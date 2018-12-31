LIVE! BJP is entering our homes with triple talaq bill: Mehbooba

Write a comment

December 31, 2018

14:10 Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed' for six more months under AFSPA: The entire state of Nagaland has been declared "disturbed area" for six more months, till June-end, under the controversial AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.





In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civilian power is necessary.





"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government hereby declares that whole of the said state to be a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2018, for the purpose of that Act," the notification said. -- PTI

The entire state of Nagaland has been declared "disturbed area" for six more months, till June-end, under the controversial AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civilian power is necessary."Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government hereby declares that whole of the said state to be a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2018, for the purpose of that Act," the notification said. -- PTI

13:55 BJP is entering our homes with triple talaq bill: Mehbooba: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti holds a presser on the Triple Talaq Bill that will be debated in the Rajya Sabha. She said that by bringing the triple talaq bill, the BJP is entering our houses.





"This will disturb our family life and also, there will be more problems for women and men economically. I've gone through a broken marriage and I feel that women face biggest challenge economically after her marriage is broken. When we talk about reservations for Muslims, BJP rejects it on religious lines. But when it comes to this kind of law, then they run to Parliament."





Three days after the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, the revised bill that will make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence, will be tabled for debate in the Rajya Sabha today. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm soon after it began. The revised bill makes instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men to call for divorce by saying "Talaq" thrice- an offence with a jail term up to three years and a fine for the husband.





As per a suggestion by TMC's Derek O'Brien, the bill is to be referred to a joint select committee of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress on the other hand said it won't allow the bill to be passed in its current form, and has made it mandatory for its lawmakers to attend today's session.





Image: Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti at the press conference in Srinagar today. Pic: Umar Ganie.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti holds a presser on the Triple Talaq Bill that will be debated in the Rajya Sabha. She said that by bringing the triple talaq bill, the BJP is entering our houses."This will disturb our family life and also, there will be more problems for women and men economically. I've gone through a broken marriage and I feel that women face biggest challenge economically after her marriage is broken. When we talk about reservations for Muslims, BJP rejects it on religious lines. But when it comes to this kind of law, then they run to Parliament."Three days after the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, the revised bill that will make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence, will be tabled for debate in the Rajya Sabha today. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm soon after it began. The revised bill makes instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men to call for divorce by saying "Talaq" thrice- an offence with a jail term up to three years and a fine for the husband.As per a suggestion by TMC's Derek O'Brien, the bill is to be referred to a joint select committee of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress on the other hand said it won't allow the bill to be passed in its current form, and has made it mandatory for its lawmakers to attend today's session.Image: Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti at the press conference in Srinagar today. Pic: Umar Ganie.

13:34 Who killed Sohrabuddin? Jaitley, says he has the answer: Taking Congress head on over the Sohrabuddin case, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the appropriate question for party president Rahul Gandhi to ask would be, who killed the investigation in this case.





The Special CBI Judge, Mumbai, who deals with CBI cases had acquitted all accused in Sohrabuddin case, the minister said, adding "more relevant than the Order of the Acquittal is the observation of the Judge that in the investigation, from the very beginning, Investigating Agency did not investigate the case professionally in order to find out the truth but to divert it towards certain political persons."





Responding to the comment of Gandhi on the day of the judgement that 'nobody killed Sohrabuddin', Jaitley said, "it would have been more appropriate if he had asked the right question, namely who killed Sohrabuddin case investigation, he would have got the right answer."





Jaitley in his Facebook post titled: 'Who killed the Sohrabuddin Investigation' said that those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence, "should seriously introspect as to what they did to the CBI when they were in power."





The Minister further said that as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 27, 2013, detailing the politicisation of the investigation in the Sohrabuddin, Tulsi Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore and the Haren Pandya cases.





"Every word of what I have said in the letter, over the next five years, have proven to be true. This is an irrefutable evidence of what the congress did to our investigative agencies," Jaitley said. Earlier this month, a special CBI court acquitted all the 22 accused in the Sohrabuddin case.





