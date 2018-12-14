LIVE! SC verdict proves allegations politically motivated: Anil

Write a comment

December 14, 2018

12:15 Jaitley to address Parliament at noon: Finance minister Arun Jaitley to address parliament at noon and is likely to speak on the Rafale deal. Jaitley said the government was ready for a debate in the House on Rafale. "Rahul lied on Rafale





Arun Shourie, the other petitioner in the case said the top court has abdicated responsibility and not gone into the fundamental issues in the case. "I'm astonished at the verdict," he said.

12:10 SC verdict establishes allegations politically motivated: Anil Ambani: Reliance chief Anil Ambani welcomes the Supreme Court judgment on the Rafale deal and says it establishes the falsity of politically motivated allegations against his firm. He said his company is committed to India's national security, including implementing offset deal with Dassault.





A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar deal. On the issue of offset partner (Anil Ambani's company) the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity.





The top court said there has been a necessity for fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without jets.





The CJI, who read out the judgement for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets.





12:03 RBI board meeting gets underway: The crucial central board meeting of the Reserve Bank is underway Friday morning to discuss contentious issues including a new economic capital framework for the central bank and relaxation in the prompt corrective action norms for at least some of 12 state-run banks.





This is the first board meet chaired by the newly- appointed Shaktikanta Das, who took over as the 25th governor on Wednesday.





In the previous board meeting, held on November 19, the board had decided to constitute a committee of experts to fix the appropriate level of economic capital framework that the central bank should hold at any given time and the membership and terms of reference of which will be jointly determined by government and RBI.





The issue of transfer of RBI's excess reserves, which stood at Rs 9.43 lakh crore as of June 2018, to the government has been one of the contentious issues between the government and the central bank for a long time and also one of the key reasons for the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel Monday.





The 18-member RBI board will also deliberate on relaxation of prompt corrective action norms. Of the 21 state-owned banks, 11 are under the PCA framework, which imposes lending and other restrictions on weak lenders. -- PTI

12:01 Kamal Nath in Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form MP govt: Congress leader Kamal Nath will meet Governor Anandiben Patel Friday in Raj Bhavan in Bhopal to stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh. The party won 114 seats in the 230-member House, the poll result of which were declared on December 11. It has secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including SP - 1 and BSP - 2 legislators as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats.





The Congress Thursday night had named Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next chief minister after hours of hectic parleys held by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats in the elections. -- PTI

11:49 Decision takes time: Gehlot on CM delay: Ashok Gehlot on the delay in the naming of the Rajasthan CM: "Decision is not being delayed, BJP is spreading lies. BJP took 7 days in UP and 9 days in Maharashtra to choose a CM. The process takes time, observers go to states for discussion. Whenever such decision is taken it takes time." Ashok Gehlot on the delay in the naming of the Rajasthan CM: "Decision is not being delayed, BJP is spreading lies. BJP took 7 days in UP and 9 days in Maharashtra to choose a CM. The process takes time, observers go to states for discussion. Whenever such decision is taken it takes time."

11:43 KCR's son K T Rama Rao appointed working president of TRS: A day after he was sworn in as the chief minister, Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday appointed his son and former minister KT Rama Rao as the outfit's working president. According a press release from KCR's office, Rama Rao's appointment was necessitated as Chandrasekhar Rao will have to concentrate on national politics and also focus on various developmental activities in the state.





Chandrasekhar Rao returned as the chief minister for the second consecutive term Thursday. The TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly in the December 7 polls.





Soon after the results were announced, KCR declared that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics. He has been pitching for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties to take on the two national parties. "...Congress-mukt Bharat... BJP-mukt Bharat... that is needed," he had said. -- PTI





Image: KT Rama Rao celebrates the party's win in the Assembly polls.

11:36 Govt seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi on Rafale issue: The treasury benches Friday mounted a counter-offensive on the opposition on the Rafale issue in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.





As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, opposition members trooped into the Well carrying placards on various issues, including alleged scam in Rafale deal. But BJP members stood up and started raising slogans against the Congress and Gandhi.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said following the SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi should apologise. Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.





11:28 Petitioner Bhushan slams SC clean chit on Rafale deal : Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan reacts to the dismissal of the plea asking for a probe in the Rafale deal: "In our opinion the Supreme Court judgement is totally wrong, the campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition."



The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S. K. Kaul and K. M. Joseph of the apex court heard petitioners and the government lawyers and dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal.



The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi,stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation in to details of Rafale pricing.



"We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process.



Joint exercise have taken place and there is no element of financial benefits," said CJI Gogoi.



The CJI added that, "Detailed scrutiny of RafaleDeal deal is not required."



During the arguments earlier, the top court was informed by former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan that the decision making process for acquisition of 36 Rafale aircrafts and the consequent increase in price and grant of offsets to Reliance was "not bonafide" and "requires investigation by the CBI."



11:16 Allegations by Congress baseless: Rajnath: First reactions from the government on the SC judgment dismissing a court-monitered probe on the Rafale deal. Home minister Rajnath Singh: "The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage." First reactions from the government on the SC judgment dismissing a court-monitered probe on the Rafale deal. Home minister Rajnath Singh: "The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage."

