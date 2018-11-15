LIVE! Signature Bridge scuffle: Manoj Tiwari names Kejriwal in FIR

Write a comment

November 15, 2018

11:47 Signature Bridge scuffle: Manoj Tiwari names Kejriwal in FIR : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been named as an accused in a FIR lodged by the Delhi Police on the complaint of BJP state unit chief and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari in connection with the scuffle that took place during the inauguration ceremony of Signature Bridge.





On November 4, Tiwari got into a brawl with the Aam Aadmi Party workers and the Delhi Police at the event after which he wrote to Deputy Commissioner of Police North- East Delhi and filed a complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Kejriwal and unknown persons.





Khan was caught on camera shoving Tiwari during the inauguration ceremony of the Signature Bridge.





In a video footage of the incident, Tiwari was seen standing at the edge of an elevated platform when Khan, an AAP MLA from Okhla, pushed the BJP's Delhi unit chief, nearly causing him to fall. A large number of police personnel and AAP workers were also present on the occasion.





While speaking to ANI after the scuffle, Tiwari had claimed that the entire incident took place in front of Kejriwal. He had alleged that he was stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event.





The bridge was inaugurated on November 4 and was opened for the public the next day. It was inaugurated by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.





Announced in 2004, the 575-metre bridge over the river Yamuna aims at reducing travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital, and is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India. -- PTI





Image: The scuffle erupted after Manoj Tiwari (in pink shirt) standing at the edge of an elevated platform on the bridge was allegedly pushed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, nearly causing him to fall. Pic: PTI

11:07 No car, but Telangana's ex-CM KCR is richer by Rs 5.5 crore : Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is richer by nearly Rs 5.5 crore, and acquired 16 acres of agricultural land during the past four years, according to the affidavit he filed along with his nomination for Gajwel Assembly constituency.





However, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo, whose party symbol is a car, does not own one, according to the affidavit he filed Wednesday.





The total value of his movable and immovable assets stood at Rs 22.61 crore in the latest affidavit against Rs 15.95 crore in 2014. His liabilities have grown by over Rs one crore to Rs 8.89 crore. It was Rs 7.87 crore in 2014, the affidavit says.





In the 2014 general elections, he showed that he owned 37.70 acres of agricultural land and the latest affidavit says that it is 54.24 acres. Rao says he is facing as many as 64 criminal cases related to the separate Telangana agitation. -- PTI





File pic.

10:58 Bigger than the Sum of his Imperfections: He did a far better job of gaining knowledge of the larger sweep of history than any of his contemporaries. The confidence with which we condemn Nehru exposes the narrowness of our certainties more than it detracts from his achievements. Read Pratap Bhanu Mehta's piece on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru He did a far better job of gaining knowledge of the larger sweep of history than any of his contemporaries. The confidence with which we condemn Nehru exposes the narrowness of our certainties more than it detracts from his achievements. Read Pratap Bhanu Mehta's piece on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru here

10:47 PM interacts with NCC in Singapore : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with 20 cadets from National Cadet Corps of India visiting Singapore as part of an international cadet exchange programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with 20 cadets from National Cadet Corps of India visiting Singapore as part of an international cadet exchange programme.

10:43 AAI postpones music festival : Update: The Airports Authority of India announces: We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance & Music in the Park' programme jointly organised by AAI & SPICMACAY, scheduled on 17&18 Nov has been postponed & new dates would be announced shortly. Inconvenience regretted. Update: The Airports Authority of India announces: We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance & Music in the Park' programme jointly organised by AAI & SPICMACAY, scheduled on 17&18 Nov has been postponed & new dates would be announced shortly. Inconvenience regretted.

10:40 AAI scraps TM Krishna concert after trolls call him anti-India: A campaign by right-wing trolls has allegedly forced the organisers to call off a concert by T M Krishna in the national capital, scheduled to be held this Saturday. An unfazed Krishna, however, said: "Give me a stage anywhere in Delhi on November 17, I will come and sing. We just can't let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats." A campaign by right-wing trolls has allegedly forced the organisers to call off a concert by T M Krishna in the national capital, scheduled to be held this Saturday. An unfazed Krishna, however, said: "Give me a stage anywhere in Delhi on November 17, I will come and sing. We just can't let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats." Read more

10:13 Cyclone Gaja likely to make landfall at Pamban this evening : Cyclone Gaja lying 370 km south-east of Chennai and 370 km north-east of Nagapattinam is likely to make landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore on the evening of November 15 with wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph.





The Indian Navy is on high alert in view of the approaching cyclone, officials said. Navy officials said the Eastern Naval Command has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance as the cyclone is poised to cross the coast of the two states on Thursday evening.

"Two Indian Naval ships -- Ranvir and Khanjar -- are standing by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid and distress relief," said a Navy official.

