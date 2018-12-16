LIVE! Bhupesh Baghel will be new CM of Chhattisgarh: Reports

Write a comment

December 16, 2018

14:02 Bhupesh Baghel will be new CM of Chhattisgarh: Reports: Bhupesh Baghel is the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh, several media reports claimed quoting Congress sources.

According to reports, Baghel, Chhattisgarh Congress Committee president, has been elected as the leader of the Congress legislature party.

Baghel and his counterparts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will take oath as chief ministers in three back-to-back ceremonies on Monday, seen as a mega show of opposition unity ahead of the national elections next year.

Rahul Gandhi will attend all the events.

13:47 Death toll in food poisoning incident at K'taka temple rises to 13: The death toll in the food poisoning incident at a temple in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar district rose to 13 with two more deaths Sunday, Health Department officials said. Joint Director Health Department Suresh Shastry said two deaths were reported at Apollo Hospital Sunday. The deceased were identified as Mageshwari, 36, and Salamma, 35, he said, adding with the two deaths, the toll rose to 13. One Sharat was critical, he said. The official said four patients were on ventilator at Suyogh hospital and two of them were critical. He said one more person might need the assisted ventilation. The tragedy occurred on Friday morning at Sulavadi village where special pooja was conducted at the Maramma Devi temple for groundbreaking ceremony. Later, prasad was distributed and those who consumed it started complaining of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea-like symptoms. They were rushed to hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysuru as well as neighbouring towns. At least 100 people are still hospitalised, sources in the health department said. A sample of prasad was sent for lab test the same day. Police are probing suspected foul play in the incident and the villagers have urged the government to take over the temple management as stories are doing rounds that factional feud within the temple management led to the prasad's poisoning. It has also emerged that the CCTV cameras installed in the temple were defunct. Two people have been detained. -- PTI



13:09 Earlier governments neglected development of Raebareli: PM: Taking on the Congress in Sonia Gandhi's home turf in Uttra Pradesh's Raebareli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday accused earlier governments of neglecting the constituency. The prime minister laid the foundation stone of some projects and inaugurated few others worth Rs 1,100 crore during his first visit to Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency. He also flagged off the 900th coach and Humsafar rake made by the Modern Coach Factory here. "The Centre is committed to development of Raebareli. Earlier governments neglected it," he said in his first public meeting after the BJP's loss in recent assembly polls. He, however, did not name any party. Modi, who inspected the Modern Coach Factory, said its neglect was "an example of injustice to the country's means and resources by previous governments". The factory was sanctioned in 2007 but failed to take off, he said. -- PTI

13:03 Don't want to be on this earth: Pete Davidson posts disturbing message, deletes Instagram account: Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson shared an unsettling message on Instagram saying he does not "want to be on this earth anymore" and then deleted his account. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so," he wrote. Following the post the New York Police Department conducted a wellness check and made contact with Davidson. According to The New York Times, the police said a representative for NBC told the NYPD that Davidson was at work and doing fine. The post came shortly after Davidson had used the social media platform to applaud Kanye West for speaking openly about his own mental health issues. West had criticised the SNL cast member's former fiancee Ariana Grande for a joke she made regarding West's feud with Drake, which he claimed made light of his mental health. Davidson split up with Grande in mid-October. Since, he has posted about being bullied on social media, and at one point indicated he would not kill himself "no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me". Grande responded to Davidson's post tweeting, "Man i'm so sorry I told a dumb joke. I really didn't mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My god." She added in another tweet "I''m downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know you have everyone you need and that's not me, but I'm here too." Grande's tweets are now deleted. Several celebrities posted messages of support for Davidson. -- PTI

Image: Pete Davidson with former fiancee Ariana Grande

12:55 Consultancy firm EY to advise on merger of 3 PSU general insurers: Management consultancy firm EY has been shortlisted to advise on the proposed merger of three public sector general insurers as announced in this year's budget. The government has proposed to merge three public sector general insurance companies -- National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company. Based on the bid floated in June, the firms zeroed in on EY as the consultant to advise on the consolidation process, sources said. As on March 31, 2017, the three companies together had more than 200 insurance products with a total premium of Rs 41,461 crore and a market share of around 35 per cent. Their combined net worth is Rs 9,243 crore with total employee strength of around 44,000 spread over 6,000 offices. The consultant is expected to advise on organisational restructuring, rationalisation of human resources, management of operational issues, regulatory and compliance issues, sources said. It is also expected to handhold the management of the three companies, throughout the merger process till the new organisation is formed and set in place, sources added. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the budget speech had announced that the three companies would be merged into a single insurance entity. The process of merger is likely to be completed during the current fiscal. The profitability of many general insurance companies including the state-owned ones has been under pressure owing to rising underwriting losses and higher claims. In 2017, state-owned New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India were listed on bourses. Initial estimates suggest that the combined entity formed by merging the three insurers will be the largest non-life insurance company in India, valued at Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh crore. -- PTI