11:12 Rahul to hold fresh round of discussions with Gehlot, Pilot: On the pending appointment of the Rajasthan CM: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a fresh round of discussions Friday with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the two chief ministerial aspirants in Rajasthan, before taking a final call for the top post.





The decision of Rajasthan's next chief minister is likely to be taken before noon and will be made public at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in state capital Jaipur, sources said. After several rounds of discussions that lasted till Thursday midnight, Congress veteran Gehlot has emerged as a front runner for the top post, while Pradesh Congress Committee president Pilot is being placated in attempts to broker peace between the two. Party's central observer for Rajasthan K C Venugopal told PTI, "It is up to the Congress president to take a final call and the decision is being awaited."





Congress leaders feel once the MLAs in the state have authorised Gandhi to take a decision on the chief minister, leaders should not challenge the high command and accept the decision.





Pilot, 41, is still reported not on board on Gehlot's name, which is delaying the announcement, the sources said. The PCC chief has put up a stiff resistance and his staking his own claim for the top post. AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande told PTI," Congress president heard everyone and after wide consultations he will take the final decision which will be acceptable to all."





Gandhi is likely to meet Pilot and Gehlot, 67, again at his residence in attempts to broker peace, like he did in the case of Madhya Pradesh where Kamal Nath was declared as the next chief minister amid hectic parleys held by the Congress chief with senior party leaders in the national capital Thursday night.





10:58 Not the job of court to compare pricing details: SC on Rafale pricing : Update on the what the SC said on the Rafale deal: "We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process (of procurement). A country cant afford to be underprepared. Not correct for the Court to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects. There is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can't be the basis for roving inquiry in sensitive issue of defence procurement. We can't compel the government to purchase 126 aircrafts and its not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It isn't a job of court to compare pricing details." Update on the what the SC said on the Rafale deal: "We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process (of procurement). A country cant afford to be underprepared. Not correct for the Court to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects. There is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can't be the basis for roving inquiry in sensitive issue of defence procurement. We can't compel the government to purchase 126 aircrafts and its not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It isn't a job of court to compare pricing details."

10:54 SC dismisses plea for probe in Rafale jets' deal : The three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph have said there is no reason for the court to intervene and dismissed pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. "There is no occasion to doubt decision-making process in Rafale deal," the three-judge bench said, which comes as a huge relief to the Narendra Modi government.





The court said it cannot sit on the perception of individuals. It said that press interviews (presumably with former French President Francois Hollande) can't be the basis for a probe. "We can't judge the jet purchase and there is no reason for the court to intervene," it said. It added there was no commercial favourtism in the purchase of the Rafale jets.





The court delivered an unanimous judgment and said pricing details must be kept confidential. The Congress has accused the Modi-government of corruption and crony capitalism. The court added that the "quality of the jet is not in doubt and the country cannot be allowed to be unprepared."





The apex court on November 14 had reserved its judgment in the case. The apex court heard petitioners and the government lawyers before reserving the verdict in the case.





10:33 Sensex, Nifty turn cautious on mixed global cues: Benchmark equity indices Friday opened on a cautious note amid negative signals from other Asian markets, and mixed macro cues like weakening rupee and easing crude prices.





Breaking its three-day winning streak, the 30-share index turned choppy and was trading 25.93 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 35,903.71. The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, shedding 5.55 points, 0.05 per cent, to 10,786.00.





The Sensex Thursday climbed 150.57 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 35,929.64, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 53.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,791.55. Investors were also on edge ahead of RBI central board meeting under new Governor Shaktikanta Das, traders said. -- PTI

10:27 Sanjay Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary today: Varun Gandhi @varungandhi80 "My mother and I at Shanti Vana to pay tribute to my father Late Shri Sanjay Gandhi, on his 72nd birth anniversary."





Sadly, the Gandhi who will always remain the outsider.

10:11 Creative tension should exist between RBI, Govt: Arvind Subramanian : Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian opined that although the Reserve Bank of India's independence is sacred, there must be "creative tension" between the central bank and government.





Subramanian, who participated in an interactive session with entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, was of the view that anything that damages or undermines the RBI's reputation will cost the country dearly in the long run.





"We want autonomy and independence but along with communication and cooperation because both parts of the government (i.e. RBI and government) have to work together as many of their objectives are common. There will be some objectives which are different and that's why we created RBI. They will never agree, they should never agree, there has to be a creative tension," he said.





Subramanian, however, noted that despite all shortcomings in the last 5-6 years, the RBI remains one of India's most respected institutions.





Acknowledging the connect between financial stability and robust functioning of the Reserve Bank, Subramanian, who is a visiting professor at Harvard University, said the RBI has to be accountable for glaring deficiencies and shortcomings in the financial system or economy.





"As long as autonomy (of RBI) is protected, there will be no issues," he asserted. The recent rift between the RBI and the union government is one that has been widely debated, particularly after RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya stressed on the need to ensure the central bank's independence.