He said these ships will have additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material on board.

The official said helicopters, Dornier aircraft and one P8I aircraft are on standby to undertake reconnaissance, rescue and casualty evacuation.



10:05 Fresh snowfall in Shimla, Narkanda: Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall. Looks like it's going to be white Christmas there. Keylong recorded -3.3 degree Celsius, Manali recorded -1.2 degree Celsius, Kalpa recorded-0.8 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded -0.3 degree Celsius, Shimla recorded 3.3 degree Celsius and Dharamshala recorded at 8.8 degree Celsius during past the 24 hours, says IMD. Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall. Looks like it's going to be white Christmas there. Keylong recorded -3.3 degree Celsius, Manali recorded -1.2 degree Celsius, Kalpa recorded-0.8 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded -0.3 degree Celsius, Shimla recorded 3.3 degree Celsius and Dharamshala recorded at 8.8 degree Celsius during past the 24 hours, says IMD.

09:56 Petrol, diesel prices continue to fall on Thursday : Another bit of good news: Fuel prices continued to witness a slump in the national capital on Thursday, with petrol and diesel now being sold at Rs 77.28 per litre and Rs 72.09 per litre, respectively.





Compared to Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a decrease of 15 and 10 paise, respectively in New Delhi.In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices slipped to Rs 82.80 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) while diesel saw a fall of Rs 0.11 and is now being retailed at Rs 75.53.The rates of the fuel across India have been slashing due to the fall in the prices of crude oil.





09:41 Rupee rises 24 paise against USD : The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange Thursday on fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices. Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 277.38 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.





Dealers said the strength in the rupee was also supported by increased selling of dollars by exporters and the American currency's weakness against some currencies overseas.





A higher opening of the domestic equity market too influenced the rupee, they said. The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 67.09 points, or 0.19 per cent, to quote at 35,209.08 in early trade. -- PTI

09:22 All-party meet today over SC's decision to review Sabarimala order: The Kerala government has convened an all-party meeting today to discuss various issues relating to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, which witnessed widespread protests following the Supreme Court decision to permit entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

The decision to call the meeting came when the apex court refused to stay its September 28 verdict, lifting the centuries-old ban on girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine and decided to hear a batch of review petitions in open court on January 22.

The two-month-long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' season will start on 17 November and the meeting will also take stock of the arrangements made for devotees.

The temple had witnessed a string of protests from devotees when it opened for monthly pujas for five days in October and for two days in November.

Over 3,700 persons have been arrested so far and 546 cases registered against various people for violence during protests across the state after the top court permitted women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. Over 500 young women registered for darshan in the online queue website of Kerala police last week.

09:12 Trump admin defends decision to revoke press pass of CNN reporter in court : The Trump administration defended in court its decision to suspend the press pass of a CNN reporter, arguing that no journalist has the first amendment right to enter the White House.

CNN filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and several of his top aides, seeking the immediate restoration of the network's correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass to the White House which was suspended following a testy exchange with the US president.

The Justice Department, in a court filing, said: "No journalist has a First Amendment right to enter the White House".

The filing was in response to a lawsuit filed by the CNN after the White House last week suspended the press pass of CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Acosta.

The lawsuit filed in US District Court in Washington, DC on Tuesday alleged that Acosta and CNN's First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban.

"The president and White House possess the same broad discretion to regulate access to the White House for journalists (and other members of the public) that they possess to select which journalists receive interviews, or which journalists they acknowledge at press conferences," the Department of Justice asserted.

During a White House press conference last Wednesday, Acosta challenged Trump's use of the word "invasion" to describe a migrant caravan heading to the US from Central America.

When Acosta tried to ask a question about the Russia investigation into alleged interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump told him repeatedly "that's enough" and "put down the mic".

Hours after the encounter, seen across the world, the White House, in an unprecedented move, suspended Acosta's press pass, known as a Secret Service "hard pass".

-- PTI

08:07 South African President Ramaphosa to be chief guest at R-Day parade: Report: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the Republic Day event next year, sources have told The Indian Express.

Ramaphosa, who became South Africas President in February this year, has accepted the invitation. His acceptance comes after the fiasco over US President Donald Trump declining the Indian governments invitation to be the chief guest.

While diplomatic channels had reached out to the US President, the White House said he was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Sources said the US Presidents State of the Union address would be around the same time, so his administration could not confirm Trumps availability, especially since the Democrats have a decisive say in fixing the date.

Ramaphosa, who was Nelson Mandelas choice for future president of South Africa, is a keen Gandhi follower.

In April this year, Ramaphosa led nearly 5,000 people at the annual Gandhi Walk in Lenasia, an Indian township south of Johannesburg, seeking to promote community awareness and fitness. This was the first time that a sitting head of the state joined the walk, now in its 33rd consecutive edition.