12:52 People have started showing gotra, janeyu to become prominent in politics: Yogi: Taking a veiled dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said people have started showing their gotra and sacred thread to become prominent in the country's politics. Addressing a gathering in Faizabad on Saturday he said, the people who had described themselves as accidentally Hindus were now realising that they were Hindus in the real sense and it was a victory of Sanatan faith. He said Google failed before the epic Ramayana, which was written by sage Valmiki, and he asserted that the knowledge of the spiritual books was correct instead of what the search engine said. "The word Kumbh has started becoming prevalent. It has become a fashion and trademark for the branding of one's programme... These days people are showing their Gotra and janeyu (sacred thread) to become prominent in the country's politics," Adityanath said without naming Gandhi. "The people who described themselves as accidentally Hindu are now realising that they are also Hindus. (They are realising) it is not accidental and we are Hindus in the real sense. Now they are remembering their janeyu and Gotra. I think this is the victory of India's Sanatan faith. This is the victoy of our beliefs," he said. He claimed the people who were criticising the Kumbh Mela were trying to destroy the Indian culture and were conspiring to disgrace the country with the help of foreign funds. The BJP leader claimed that they were trying to defame Hindu religion over the Sabrimala issue when everybody knew the tradition of the temple. He claimed that those who had never been to temple were issuing statements over the issue and a similar environment was being created over the grand Kumbh Mela by terming it an anti-Dalit convention. He said people from all castes took part in Kumbh which was a symbol of spiritual grandeur. He said most verses in the Vedas were composed by Dalit saints and the sage who had interviewed Lord Ram was Valmiki but people from the community were discriminated against. -- PTI

12:14 Muhammad Ali was on the short list to play Superman in 1978 film: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali and veteran actors Al Pacino and Dustin Hoffman were on the short list to play Superman in the 1978 film, producer Ilya Salkind has said. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Salkind made the revelation on the commentary track in the newest edition of the film which was recently released to coincide with its 40th anniversary. "One of the conditions with DC Comics was I had to make a list of actors to play Superman that they had to approve. "I had a made a list that was absolutely hilarious because they had approved people like Cassius Clay then, they had approved Al Pacino, they had approved Dustin Hoffman. They had approved them, they could play Superman," Salkind said. Christopher Reeve played the iconic DC superhero, but Ali and Superman teamed up in the comics to defeat an alien invasion of Earth. The comics titled "Superman vs Muhammad Ali" also released in 1978. Salkind shared the casting process was "complex" and confusing at times. "One side, they were extraordinarily protective (of the character's image) and on the other side, they weren't so aware of reality because as much as Dustin Hoffman is a fantastic actor, I don't think he would have been a great Superman. Perhaps he could have been." Hoffman was also considered for the role of Lex Luthor. "We met with Dustin at Cannes... We had dinner with Dustin to play Lex Luthor, which would have been pretty exciting. But it didn't work out," Salkind said. The role went to Gene Hackman. -- PTI

11:53 PV Sindhu wins maiden BWF World Tour Finals title: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 to clinch her maiden BWF World Tour Finals title.

11:44 Ranil Wickremesinghe reinstated as Sri Lanka PM: Ranil Wickremesinghe has returned as Sri Lanka's prime minister, likely ending a political crisis that began in late October when he was surprisingly ousted.

On October 26, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place. However, after two crucial Supreme Court decisions, Rajapaksa resigned from prime ministership on Saturday, paving the way for the return of 69-year-old Wickremesinghe who had refused to step down asserting that his sacking was illegal.

11:31 Sitharaman, armed forces pay tributes to heroes of 1971 war: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paide tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Vijay Diwas today.

11:31 Sitharaman, armed forces pay tributes to heroes of 1971 war: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paide tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Vijay Diwas today.

Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) is celebrated every year on December 16 in India to mark the anniversary of victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On 16 December 1971, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army. The victory followed the creation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

11:14 Ready to work with Sirisena again, says Wickremesinghe's UNP: Sri Lanka's ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party has said it is ready to work with President Maithripala Sirisena, who was "misled by some groups" against the unity government. Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26 and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place, in a controversial move which plunged the island nation into a constitutional crisis. Rajapaksa resigned on Saturday after two crucial Supreme Court decisions made his efforts to cling to premiership untenable, paving the way for the return of 69-year-old Wickremesinghe who had refused to step down asserting that his sacking was illegal. UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa said that he was not surprised that the president had agreed to appoint Wickremesinghe as prime minister again despite taking a firm position earlier that he will not appoint Wickremesinghe. "This showed the true character of the president," he was quoted as saying by the Colombo Gazette. Premadasa said that the President was "misled by some groups who were against the unity Government" and this resulted in the President removing Wickremesinghe. "But now truth has prevailed," he said. "The party is prepared to work with Sirisena again in the government," he said. Premadasa said, "The lessons from the incident must be used to strengthen the foundation of democracy and promote justice and fairness." UNP General Secretary MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the new Cabinet will be appointed within two days. -- PTI

10:46 Railways plan 800 special trains for Kumbh Mela: To facilitate pilgrims arriving in large numbers during the Kumbh Mela in 2019, the railways has proposed running 800 special trains from various stations of Allahabad district, an officials has said.

These trains would be in addition to the regular trains run by the North Central Railway.

