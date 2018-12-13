LIVE! Congress won polls through deceit: Yogi on assembly elections

Write a comment

December 13, 2018

08:55 Congress won polls through deceit: Yogi on assembly elections: A day after the BJP was pushed out of power from three major states in the Hindi heartland, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath downplayed the Congress's victories by saying that it had achieved electoral success through deceit.

"The Congress's lies will start unravelling soon, and that will make our future battles even easier," the firebrand BJP leader said.

Adityanath campaigned extensively for the recent assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Addressing mediapersons, the BJP leader said that victories and defeats were part of the democratic process and one should accept both outcomes in all humility. "But we never bask in our victories while blaming our defeats on electronic voting machines, unlike our rivals who practise serious double standards in this regard. When they win, they immediately start worshipping the EVMs," he claimed.

08:32 After losing 3 states, Amit Shah meets leaders today to review setback: After Tuesdays electoral setbacks, it is time for introspection in the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Party president Amit Shah will go into a huddle with senior leaders on Thursday to discuss the reasons behind the defeats the party faced in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh annd Rajasthan, and to lift the morale ahead of the 2019 general elections, according to senior leaders familiar with the matter.

Before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the BJP MPs at the weekly parliamentary party meeting in the Parliament complex. The BJP is also expected to hold a meeting of its national council in the Capital in the second week of January, when 2,000 party leaders from across the country will assemble to discuss the national elections.

07:55 Kamal Nath vs Scindia, Pilot vs Gehlot: Rahul to decide today: Who will lead the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments will be decided by Congress president Rahul Gandhi today.

In both states, lawmakers held marathon meetings after which their leaders announced that the choice had been left to Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress won Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in state elections seen as the last popularity test before the 2019 national polls.

The victory parties have been short-lived with intense lobbying behind-the-scenes for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan, the Congress is sharply divided between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, even though both leaders have projected unity and smiled together in multiple photo-ops.

Sources say two-thirds of the newly-elected Congress lawmakers in Rajasthan have conveyed to the central leadership that they want Sachin Pilot, the 40-year-old state Congress head, to be chief minister.

In Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath is believed to be his leadership's choice but a conflicting picture has emerged after Jyotiraditya Scindia, the other contender for the top post, said he would be "honoured" to serve as chief minister. Both the leaders left for Delhi on Wednesday night and are expected to meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

"I am a servant of the people, have always been and will always be. What form that will take, be it through Madhya Pradesh or as minister of central government or chief whip, it is for my party to decide," Scindia, 47, said, not ruling himself out.

While Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot contested and won the Rajasthan election, both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are parliamentarians and did not contest the Madhya Pradesh polls.