LIVE! Bhima-Koregaon anniversary: Azad to defy orders to hold rally in Mumbai

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, would be holding a rally in the Jambori Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday, despite police orders that have denied from granting his request.





Azad will be visiting Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, a memorial dedicated to Dr B R Ambedkar, after which he was scheduled to hold a rally ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.





Mumbai police has beefed up security in Chaitya Bhoomi ahead of the scheduled rally by the Bhim activists.





The Bhim Army chief, who was sent to jail, on June 8, last year in connection with 2017 Saharanpur caste violence case was released from the prison on September 14.





He was booked under National Security Act (NSA) charges.





Ravan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie for inciting caste clashes in different areas of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.





After coming outside the jail, Ravan had further said that he will urge people to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in 2019. -- ANI