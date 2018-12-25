LIVE! All departures at Delhi Airport on hold due to dense fog

Write a comment

December 25, 2018

09:20 All departures at Delhi Airport on hold due to dense fog: All departures at Delhi airport have been stopped for the last hour due to dense fog. The dense fog has led to poor visibility on the runway.

Several parts of Delhi and other states in north India were engulfed in thick fog this morning.

With departures getting delayed, some people complained on social media that their travel plans on Christmas would be affected.

09:01 Bogibeel Bridge, India's longest rail-road link, to be Inaugurated after 21-year wait Today: Assams long wait for the Bogibeel Bridge -- the longest rail-cum-road bridge -- will end when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it on Tuesday.

The 4.9km-long bridge, which witnessed several protests and missed deadlines, will not only improve connectivity between the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra River, but also help the economic development of the region and strengthen the defence movement along the India-China frontiers.

The Bogibeel Bridge, an offshoot of the Assam Movement which culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985, is also recognised as Asias second-longest bridge with three-lane roads on top and a double line rail below.

Sanctioned on January 22, 1997, then prime minister HD Deve Gowda had laid the foundation stone for the bridge. However, the construction began only after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the work site on April 21, 2002. The inauguration ceremony of the bridge coincides with the 94th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who passed away in August this year.

08:27 K L Rahul, Murali Vijay dropped from Team India squad for MCG Test: he Indian team management named the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test and there are quite a few changes in the team from the XI that took the field in the second Test in Perth.

Both the openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have been dropped and Mayank Agarwal is set to make his debut. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also comes in for Umesh Yadav as the thinktank decided to pick a spinner. ODI deputy Rohit Sharma also makes a comeback to the team.

The playing XI for 3rd Test goes: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

08:17 Erdogan invites Trump to visit Turkey: White House: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Turkey in 2019, the White House has said. "President Erdogan invited President Trump to visit Turkey in 2019. While nothing definite is being planned, the President is open to a potential meeting in the future," a White House spokesperson said.

The invitation comes just days after Trump made the controversial decision to withdraw American troops from Syria, where they have been deployed to assist in the international war against the Islamic State jihadist group.

Turkey was a rare ally that lauded Trump's decision on Syria, a country where it will now have a freer rein to target Kurdish fighters who were armed and trained by the US and played a major role in the war against IS but are deemed terrorists by Ankara.

Turkey has said an offensive targeting the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units militia and IS group will be launched in the coming months, and has deployed troops to the Syrian border.

08:03 Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers to take oath today: The new Cabinet of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take oath on December 25.

The oath ceremony would take place at Raj Bhawan at 3 pm.

Congress veteran Nath was sworn-in as Chief Minister on December 17, six days after his party posted a narrow victory over the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Nath has been camping in New Delhi since the past three days to finalise the list of his Cabinet colleagues, to be sworn in today, in consultation with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

Their names have not been made public so far.

According to party sources, one or two Independent MLAs may get into the new Cabinet.

Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member assembly, it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own and enlisted support of the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively.

Four Independent MLAs, who are Congress rebels, have also extended their support, taking the total number of MLAs on the Congress side to 121.

The BJP had won 109 seats.

The MP assembly session is going to begin on January 7 with the oath-taking by newly elected MLAs.

-- PTI