LIVE! Oppn mahagathbandhan an illusion: Amit Shah

December 19, 2018

11:38 Oppn mahagathbandhan an illusion: Amit Shah: BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday made light of the the opposition 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), calling it an illusion and expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at the Republic Summit in Mumbai, Shah also said he was sure that the Shiv Sena will be with the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. Talks are on (with them), he added.





"The reality of the opposition 'mahagathbandhan' is different. It (the opposition alliance) doesn't exist and is a 'bhranti' (illusion)," Shah said. "The mahagathbandhan does not exist anywhere. We have fought against all of them in 2014 and defeated them to form the government. They are all regional leaders, they can't help each other," the BJP president said.





Shah said the BJP will gain in West Bengal, North-East and Odisha in 2019.





"The issues of elections are: in five years how have we ensured national security and defeated corruption. We have provided toilets in eight crore homes and electricity in 2.5 crore homes," Shah said. "Not only for the BJP, but it is also necessary for the country that a strong govt comes to power," the BJP president said. -- PTI

11:29 Pak activist Asma Jahangir posthumously honoured with top UN human rights award: Pakistan's renowned social activist Asma Jahangir was posthumously honoured by the UN with a prestigious human rights award. Jahangir, an outspoken critic of Pakistan's powerful military establishment, fought against religious extremism and for the rights of oppressed minorities in Pakistan. She died of cardiac arrest at the age of 66 in February. She was honoured with the 2018 United Nations Human Rights Prize, an award given every five years since 1968.





11:17 Naqvi: PM Modi doesn't need a prompter unlike Manmohan Singh: MA Naqvi on Manmohan Singh's statement that he wasn't afraid of talking to press when he was PM. Naqvi said, "He is a senior leader and a former PM, when he was PM he used to talk on someone's order & script, even now he is doing same. He should realise that PM Modi doesn't need prompter, script or a director." MA Naqvi on Manmohan Singh's statement that he wasn't afraid of talking to press when he was PM. Naqvi said, "He is a senior leader and a former PM, when he was PM he used to talk on someone's order & script, even now he is doing same. He should realise that PM Modi doesn't need prompter, script or a director."

11:06 Saira Banu 'begs' PM to protect Dilip Kumar's house : Saira Banu, wife of legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, following the release of builder Samir Bhojwani who had been arrested for usurping their Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai.





Calling on to the Prime Minister, the veteran actress took to her husband's twitter handle and registered her plea. She also expressed her disappointment over Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' failure to deliver in the matter .





Saira Banu tweeted, "Request from Saira Banu Khan: To the Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Awaiting for an appointment. I am tired of repeated assurances from CM @Dev_Fadnavis "I AM TRYING" Sir you are the last hope of protecting DILIP SAHAB's only house from Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani. I beg."





On December 17, Saira had tweeted requesting a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. After Saira's tweet to Prime Minister Modi, an official from the office of Fadnavis said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took note of the issue. Fadnavis also assured to look into the matter. Earlier, the 74-year-old lodged a police complaint alleging Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Kumar over the property issue.





In an FIR lodged on January 4 this year, Saira alleged that Bhojwani, on the basis of forged documents, illegally staked ownership of land in Pali Hill, Bandra, the rights of which were acquired by Dilip Kumar on September 25, 1953. -- ANI

10:10 Meghalaya: No trace of 13 trapped miners, says NDRF : The National Disaster Response Force on Tuesday informed that it had not been able to locate bodies of 13 miners who were trapped while working in an illegal coal mine in Ksan village of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.





Updating about the rescue efforts being made to trace the miners, Chief Officer NDRF, SK Sastri told ANI, "On 13 December, Meghalaya administration informed us that 13 labourers are trapped in a mine in East Jaintia Hills. two teams with equipment were sent immediately. The operation started on December 14. Nobody has been found till now."





Yesterday, the state police informed that the rescuers were failed to reach the 13 miners on the sixth day as heavy rains made the operation difficult.





The NDRF, police and State Disaster Response Force have been fighting against time to rescue the workers after the illegal coal mine, full of water, at Ksan in Saipung area of the district collapsed on Thursday and got flooded by the adjacent Lytein River.According to police, only three helmets were found during the search operation even as miners remain trapped in the coal pit.





Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that rescue teams have been facing challenges to evacuate the trapped miners. He also highlighted that the high water level is making the operation difficult.





Despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, mining activities were underway at the site in Ksan village.Earlier, while responding on the rising illegal mining activities in the state, the chief minister had said, "We got to know about the illegal mining incidents and appropriate action will be taken at appropriate time against people who are involved in it." -- ANI

10:05 High on poll wins, Rahul heads to holiday in Shimla : After hectic campaigning for polls in five states, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her children is holidaying in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh hill station. Rahul accompanied by Priyanka Vadra arrived in Shimla on Tuesday by road to see the latter's under-construction house at Chharabra, a local Congress leader said. On their way, they stopped for a few minutes at a dhaba in Solan district and took snacks, tea and Maggi noodles there, he said. The visit of Gandhi comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. When some local Congress leaders got news of Gandhi at the dhaba, they and some women reached there, he said. They congratulated the Congress chief on the party's victory in the three states. Gandhi enquired about the political developments in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said. He said Gandhi told them "I am on a personal visit to Himachal." Rahul, Priyanka and her children are staying at a hotel in Chharabra, the Congress leader said. However Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhwinder Sukhu told PTI, "I have no official information about Rahul's visit to Himachal."

-- PTI

09:00 MNS chief Raj Thackeray gets bail in 2008 case: A court in Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra Tuesday granted bail to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 2008 case of attack on a hotel by his party workers. Thackeray appeared in Igatpuri court on Tuesday, where Judge K I Khan granted him bail. As part of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's strident protest against north Indians in 2008, the party workers had attacked a hotel, owned by a north Indian, in Igatpuri. Police had booked six persons, including Thackeray, in this connection. Although the other accused had been acquitted by the court earlier, it had issued summons against Thackeray as he had not appeared before it. -- PTI

08:47 ISRO to launch communication satellite to give more power to forces: The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A, which will give a boost to the defence forces' communication capabilities, onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Wednesday.

It is believed that the 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite will give a boost to the Defence forces' communication capabilities.

GSLV-F11 carrying 2,250kg GSAT-7A is scheduled to lift-off at 4.10 pm on Wednesday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, situated about 110 km from Chennai. The mission life of the GSAT-7A, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation, is eight years. It will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the space agency said.

This heavyweight communication satellite will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields.