The Court while passing its judgement also said that the CBI probed the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati with a 'pre-conceived and premeditated' theory to implicate political leaders. -- PTI Taking Congress head on over the Sohrabuddin case, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the appropriate question for party president Rahul Gandhi to ask would be, who killed the investigation in this case.The Special CBI Judge, Mumbai, who deals with CBI cases had acquitted all accused in Sohrabuddin case, the minister said, adding "more relevant than the Order of the Acquittal is the observation of the Judge that in the investigation, from the very beginning, Investigating Agency did not investigate the case professionally in order to find out the truth but to divert it towards certain political persons."Responding to the comment of Gandhi on the day of the judgement that 'nobody killed Sohrabuddin', Jaitley said, "it would have been more appropriate if he had asked the right question, namely who killed Sohrabuddin case investigation, he would have got the right answer."Jaitley in his Facebook post titled: 'Who killed the Sohrabuddin Investigation' said that those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence, "should seriously introspect as to what they did to the CBI when they were in power."The Minister further said that as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 27, 2013, detailing the politicisation of the investigation in the Sohrabuddin, Tulsi Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore and the Haren Pandya cases."Every word of what I have said in the letter, over the next five years, have proven to be true. This is an irrefutable evidence of what the congress did to our investigative agencies," Jaitley said. Earlier this month, a special CBI court acquitted all the 22 accused in the Sohrabuddin case.The Court while passing its judgement also said that the CBI probed the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati with a 'pre-conceived and premeditated' theory to implicate political leaders. -- PTI

13:28 New metro line in Delhi inaugurated: The 9.7-km Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line was inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday, which directly connects south and east Delhi on the rapid transit network.





The new segment is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. According to a senior official, passenger services on the corridor will commence from 4 pm. "This is the sixth time a metro corridor has been inaugurated this year, which is truly a great achievement. The work on the Phase-III of the DMRC has been almost completed with nearly 96 km of it being made operational this year," the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) said.





This extension of the Pink Line, part of the Phase-III of the DMRC network, was inaugurated jointly by Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Metro Bhawan.





Only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations of the Pink Line remain to be linked. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground, the official said. -- PTI

The 9.7-km Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line was inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday, which directly connects south and east Delhi on the rapid transit network.The new segment is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. According to a senior official, passenger services on the corridor will commence from 4 pm. "This is the sixth time a metro corridor has been inaugurated this year, which is truly a great achievement. The work on the Phase-III of the DMRC has been almost completed with nearly 96 km of it being made operational this year," the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) said.This extension of the Pink Line, part of the Phase-III of the DMRC network, was inaugurated jointly by Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Metro Bhawan.Only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations of the Pink Line remain to be linked. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground, the official said. -- PTI

12:57 Meghalaya miners' rescue ops: Navy divers attempt deep search: The rescue effort to save the lives of 15 trapped coal miners in Meghalaya has entered its 19th day without any sign of a breakthrough.



The miners were trapped in a 'rat-hole' coal mine in East Jaintia district in Meghalaya after water from a river nearby flooded the mine. 20 miners had entered the mine at the time of the incident but 5 were able to climb out. The mine is located in Ksan village in East Jaintia District in Meghalaya.



Divers from the Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force will attempt to reach the bottom of the water-flooded mine again today (December 31).



They attempted a dive into the 370-foot deep pit on Sunday (December 30) but they were not successful in reaching the bottom of the pit.



The divers have hi-tech equipment and have a remotely-operated vehicle at their disposal to aid the rescue effort.

12:18 Modi congratulates Bangla PM Hasina on winning elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on registering a landslide win in the general elections and assured her of India's continued support to the country's developmental strides.

Hasina's ruling Awami League-led alliance has won over 267 seats in the 300-member Parliament, according to the latest report released by the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasina following the results, said press secretary of Bangladesh Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim.

