit up to celebrate the occasion.

The power couple tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

The couple had announced their wedding dates on October 21 on social media after dating for over 6 years.

The couple, who is expected to return to India later this week, will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends -- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

-- ANI

08:27 Amnesty India calls for end to ED's 'smear campaign': Amnesty India has alleged that a deliberate attempt has been made by the government to tarnish the reputation of the human rights organisation by leaking a dossier, supposedly made by the Enforcement Directorate to the media without giving it access to any such information.

Amnesty India called for an immediate end to this smear campaign and an independent inquiry into the selective leaks of information that are fueling this campaign.

"In the three weeks since we were raided by the Enforcement Directorate, no formal charges have been filed against us. So, it is really shocking to see media coverage of what is alleged to be documented from the investigation. If the authorities believe that Amnesty India has committed an offence, they must prove it in a court of law. However, the Enforcement Directorate seems to be leaking selective information and conducting a media trial," Amnesty India's Chief Executive Director Aakar Patel said.

"It is alarming to see authorities resort to such low measures to discredit the work of an organisation committed to upholding human rights. The latest action of leaking documents related to an ongoing investigation into a media house to tarnish Amnesty India's reputation is deplorable. Such actions highlight a pattern of demonising and criminalising human rights defenders and organisations. The government seems afraid and viscerally opposed to anyone who is critical of its actions or policies," Patel added.

On November 14, a prominent news channel ran two hour-long special shows on the ED's raids on the Amnesty India. The anchors claimed to have accessed the entire dossier of investigations done by the investigating agency. They also allegedly showed visuals of the documents, including the investigation report, testimonies and bank documents that are a part of the investigations.

It is important to note that Amnesty India has still not been given access to the dossier and has repeatedly been denied access to such information by the agency.

According to Amnesty India, the ED officials have allegedly refused to provide a copy of said statement to Patel, when it was requested during the search and again on October 31 in the Enforcement Directorate's office. They refused on the grounds that the copy is confidential and can only be shared after the charges are framed.

"Isn't this a gross violation of natural justice where the person accused of a crime is not given full details? We have always respected the rule of law and have extended our full cooperation to the agency's investigations. However, it seems like the government thinks it can abuse its power and run smear campaigns to fulfil its agenda of silencing anyone who questions power. The authorities should initiate an independent probe and bring to justice those who are responsible for this leak," Patel stated.

On 25 October 2018, Amnesty India endured a 10-hour-long raid as a group of officers from the ED, a financial investigation agency under the Ministry of Finance, entered the premises and locked the gates behind them. Some of the staff were ordered to not leave, shut their laptops and not use their mobile phones. Most of the documents asked for during the search were available in the public domain or were already filed with the relevant government authorities.

Following the raid, the accounts of Amnesty India were frozen, while the ministry of Hhome affairs initiated investigations into the funds received by Amnesty India.

-- ANI

Please read: What I learnt when the government raided my office

08:06 Activist Trupti Desai reaches Kerala, unable to exit airport as protesters swell: Activist Trupti Desai has reached Kochi International Airport in the early hours of Friday to visit the Sabarimala temple but she could not come out of the domestic terminal following protest by devotees opposing the entry of menstrual women into the Lord Ayyappa temple. Tension prevailed at the airport as protesters announced that Desai and her colleagues, who reached here around 4.40 am from Pune, would not be allowed to go out of the airport.

The temple opens Friday evening, for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions.

Protesting local BJP leaders at the airport said the devotees would not let Desai and her colleagues, reportedly total six in numbers, to come out of the airport and proceed to Sabarimala temple.

They alleged that Desai and her team came here to violate the centuries--old custom of the temple that prevents entry of women and girls in the age group of 10 and 50.

"She (Desai) came here not for darshan but for disturbing a peaceful Sabarimala pilgrim season beginning Saturday," they said.

The Ayyappa devotees comprising women and BJP workers, assembled in large numbers outside the airport, continued their protest chanting Ayyappa mantra.

Talking to media over phone, Desai said she would not go back to Maharashtra without a darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Taxi drivers at the airport said they would not take Desai and her colleagues outside the airport.

Police in large numbers were present in the domestic terminal of the airport to deal with the situation.

Desai, who spearheaded the campaign for women to be allowed into various religious places, including Shani Shingnapur temple, the Haji Ali Dargah, the Mahalakshmi Temple and the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, had sent an email to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking security as she fears an attack on her life during her visit to the hill shrine.