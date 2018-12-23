LIVE! Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia





Scientists from Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano.





They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.





The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the Disaster Management Agency said.





Of the deaths, 33 were in Pandeglang. In the city of Bandar Lampung on southern Sumatra, hundreds of residents took refuge at the governor's office.





The Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait that links the Indian Ocean and Java Sea erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, the geophysics agency said.





Physical losses included 430 heavily damaged homes, nine heavily damaged hotels and 10 heavily damaged vessels.





Footage posted by the head of the disaster agency showed the aftermath of flooded streets and an overturned car. -- Agencies





IMAGE: Residents sit inside a mosque as they were evacuated following high waves and the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano at Labuan district in Pandeglang regency, Banten province, Indonesia, on Saturday. Photograph: Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/via Reuters



A tsunami reportedly caused by the eruption of an island volcano killed at least 43 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, sending a wall of water some 20 metres inland and damaging hundreds of houses including hotels, agencies quoted the government and witnesses as saying.