NCR PRO Amit Malviya said, "Six special trains will come to Allahabad from different railway zones of the country for pilgrims and tourists participating in the Kumbh Mela."

He said the railways planned to operate four to five special trains to ferry 5,000 Pravasi Bhartiyas from Allahabad to New Delhi. They will be in Allahabad to participate in the Kumbh Mela after attending the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas at Varanasi. The Pravasi Bhartiyas will be taken to New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations.

09:05 Give Kamal Nath same benefit of doubt as Modi in 2002: Tharoor: Defending Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath over allegations of his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has asserted that the former should get the same "benefit of the doubt" which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given in 2002 Gujarat riots.

Interacting with members of the All India Professional Congress in Mumbai, Tharoor further said that the charges against Nath were not proven in the court of law.

On being asked whether the Congress has lost the moral high ground to the BJP by choosing Nath for chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh, Tharoor said, "So far, no court has found any evidence against him to convict him. It is wrong to make a judgement based on unsubstantiated and unproven allegations. Prime Minister Modi has not been convicted by any court of law. Let us give Kamal Nath the same benefit of the doubt that BJP wants us to give Modi and anybody else."

The Congress MP also said that the Congress is the only substitute to the "discredited" BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We have to work with parties that are more powerful than us in some states because our main objective is to stop the BJP coming into power in 2019 elections. In the long term, we need to restore our connection with the people and should not rely on allies," he added.

09:05 Give Kamal Nath same benefit of doubt as Modi in 2002: Tharoor: Defending Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath over allegations of his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has asserted that the former should get the same "benefit of the doubt" which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given in 2002 Gujarat riots.

08:55 Country not ready to see women come back in body bags: Gen Rawat: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday said there are women officers engaged in exercises like mining and de-mining operations and also manning the air defence system, but cited difficulties in assigning them frontline combat role.

He said that in frontline combat there are risks of officers getting killed.

"See, I am not saying a woman who has children doesn't die. She can also die in a road accident. But in combat, when body bags come back, our country is not ready to see that," Rawat said in an interview to CNN News 18.

"We have women officers as engineers, they are doing mining and demining work. In air defence, they are manning our weapon systems. But we have not put women in frontline combat because what we are engaged in right now is a proxy war, like in Kashmir," he said.

He cited logistical reason also behind not posting women on the frontlines.

"Our orders are that a lady officer will get a hut in the COB, then there are orders that we have to cocoon her separately. She will say somebody is peeping, so we will have to give a sheet around her," Rawat said.

Rawat questioned whether a women officer with commanding responsibilities can stay away from her post for long.

"I am ready, it is not that army is not ready (for combat role for the women). Will she command? Okay, so now I make her a commanding officer. She is commanding a battalion.

"Do I put a restriction on her to say that in that command tenure you will not be given maternity leave? If I say that, there will be ruckus created," he added.

08:42 Lahore court acquits 2 of charges of killing Sarabjit: Two prime suspects were acquitted from charges of killing Indian national Sarabjit Singh inside the Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 by a district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday.

08:42 Lahore court acquits 2 of charges of killing Sarabjit: Two prime suspects were acquitted from charges of killing Indian national Sarabjit Singh inside the Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 by a district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday.

Amir Tandba and Mudasir Munir, who were Singh's fellow inmates at the jail had allegedly tortured him to death, according to Dawn.

Additional district and sessions judge Moin Khokar directed to release both suspects after the witnesses withdrew their statements.

Sarabjit Singh had been sentenced to death for alleged involvement in a string of bombings in 1990 in Pakistan, which created a huge furore back in India. Several mercy petitions were filed by Singh's lawyers. The fifth petition was filed on May 2012 along with 100,000 signatures collected from India.

None of the mercy petitions was granted.

Singh was pronounced dead by doctors at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after the attack on the jail's premises in 2013.

India's ministry of external affairs had asked the Pakistani government to conduct a probe into Singh's death, while his sister, Dalbir Kaur, had called for an inquiry into the case and said: "If the attack was planned by the government itself, then there is no need for an inquiry. But if Sarabjit was attacked without the knowledge of the authorities, then an inquiry is definitely needed."

A case was registered by the Lahore police at the Kot Lakhpat police station at the behest of then-superintendent Kot Lakhpat jail, Waqar Sumra, under Section 324/34 (planned attempted murder in group) under the Pakistan Penal Code.

08:36 Cyclone Phethai likely to hit Andhra on Monday: The meteorological department has warned that cyclone Phethai will intensify and move towards the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"The deep depression in the south-eastern area of the Bay of Bengal has moved to the northern side with a speed of 17 km an hour and has now intensified and developed into a cyclonic storm named Phethai. It is very likely to move to the north-eastern side and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17," the statement from the meteorological department read.

The department also predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in parts of Odisha on Sunday, and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of the state.

The statement said, "Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at many places over districts of south Odisha and a few places over districts of north Odisha on December 16, at many places over districts of Odisha on 17. and at a few places over districts of Odisha on December 18." The meteorological department has warned that cyclone Phethai will intensify and move towards the state of Andhra Pradesh.