During the talks, Modi said that "Hasina's victory was the reflection of Bangladesh's stunning development under her dynamic leadership", according to Karim.

"Prime Minister Modi assured her of India's continued support to Bangladesh's developmental strides," the press secretary added.

According to the EC, Hasina's alliance has won the parliamentary vote with a thumping majority.

The main opposition has rejected the "farcical" elections which claimed 18 lives and left over 200 injured, making it one of the deadliest polls in the country.

-- PTI

12:08 Rohit Sharma blessed with baby girl; to miss 4th Test against Australia: Indias limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby girl, a BCCI official has confirmed.

The middle-order batsman, who was on his way back from Australia will miss the fourth Test in Sydney starting January 3. Sharma, who scored a vital half-century in the third Test has been given time off to be with his family and Hardik Pandya could get a look-in at the Sydney Cricket Ground as India will look to script history.

There will be no replacement player in the Test squad. Rohit will join the ODI squad on January 8, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting January 12.

11:48 ICC team of the year: Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of T20I side: The International Cricket Council announced the women's ODI and T20I teams of the year with New Zealand's Suzie Bates named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India appointed captain of the 20-over side.





The two sides have been selected by the same voting academy, which comprised members of the media and broadcasters who also voted for the annual women's individual awards and took into consideration player performances in the 2018 calendar year. The International Cricket Council announced the women's ODI and T20I teams of the year with New Zealand's Suzie Bates named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India appointed captain of the 20-over side.The two sides have been selected by the same voting academy, which comprised members of the media and broadcasters who also voted for the annual women's individual awards and took into consideration player performances in the 2018 calendar year.

11:42 Journalists to lead New Year Eve celebrations at Times Square: Honouring journalism and press freedom, leading journalists, mostly from the US, will ring in the New Year Monday at the iconic Times Square's popular New Year eve celebrations, watched by billions around the world. As the official special guests, the group will appear on stage with the Committee to Protect Journalists just before midnight to push the crystal button that signals the lowering of the New Year's Eve Ball.





Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, co-organisers of Times Square New Year's Eve, said that the group of eminent journalists representing a broad spectrum of news organisations will be honoured as the special guests for the most-watched New Year Eve celebration at Times Square.





The moment -- seen by billions around the world -- officially begins the 60-second countdown to the New Year. The group will include Global Opinions Editor at The Washington Post Karen Attiah, Deputy Managing Editor at The New York Times Rebecca Blumenstein, CNN New Day Co-Anchor Alisyn Camerota, TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC Anchor Lester Holt and The Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray. -- PTI

Honouring journalism and press freedom, leading journalists, mostly from the US, will ring in the New Year Monday at the iconic Times Square's popular New Year eve celebrations, watched by billions around the world. As the official special guests, the group will appear on stage with the Committee to Protect Journalists just before midnight to push the crystal button that signals the lowering of the New Year's Eve Ball.Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, co-organisers of Times Square New Year's Eve, said that the group of eminent journalists representing a broad spectrum of news organisations will be honoured as the special guests for the most-watched New Year Eve celebration at Times Square.The moment -- seen by billions around the world -- officially begins the 60-second countdown to the New Year. The group will include Global Opinions Editor at The Washington Post Karen Attiah, Deputy Managing Editor at The New York Times Rebecca Blumenstein, CNN New Day Co-Anchor Alisyn Camerota, TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC Anchor Lester Holt and The Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray. -- PTI

11:29 An ism is coming to an end: In reply to a worker's question on the efforts by various Opposition parties to form a mahagathbandhan or 'grand alliance', Narendra Modi came up with a long response. Asserting that the Opposition leaders were coming together for personal survival and not ideological affinity, Modi said: "Do you know several of these parties and their leaders claim to be deeply inspired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who was deeply opposed to the Congress, its ideology and the way Congress did politics. What sort of a tribute are they paying to Dr Lohia by forming an unholy and opportunist alliance with the Congress?"





