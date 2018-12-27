LIVE! NDRF indicates Meghalaya miners may be dead

For a fortnight now, 15 miners have been trapped inside a coal mine at Ksan, in Saipung area of East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya. And for the first time, the National Disaster Response Force divers, who have been carrying out search operations, reported a foul odour.





"That is not a good sign, says Santosh Singh, NDRF Assistant Commandant, who is heading the rescue work.





While he declined to comment further, NDRF personnel discussed that the foul odour could indicate that the miners are dead and the bodies are beginning to decompose.





The workers were trapped in the rat-hole mine on December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it. While the water level in the mine has not receded, the rescue personnel have not attempted to pump out any water since Monday, as the two 25-HP pumps have proved ineffective.





The NDRF has asked the district administration for at least ten 100-HP pumps. The request has been forwarded to the state government, but no action has been taken so far. The NDRF has 70 personnel while the State Disaster Response Force has 22 at the spot.





In the last 14 days, only three helmets have been recovered. Rescue officials say they have not been able to find any clue on the status of the trapped miners, or spot their location in the over 300-feet pit and adjoining rat-hole sized tunnels.





