LIVE! Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lanka's PM

December 15, 2018

12:04 Indian badminton star PV Sindhu reaches final of World Tour Finals with 21-16 25-23 win over Ratchanok Intanon.

11:45 Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lanka's PM: Sri Lankas Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned today to end the country's political crisis.

The pro-Rajapaksa member, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, told reporters that Rajapaksa decided on Friday in a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena to resign to allow the president to appoint a new government.

Sri Lanka has had no functioning government for nearly two weeks and is facing the prospect of being unable to pass a budget for next year.

The decision appears to have been hastened by a Supreme Court decision to extend a lower court's suspension of Rajapaksa and his Cabinet.

The top court put off the next hearing until mid-January, when it plans to rule on whether they should hold office after losing two no-confidence votes in parliament.

11:34 Mick Mulvaney named acting White House Chief of Staff: United States President Donald Trump announced Mick Mulvaney, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the acting White House Chief of Staff. He will be succeeding John Kelly.

"I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration...." Trump tweeted.

Trump also thanked Kelly for his services to the nation and said that he would be serving in his present capacity until the end of this year.

Ending months of speculation, Trump had announced last week that Kelly would step down from his post at the end of this year.

According to reports, Trump and Kelly have stopped speaking to each other in the recent days.

Ever since Kelly took over the post from his previous role as US Homeland Security secretary in July last year, he reportedly shared a "tense relationship" with Trump.

In the last few months, Kelly's role began to diminish as the US President evaded most of the policies and protocols he had enacted and Kelly was on the verge of being fired several times.

With the Democrats set to take over the House of Representatives in January 2019 following the midterm elections last month, Trump is becoming seriously concerned over the same and has privately said that Kelly is not "politically savvy".

Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

11:14 Kharge to push PAC to seek details of CAG report on Rafale deal: Will ask PAC to call AG, CAG to know when was CAG report on Rafale tabled in Parl,says Kharge New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI)

A day after the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal, Public Accounts Committee chairman Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday he will request all members of the panel to summon the Attorney General and the Comptroller and Auditor General to ask them when was the public auditor's report tabled in Parliament.

The senior Congress leader accused the government of 'misleading' the Supreme Court by presenting wrong facts about the CAG report on the Rafale deal and demanded that the government should apologise for it.

Kharge also said they respect the Supreme Court, but it is not a probe agency and only a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) can investigate the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

"I will request the PAC members to call the Attorney General (AG) and the Comptroller and Auditor General to ask them when was the CAG report on the Rafale deal tabled in Parliament," he told reporters.

Kharge also cited the Supreme Court judgment that stated that the CAG report on Rafale pricing had been tabled in Parliament and discussed in the PAC.

"When has the CAG discussed the PAC report. It has not been table so far. Wrong information is being feeded in the Supreme Court, it is a matter of shock...Government should apologise for misleading SC by presenting wrong facts on CAG report before Supreme Court," he said. -- PTI



10:27 Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGO flight grounded after bomb hoax: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow via Delhi was grounded on Saturday after a bomb threat call, airport sources said.

The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for a secondary ladder point check after a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) found the threat as 'specific', the sources said.

Later, security agencies declared the plane 'safe', they said.

Repeated attempts for IndiGo's reaction on the development did not fructify.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.05 am. It was immediately not clear as to how many passengers were on board.

"A woman passenger travelling to Delhi on Go Air flight G8 329 approached an IndiGo check-in counter at T1 and informed that there was a bomb in IndiGo's flight 6E 3612 (operating on Mumbai - Delhi/Lucknow route)," an airport source said.

The woman passenger also showed photographs of a few people and claimed that they were a "threat' to the nation, the source said.

Thereafter, Central Industrial Security Force personnel took her to the airport police station for questioning.

"A BTAC was convened in CISF Assistant Commander's office which declared the threat a specific one,' the source added. -- PTI

Image only for representation.



10:21 Wickremesinghe likely to take oath as Sri Lanka's PM on Sunday: Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to take oath as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Sunday after disputed Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign on Saturday, signalling an end to the nearly two-month power tussle in the island nation.

President Maithripala Sirisena has reportedly agreed to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Wickremesinghe in the post after a discussion with him over the phone on Friday, Colombo Page reported.

Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) said that it was decided during the discussion that he will take oath as the Prime Minister at 10 am on Sunday.

