LIVE! NDRF indicates Meghalaya miners may be dead

08:32 NDRF indicates Meghalaya miners may be dead:
For a fortnight now, 15 miners have been trapped inside a coal mine at Ksan, in Saipung area of East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya. And for the first time, the National Disaster Response Force divers, who have been carrying out search operations, reported a foul odour.
"That is not a good sign, says Santosh Singh, NDRF Assistant Commandant, who is heading the rescue work.
While he declined to comment further, NDRF personnel discussed that the foul odour could indicate that the miners are dead and the bodies are beginning to decompose.
The workers were trapped in the rat-hole mine on December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it. While the water level in the mine has not receded, the rescue personnel have not attempted to pump out any water since Monday, as the two 25-HP pumps have proved ineffective.
The NDRF has asked the district administration for at least ten 100-HP pumps. The request has been forwarded to the state government, but no action has been taken so far. The NDRF has 70 personnel while the State Disaster Response Force has 22 at the spot.
In the last 14 days, only three helmets have been recovered. Rescue officials say they have not been able to find any clue on the status of the trapped miners, or spot their location in the over 300-feet pit and adjoining rat-hole sized tunnels.
Photograph courtesy: Meghalaya police
07:59 Portfolios allocated to ministers in Rajasthan; Gehlot keeps 9, Pilot 5:
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh allocated portfolios to the council of ministers late on Wednesday night with the advice of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has kept nine departments including the key finance and home with him.
Gehlot also has excise, planning, department of personnel, general administration department, information technology among others.
Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was allocated the portfolios of Public works, Rural development, Panchayti Raj, Science and Technology and statistics, according to the orders issued by cabinet secretariat here.
Apart from the chief minister and deputy chief minister, 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state were allocated portfolios.
The cabinet expansion took place on Monday when 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state took oath.
The move came after Gehlot and Pilot held meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The all-important distribution of portfolios had been pending over reported disagreement between Gehlot and his deputy on the allocation of key portfolios such as home and finance.
BD Kalla has been given energy, public health engineering, ground water, art, culture and archeology departments, while Shanti Dhariwal received urban development and housing, law and parliamentary affairs minister.
Parsadi Lal was named industry minister whereas Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal is the social justice and empowerment minister.
00:12 BLA commander Aslam Baloch killed in Kandahar bombings: Sources:
As many as six people including Baloch Liberation Army commander Aslam Baloch were killed in a suicide bombing attack that took place in Kandhar on Monday (December 24), sources have confirmed.
Tolo News quoted the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Wednesday confirming that the suicide bomb explosion, which targeted a vehicle, took the lives of six civilians in Aino Mina Township in Kandahar city.
However, the Afghan ministry did not confirm reports on the murder of the Baloch leader.
"A number of civilians were killed as a result of the suicide attack in Aino Mina township. Six people were killed, and two others were wounded. It is said that a number of Baloch nationals were among those martyred," said Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.
According to sources, the Baloch leader had been residing in Kandahar since 2005.
He was openly criticising Pakistan and the Chinese government for their policies and motives in Balochistan.
BLA has also carried out several attacks against Chinese workers engaged in the multi-million dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Balochistan.
Recently, the BLA claimed responsibility of carrying out suicide attacks on Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city on November 23.
Commander Aslam Baloch said that BLA will continue the fight against Pakistan and China in Balochistan.
In an interview, Aslam Baloch also claimed that the growing Chinese presence in the region is posing a threat to their fight for sovereignty against Pakistan.
Baloch also blamed China for looting the resources in Balochistan in the name of mega projects by calling it CPEC.
"However, in the wake of these mega projects in Balochistan and Sindh region, both China and Pakistan are strengthening their military power. They are fooling the international community in the name of CPEC," he had further stated. -- ANI