Manini Chatterjee on how Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have ensured anti-Congressism is no longer the governing principle in the politics of this country. Read the column

By

In reply to a worker's question on the efforts by various Opposition parties to form a mahagathbandhan or 'grand alliance', Narendra Modi came up with a long response. Asserting that the Opposition leaders were coming together for personal survival and not ideological affinity, Modi said: "Do you know several of these parties and their leaders claim to be deeply inspired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who was deeply opposed to the Congress, its ideology and the way Congress did politics. What sort of a tribute are they paying to Dr Lohia by forming an unholy and opportunist alliance with the Congress?"Manini Chatterjee on how Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have ensured anti-Congressism is no longer the governing principle in the politics of this country. Read the column here By

11:13 Oppn leaders meet ahead of talaq debate in RS: A meeting of opposition parties is also underway at the Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament. A meeting of opposition parties is also underway at the Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament.

11:12 BJP's big 3 in a meeting with PM: Delhi: A meeting is underway in Parliament, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Party President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Delhi: A meeting is underway in Parliament, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Party President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

10:59 Sudhir Bhargava new CIC, govt appoints four information commissioners: The government has appointed Sudhir Bhargava as Chief Information Commissioner, along with four information commissioners, all of whom were bureaucrats, in the Central Information Commission. Bhargava was Information Commissioner in the CIC.





The panel was functioning with three members against the sanctioned strength of 11, including the chief information commissioner.





President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of former IFS officer Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, ex-IRS officer Vanaja N Sarna, former IAS Neeraj Kumar Gupta and former law secretary Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the panel, a government order, accessed by PTI, said. Sinha is a 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who was the High Commissioner of India in the United Kingdom. -- PTI

The government has appointed Sudhir Bhargava as Chief Information Commissioner, along with four information commissioners, all of whom were bureaucrats, in the Central Information Commission. Bhargava was Information Commissioner in the CIC.The panel was functioning with three members against the sanctioned strength of 11, including the chief information commissioner.President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of former IFS officer Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, ex-IRS officer Vanaja N Sarna, former IAS Neeraj Kumar Gupta and former law secretary Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the panel, a government order, accessed by PTI, said. Sinha is a 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who was the High Commissioner of India in the United Kingdom. -- PTI

10:45 All BJP CMs to hold pressers on Michel naming 'Mrs Gandhi': All BJP Chief Ministers and state presidents to hold press conferences today on the Enforcement Directorate statement in Court that alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel named a 'Mrs Gandhi'.





The ED lawyer had told the court that Christian Michel said he was in touch with one Mrs Gandhi and "the son of the Italian lady" and how he is going to become "the next prime minister of the country", which might refer to Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The counsel, however, did not clarify who were the individuals Michel mentioned while in ED custody.





Read what happened in court

All BJP Chief Ministers and state presidents to hold press conferences today on the Enforcement Directorate statement in Court that alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel named a 'Mrs Gandhi'.The ED lawyer had told the court that Christian Michel said he was in touch with one Mrs Gandhi and "the son of the Italian lady" and how he is going to become "the next prime minister of the country", which might refer to Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The counsel, however, did not clarify who were the individuals Michel mentioned while in ED custody.Read what happened in court here : Michel made reference to 'Mrs Gandhi': ED tells court in VVIP chopper case

10:21 Rahul a shameless liar, desperate to see Gujarat fail: Rupani: In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his critical remarks on the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dubbed the Congress president as a "shameless liar" who was desperate to see the state fail.





Rupani said people of Gujarat have recognised Gandhi's "hatred" for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress, and will keep doing so. Gandhi had on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that "cynical" sponsors of the investor summit no longer wanted to be associated with an event presided over by him.





"At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it...Empty," he had said.





The Congress chief had quoted a media report to target the summit, conceptualised in 2003 by Prime Minister Modi when he was the chief minister of the state to promote investment in Gujarat.





The report claimed that the United Kingdom, after refusing to be a partner country for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, said it had decided to withdraw from the "showpiece state-led event" due to lack of satisfactory "commercial outcomes".