The President removed Wickremesinghe from the post of Prime Minister on October 26 and appointed former president Rajapaksa as the Premier, plunging the country into an unprecedented crisis.

Wickremesinghe refused to accept the sacking and challenged it in a court and in the Parliament.

The daily reported that a new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.

The Cabinet will consist of 30 members and include six Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) parliamentarians, it said.

Rajapaksa's son on Friday announced that the former strongman will resign on Saturday, after two crucial Supreme Court decisions made the embattled leader's efforts to cling to premiership untenable.

The apex court on Friday refused to stay a court order restraining Rajapaksa, 73, from holding the office of Prime Minister until it fully heard the case next month.

'To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation,' Rajapaksa's son Namal tweeted.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) with former president, SLFP and others will 'now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena', Namal, a lawmaker, added.

The apex court's Friday ruling came a day after it unanimously declared that the dissolution of Parliament by President Sirisena was 'illegal'. -- PTI



09:56 Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama: An encounter broke out on Saturday between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire on them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight is going on.

Further details are awaited. -- PTI

Image only for representation.



09:23 Australia recognises west Jerusalem as capital of Israel: Australia now recognises west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, but a contentious embassy shift from Tel Aviv will not occur until a peace settlement is achieved.

Morrison also committed to recognising the aspirations for a future state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital when the city's status is determined in a peace deal.

The prime minister said it was in Australia's interests to support 'liberal democracy' in the Middle East and took aim at the United Nations he said was a place Israel is 'bullied'. -- Agencies



09:08 Dassault Aviation welcomes SC ruling on Rafale deal: The Dassault Aviation on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on the Rafale fighter jet deal, rejecting demands for any probe into the multi-billion dollar contract.

"Dassault Aviation welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of India rendered today dismissing all petitions filed on the Rafale Contract signed on September 23, 2016," the company said.

The Dassault Aviation has won a Rs 58,000 crore deal to supply 36 Rafale jets to India.

The Congress has been alleging massive corruption in the deal, a claim stoutly rejected by the government.

'Dassault Aviation takes note of the Supreme Court conclusions establishing the absence of any irregularities in the decision making process to purchase 36 Rafale, pricing of Rafale jets and selection of Indian offset partner,' the company said in a statement.

In relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to 'really doubt the decision making process' warranting setting aside of the contract.

The apex court rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and the court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dealt with 'three broad areas of concern' raised in the petitions -- the decision making process, pricing and the choice of Indian offset partners (IOP) -- and said there was no reason for intervention by the court on the 'sensitive issue' of purchase of 36 jets.

It said the Indian Air Force (IAF) needs advanced fighter jets as the country cannot afford to be 'unprepared' or 'under prepared' in a situation where adversaries have acquired fourth and fifth generation fighter aircraft, 'of which, we have none'. -- PTI



09:04 Encounter underway between Security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.



More details awaited

08:29 Bulandshahr: Cops making villagers pledge against cow slaughter: Two weeks after clashes erupted in Bulandshahr over alleged cow slaughter, police in Meerut are making villagers take a pledge against slaughtering cows by holding meetings in villages.

Teams of police personnel are approaching villages that are known for incidents of cow-slaughtering and persuading villagers to not indulge in cow slaughter as it is forbidden by law.

The police is even asking villagers to be vigilant and report any such incident.Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Meerut, Rajesh Kumar, said that the police are informing villagers to not indulge in cow slaughtering as it creates 'law and order' situation.

"Since the income from cow-slaughtering is used to feed the whole family, we will take action against the entire family of the individual who is involved," Kumar added.

In order to keep a tab on incidents of cow-slaughtering, the police has also involved the 'Gram-Pradhan', 'Chowkidar' and 'Lekhpal' to be its eyes and ears and to make villagers aware about the crime.

"We are taking all preventive measures to prevent cow-slaughtering. By holding meetings in the villages we are making sure that any active cow-slaughterer should not remain free," said Kumar.

On December 3, a police officer, Subodh Kumar Singh, and Sumit, who was later named an accused, were killed after clashes erupted in Bulandshahr.

Agitation began after locals allegedly found cattle carcass, and thus demanded all illegal animal slaughterhouses in the area to be shut down.

The district police has released pictures of 18 accused absconding in the Bulandshahr violence case and will attach movable properties of these individuals. -- ANI