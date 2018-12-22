LIVE! Senate, House adjourned as US govt set to shutdown

Write a comment

10:21 Senate, House adjourned as US govt set to shutdown: A partial government shutdown is imminent as the United States House of Representatives and Senate was adjourned for the evening, as President Donald Trump and lawmakers remain at odds over border wall funding.

Although negotiations are underway in Congress to reach an agreement in an aim to prevent a government shutdown, virtually, there is no chance that a vote will take place on Friday night (local time).

On December 6, the Congress approved a two-week stopgap funding bill to keep the government agencies, including Homeland Security and State Department running to prevent a partial government shutdown till December 21.

With the deadline fast approaching, this would be the first time in 40 years that the US government will have been closed three times in a year, CNN reported.

Before adjournment, the Senate passed a bill to ensure federal employees who were granted leave of absence to get their back pay.

Earlier, Trump stated that he is prepared for a long government shutdown over funding for his proposed border wall.

Placing blame on the Democrats, Trump tweeted, "Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!"

The Democrats in the House have vowed not to support a bill that includes funding for Trump's border wall, increasing the likelihood of a partial government shutdown on Friday midnight.

After assuming office in January last year, Trump had signed an executive order that initiated the process of building a wall on the US-Mexico border.

The Democrats and some Republicans do not support Trump's agenda on building the wall and have urged US president to work with Congress on reforming the American immigration system. -- ANI

09:04 JUST IN: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir:

More details awaited.

09:00 Lamba to quit for not supporting AAP's resolution on Rajiv Gandhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba said on Friday night that she will tender her resignation as 'demanded' by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not supporting a resolution in the assembly on revoking late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna.

The Delhi assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which it was demanded that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn, but the AAP swiftly distanced itself from the reference to the Congress leader.

The matter became a major crisis with AAP MLA Alka Lamba alleging she was 'put under pressure' to support the resolution, which she resisted and boycotted.

Lamba said she was ready to face 'any consequences' and claimed she spoke to AAP supremo and CM Kejriwal who, she said, asked her to resign as MLA.

"I am ready to do so", she said.

The Chandni Chowk MLA said she was not happy with the demand to take back Bharat Ratna from Gandhi and staged a walkout in protest.

Interestingly, the AAP later distanced itself from the resolution.

"After I staged a walkout, I got a message from the chief minister to tender my resignation," she told PTI.

When asked whether she will quit, Lamba added, "I have won on a party ticket. I will tender my resignation as demanded by the party."

In a tweet, she said, "I was asked to support the resolution demanding taking back the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Since I didn't agree to this, I staged a walk out. I am ready to accept whatever punishment given to me." -- PTI

08:19 UP outfit books Naseeruddin Shah's tickets to Pak: The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena on Friday said it will send veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a air-ticket for Pakistan over his comments on the Bulandshahr violence.

The actor found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

He said the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in the violence.

"If Naseeruddin Shah feels scared in India, he can go to Pakistan. The UPNS (Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena) has booked a air-ticket for him to Pakistan for August 14," UPNS chief Amit Jani said.

"Like him, if anybody else feels scared, the UPNS will also book air-tickets for them to Pakistan," he said.

Wondering why his comments on mob violence were being misconstrued with some people calling him a 'traitor', actor Shah said on Friday in Ajmer that he spoke as a 'worried Indian' and has the right to express concerns about the country he loves.

"What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange," Shah told reporters in Meerut at his alma mater, St Anselm's Senior Secondary School.

"I have to bear criticism. If they have the right to criticise, then I also have the same right. I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?" he asked.

Shah was responding to a question about the backlash he is receiving on social media following his remarks.

The actor had expressed anxiety over the growing mob violence in a video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, which the organisation shared on its YouTube channel on Monday.

In the interview, the actor expressed concern over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion. -- PTI