Reportedly, the UK is the second country after the United States to pull out as a partner country for the summit. Reacting to Gandhi's tweet, Rupani Sunday night claimed that the investor meet was seeing even more participation this time.





"Such a shameless liar you are Rahul Gandhi. This time Vibrant Gujarat is seeing even more participation. Here are the facts:," he said in a tweet along with a link to a media report. The report had recently quoted the chief minister saying that unlike the previous edition where 10 nations were partner countries, this time in 2019 the summit will have 16 partner countries.





"The glee in your tweet shows how desperate you are to see Gujarat fail. Gujaratis recognise your hatred for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress & will keep doing so! #RaGaJhoothKiMachine," Rupani said in an another tweet. Gujarat will host the ninth edition of the annual industry summit 'Vibrant Gujarat' from January 18 to 20, 2019, in Gandhinagar. -- PTI

In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his critical remarks on the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dubbed the Congress president as a "shameless liar" who was desperate to see the state fail.Rupani said people of Gujarat have recognised Gandhi's "hatred" for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress, and will keep doing so. Gandhi had on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that "cynical" sponsors of the investor summit no longer wanted to be associated with an event presided over by him."At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it...Empty," he had said.The Congress chief had quoted a media report to target the summit, conceptualised in 2003 by Prime Minister Modi when he was the chief minister of the state to promote investment in Gujarat.The report claimed that the United Kingdom, after refusing to be a partner country for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, said it had decided to withdraw from the "showpiece state-led event" due to lack of satisfactory "commercial outcomes".Reportedly, the UK is the second country after the United States to pull out as a partner country for the summit. Reacting to Gandhi's tweet, Rupani Sunday night claimed that the investor meet was seeing even more participation this time."Such a shameless liar you are Rahul Gandhi. This time Vibrant Gujarat is seeing even more participation. Here are the facts:," he said in a tweet along with a link to a media report. The report had recently quoted the chief minister saying that unlike the previous edition where 10 nations were partner countries, this time in 2019 the summit will have 16 partner countries."The glee in your tweet shows how desperate you are to see Gujarat fail. Gujaratis recognise your hatred for the state and have continuously rejected the Congress & will keep doing so! #RaGaJhoothKiMachine," Rupani said in an another tweet. Gujarat will host the ninth edition of the annual industry summit 'Vibrant Gujarat' from January 18 to 20, 2019, in Gandhinagar. -- PTI

10:16 Rupee gains 20 paise to 69.75 against dollar in opening trade: The rupee appreciated 20 paise to 69.75 against the US currency in opening trade Monday amid weakening of the American unit and positive opening in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas aided the local unit.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the American currencies strength against a basket of six currencies was trading higher by 0.04 per cent at 96.44.





At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 69.76 against the US dollar, then appreciated further to 69.76 showing a rise of 20 paise over its previous closing.





On Friday, the rupee finished at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated 20 paise to 69.75 against the US currency in opening trade Monday amid weakening of the American unit and positive opening in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas aided the local unit.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the American currencies strength against a basket of six currencies was trading higher by 0.04 per cent at 96.44.At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 69.76 against the US dollar, then appreciated further to 69.76 showing a rise of 20 paise over its previous closing.On Friday, the rupee finished at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas. -- PTI

10:07 Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty hits 10,900-mark: Continuing its winning streak for a fourth straight session Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 150 points as investors maintained their bullish stance in early trade on positive cues from other Asian bourses.





The strengthening rupee also supported the upward move in the domestic stock market, dealers said. The domestic unit gained paise 19 to 69.76 against the US dollar in morning trade.





The 30-share index rose 160.03 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 36,236.75. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.20 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,910.10.





On Friday, the Sensex had rallied 269.44 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 36,076.72, while the broader NSE Nifty spurted 80.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 10,859.90. Banking, Pharma, and IT stocks were the biggest gainers on bourses in early session.





Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.94 per cent up at USD 53.71 per barrel. -- PTI

Continuing its winning streak for a fourth straight session Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 150 points as investors maintained their bullish stance in early trade on positive cues from other Asian bourses.The strengthening rupee also supported the upward move in the domestic stock market, dealers said. The domestic unit gained paise 19 to 69.76 against the US dollar in morning trade.The 30-share index rose 160.03 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 36,236.75. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.20 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,910.10.On Friday, the Sensex had rallied 269.44 points or 0.75 per cent to finish at 36,076.72, while the broader NSE Nifty spurted 80.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 10,859.90. Banking, Pharma, and IT stocks were the biggest gainers on bourses in early session.Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.94 per cent up at USD 53.71 per barrel. -- PTI

10:02 Pak procuring 600 battle tanks to boost combat capability along border with India: Intel sources: At a time when modernisation of the army's armoured corps is moving at a "snail's pace", Pakistan has drawn up a mega plan to procure nearly 600 modern battle tanks, including the T-90s from Russia, primarily to bolster its combat prowess along the Line of Actual Control in Jammu and Kashmir, military and intelligence sources said.

Most of the tanks Pakistan was procuring are likely to have features like state-of-the-art computerised fire control system for increased accuracy and they will be able to hit targets within a range of 3 to 4 km, sources said.

Some of the tanks are set to be deployed along the Line of Control and they will have wider features for battlefield effectiveness, they added.

Apart from the battle tanks, the Pakistan army is also procuring 245 150mm SP Mike-10 guns from Italy. It has already received 120 guns of those.

The sources said Pakistan was eyeing to buy from Russia a batch of T-90 battle tanks -- the mainstay of the armoured regiments of the Indian Army -- and that the move reflects Islamabad's intent to forge a deeper defence engagement with Moscow which has been India's largest defence supplier for decades.

Pakistan has been holding joint military drills with Russia in the last couple of years besides eyeing to purchase Russian platforms, triggering some concerns in New Delhi.

The sources said as part of the ambitious plan to significantly revamp its armoured fleet by 2025, Pakistan has decided to procure at least 360 battle tanks from leading global manufacturers and produce 220 tanks indigenously with help from China.

-- PTI

09:26 Congress, BJP issue whips to MPs as triple talaq bill faces litmus test in RS today: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present in Parliament today as the politically sensitive triple talaq bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Having a minority in the Upper House, the BJP is likely to face difficulties in getting the bill passed. The Congress has already made it clear that it will not allow the passage of the proposed bill in its current form.

Even as the numbers in the Upper house favour the Opposition, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs in both the Houses, asking them to be present in Parliament on Monday, ANI reported. The Opposition has demanded that the bill be sent to a joint select panel for review before it is passed by Parliament.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is piloting the bill, had said there should be no politics on the issue and had stressed that it was not against any particular community.

09:04 Sajjan Kumar to surrender today in anti-Sikh riots case: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar will surrender before the Karkardooma court on Monday to serve life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The high court had on December 21 rejected Kumar's plea seeking time till January 30 to surrender. In his plea, Kumar had said that he had to settle family affairs related to his children and property, and that he also needed time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the HC verdict.

In his plea, Kumar had also said he wanted to approach the Supreme Court through a senior lawyer, but as the apex court is on vacation, most senior advocates are on holiday.

However, Delhi HC did not allow an extension and ordered Kumar to surrender on December 31. "We will comply with the high court's judgment," his counsel Anil Kumar Sharma had told the court. Kumar's counsel will now approach the apex court once it reopens after winter vacation.

The 73-year-old Congress leader was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi high court on December 17, following which he quit the Congress to avoid embarrassment to the party ahead of general elections.

09:04 The final journey: The mortal remains of Head Constable Suresh Vats, who was killed in stone pelting incident in Ghazipur on December 29, being taken to Prayagraj for last rites.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter The mortal remains of Head Constable Suresh Vats, who was killed in stone pelting incident in Ghazipur on December 29, being taken to Prayagraj for last rites.