On Monday, Urjit Patel stepped down as the RBI Governor citing "personal reasons", weeks after differences between the central bank and the government regarding its "independence" became public.





A day later, former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the new governor of the central bank with immediate effect.

10:06 Rupee rises 14 paise to 71.82 against US dollar in early trade: The rupee Friday depreciated by 14 paise to 71.82 in early trade on the forex market as the American currency strengthened, while the domestic equity market opened on a weak note.





Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and caution ahead of RBI central board meeting under new Governor Shaktikanta Das, weighed on the local unit.





At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.80 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and fell to 71.82 showing a decline of 14 paise over it's previous closing. On Thursday the rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 71.68 per US dollar. -- PTI

09:59 Reduce number, weight of government mandates for PSBs: Rajan: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Friday said there is need to reduce uncompensated government mandates imposed on public sector banks (PSBs). "This is lazy government -- if an action is worth doing, it should be paid out of budgetary resources. It also is against the interests of minority shareholders in PSBs," he said in New Delhi.





The government should incentivise all banks to take up activities it thinks desirable, not impose it on a few, especially as the privileges associated with a banking license diminish, he said. Along these lines, requirements that banks mandatorily invest in government bonds (the SLR requirement) should continue to be reduced, substituting instead with the liquidity coverage ratios and net stable funding ratios set by Basel, he added.





He further said public sector banks still not adequately professionalised and there is a need to substantially improve risk management. -- PTI

09:53 SC verdict on probe into Rafale deal at 10.30 am: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on pleas seeking a court-monitored probe in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France this morning at 10.30 am.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas on November 14.

Advocate M L Sharma was the first petitioner in the case. Later, another lawyer Vineet Dhanda had moved the apex court with the plea for court-monitored probe into the deal.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has also filed a petition against the fighter jet deal.

After the three petitions were filed, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie alongwith activist advocate Prashant Bhushan had moved the apex court with a plea for a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to register a first information report for alleged irregularities in the deal.

The Centre has defended the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets and opposed public disclosure of the pricing details.

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment. The deal is estimated to be about Rs 58,000 crore (about $8 billion).

09:25 Kamal Nath to take oath as MP CM on December 17: Kamal Nath will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The 72-year-old Congress veteran was declared as CM after hours of hectic parleys held by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders.

09:06 Trump considering son-in-law Jared Kushner as next chief of staff: Report: Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is on the short-list of potential candidates for the US president's next chief of staff, US media said on Thursday.

Kushner, an influential White House adviser and husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, met with the Republican leader to discuss the job, according to the Huffington Post, which first reported the story.

"I am not aware that he is under consideration but, as I think all of us here would recognise, he would be great in any role that the president chooses to put him in," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said of the news, which was also reported by CBS.

The US president has been searching in vain for a new chief of staff after announcing that John Kelly, a retired general he had reportedly fallen out with, was to leave by the end of the year.

Nick Ayres, the 36-year-old chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, had been touted as favourite to get the job, but announced he was taking himself out of the running, dealing a blow to Trump.

Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican who heads the hard-right Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives, showed more interest -- but also ultimately withdrew his candidacy.

08:25 US Senate blames Saudi crown prince for Jamal Khashoggi's murder: The US Senate delivered a rare double rebuke to US President Donald Trump on Saudi Arabia on Thursday, voting to end US military support for the war in Yemen and blame the Saudi crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The votes were largely symbolic because to become law the resolutions would have to pass the House of Representatives, whose Republican leaders have blocked any legislation intended to rebuke the Saudis.

In a historic move, Senators voted 56-41 to end US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemens civil war. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the worlds most dire human crisis, with the country on the brink of famine.

It was the first time either chamber of Congress had backed a resolution to withdraw US forces from a military engagement under the War Powers Act. That law, passed in 1973, limits the presidents ability to commit U.S. forces to potential hostilities without congressional approval.

Seven of Trumps fellow Republicans joined Senate Democrats to back the measure.

Immediately after the Yemen vote, the Senate backed a resolution blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Khashoggis murder and insisting that Saudi Arabia hold accountable anyone responsible for his death.

Khashoggi, a US resident who was a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. The Senate vote, which was unanimous, puts pressure on House leaders to allow a vote on the Khashoggi resolution this month, before Congress adjourns for the year.

08:00 Madhya Pradesh done, all eyes on Rajasthan as Rahul to make decision today: After day long meetings and consultations, the Congress on Thursday night picked Kamal Nath over Jyotiraditya Scindia for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh.

However, in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - the two other heartland states the Congress managed to win from the BJP - the race for the top job is still on.

Sources say the party leadership prefers Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, but state Congress chief Sachin Pilot is not giving up. The two leaders had one-on-one meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi late Thursday night, and a decision on who will be chief minister was deferred till today.

Party observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal, who was also at the meetings, said taking decision on leadership was not easy but it will be announced on Friday.

"Taking decision on CM is not an easy job. The final decision will be taken tomorrow (today, Friday) in a meeting to be held around 10 am," he said.

As the experience versus youth battle for the top post in three states seemed to head nowhere all day Thursday, the Congress president even consulted his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.