LIVE! Oppn leaders disagree with Stalin proposing Rahul for PM: Sources

December 17, 2018

09:26 Punjab CM hospitalised for removal of kidney stone: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh on Sunday evening for undergoing a laser procedure for removal of kidney stone. The procedure for removal of kidney stone will be performed on Monday and the 76-year-old chief minister hopes to resume work by Tuesday. "Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday (sic)," he said in tweet on Sunday. Amarinder Singh had undergone routine medical tests at the PGI on December 9 as a follow-up after a bout of viral fever a week before. Doctors at PGI had then said all the tests were normal and the chief minister had slight weakness as he was making a full recovery. -- PTI

09:16 Congress hits back at Modi for 'liar' remark, says no one taking him seriously: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "liar" attack on the Congress, the opposition party hit back on Sunday saying he should not be taken seriously and he should seek penance by taking a bath in the Ganges for telling "lies" to the Supreme Court. It said no one is taking the prime minister seriously anymore and this was evident during his visit to Rae Bareli, a constituency represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, where Modi alleged that Congress was trying to project the Supreme Court as "liar" after the court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the Rafale aircraft deal with France. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said a remark should be taken seriously only if it is made by a person who speaks the truth. "Our prime minister started his days in the PM office by speaking a lie, working with malice and criticising Congress leaders. "Some of such statements by the prime minister are providing two crore jobs and putting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account. A person who does not have truth in his DNA and has an old enmity with truth can never speak the truth," he said. Asked about Modi's statements and BJP's press conferences across the country to tell people about the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal, Sharma said it would not matter even if they hold 700 press conferences. "Let them hold 700 press conferences; they stand exposed and condemned for a lie, which is exposed internationally, nationally. They should not hold press conferences, they should go for penance. The prime minister has gone (to Allahabad) and his Cabinet should join. "May be, the Ganga is not clean still, at least go there and have a dubki (bath). May be, they will realize that they should not tell lies to the Supreme Court," he said. -- PTI

09:02 Oppn leaders disagree with Stalin proposing Rahul for PM: Sources: A number of opposition leaders are understood to have reservations over naming any prime ministerial nominee for the opposition alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sources in the opposition camp said. This came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should be made the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition as he has the ability to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. "A number of opposition leaders are understood to have reservations against naming anyone as the prime ministerial face. The SP, TDP, BSP, TMC, and NCP disagree with Stalin's announcement. It is premature. The PM name is to be decided only after the Lok Sabha results," a top opposition leader said. DMK chief M K Stalin Sunday made a strong pitch for Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, saying the Gandhi scion had the ability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi government. Stalin's plea is in line with the tradition of his late father M Karunanidhi who had earlier invited Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for leadership roles. The DMK president was speaking at a rally attended by chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively. Incidentally, Naidu, post his split with the BJP-led NDA earlier this year, is attempting to cobble up a mega coalition of anti-BJP front for the next parliamentary elections. Stalin recalled that Karunanidhi had in 1980 declared "Welcome daughter of Pandit Nehru. Give a Stable Regime" while extending support to the late Indira Gandhi. Similarly, he had made an invitation to Sonia Gandhi in 2004, saying "Welcome daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi, India's daughter should Win". "In 2018, on the occasion of unveiling Thalaivar Kalaignar statue, I propose, we will install a new prime minister in Delhi. We will build a new India, as the Son of Thalaivar Kalaignar, I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu," Stalin said. "Rahul has got the ability to defeat the 'Fascist Nazist' Modi government. I appeal to all my respected party leaders on the dais. We will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi. We will save this nation," Stalin said. -- PTI

08:51 Don't call Sharad Pawar a future PM, says his nephew: Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar Sunday asked his party workers to desist from calling NCP chief Sharad Pawar as future prime minister, as "some people might not like it". Addressing a function in Baramati taluka, Ajit also appealed to the activists to not label him as "future chief minister" of Maharashtra, where elections are due in October next year. "Someone called me a future chief minister of the state. I would like to urge you not to say all these things. Let's be grounded and move ahead patiently. Our main objective is that the NCP and the Congress win maximum number of seats", he said. "I am making an appeal again to all of you that do not say that Pawar saheb can become a prime minister in future or Ajit Pawar can become a chief minister, as some people may not like it", said Ajit, who is nephew of Pawar senior. The NCP chief, who pitched for a united anti-BJP stand for 2019 polls, had said that the party that wins the maximum number of seats would claim the post of PM. "Sometimes, even allied parties can think that if they (NCP) get maximum number of seats they will have an upper hand, so let's try and defeat their (NCP) candidate," he said. Pawar also asked the party workers to come together and be prepared for the elections next year. -- PTI