LIVE! Cong@MP: Kamal Nath to meet Chouhan at 1 pm, MLA meet at 4 pm

December 12, 2018

12:07 Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as the RBI Governor.

12:06 Cong@MP: Kamal Nath to meet Chouhan at 1 pm, MLA meet at 4 pm: Shobha Oza, Congress spokesperson says that Kamal Nath will meet former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 1 pm as a courtesy visit. "At 4 pm we have a meeting of party MLAs and AK Antony is coming as observer and after that we will put in a word with Rahulji," she said.





The Congress, which was locked in a nail-biting see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office. The party was, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly.





But with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party, which won two seats and the Samajwadi Party, which won, one seat, the Congress tally now stands at 117. The four independents have also pledged support to the Congress.





Image: Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza.

11:59 Cong gives business suspension notice in RS to discuss Rafale deal: The Congress today gave a notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged corruption in the purchase of 36 fighter jets from France under a government to government deal and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.





Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma moved a notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States seeking suspension of all business of the House to discuss the Rafale purchase.





The notice read, 'This House expresses its serious concern over the irregularities and alleged corruption in the acquisition of Rafale jets. The arbitrary decision has resulted in loss of technology transfer, manufacture of 108 fighter jets by HAL and massive loss to national exchequer. The scam be investigated by a JPC to fix accountability.' Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been alleging corruption and favour to private industrialists in the Rafale purchase and leading the demand for a JPC in the matter.





The issue of Rafale purchase was also discussed at a meeting of opposition parties held on Monday to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in 2019. Rahul Gandhi had said after the meeting that "there was consensus in the opposition" that the Rafale scam needs to be probed. -- PTI

11:28 BJP will NOT stake claim to form govt in MP: Shivraj : Done deal for the Congress, finally. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "We did not get majority. We will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor."





As you read this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reached the Raj Bhawan to tender his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel.





The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, had emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.





The party was however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.



With the BSP (2) and SP (1), the Congress gets 117, the simple majority needed to form government.





File pic.

11:23 SP to support Cong in MP: Madhya Pradesh update: Akhilesh Yadav says the Samajwadi Party will support Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh.



11:14 Nice to have something to celebrate on counting day: Omar: Omar Abdullah @OmarAbdullah Congratulations to the Congress & especially to its leader @RahulGandhi for the great success in these elections. He took the blame & the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day. Omar Abdullah @OmarAbdullah Congratulations to the Congress & especially to its leader @RahulGandhi for the great success in these elections. He took the blame & the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day.

11:09 Rajasthan CM decision today: Sachin: Sachin Pilot on being asked who will be Rajasthan CM: Whatever the MLAs have to say they will say in the meeting and final decision is left to the Congress president and other party leaders. We will take a call today. Sachin Pilot on being asked who will be Rajasthan CM: Whatever the MLAs have to say they will say in the meeting and final decision is left to the Congress president and other party leaders. We will take a call today.

11:04 To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress: BSP : Mayawati on extending support to the Congress and the assembly poll results:



"Results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives.





10:54 With BSP's support, Cong hits majority in MP: BSP chief Mayawati has announced that her party will be lending support to the Congress in the just-concluded five-state elections. What this means is that the Congress which has 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh, now has the numbers to form government in the state.



The BSP has two seats, which gives the Congress 116 seats, which is exactly the halfway mark need to form government. Even if the BJP (109) gets the support of the SP (1) and Independents (4) it will be still short of a simple majority.





In Rajasthan, the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73. The Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats. Allying with the BSP will get it a simple majority of 105 seats. The Congress and the BJP declared their intention to form government with the help of others, including Independents, even before the final results were out.





10:44 Bomb threat in Facebook campus, Buildings evacuated : Several buildings in the Facebook campus located in Menlo Park in California were evacuated following a bomb threat in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time).





CNN quoted a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department Nicole Acker as saying that the San Mateo bomb unit has responded to the matter.





10:34 'To save Modi, BJP wants to hang Shivraj, Vasundhara, Raman': In spite of anti-incumbency, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan could defend his turf and gave the Congress a very good fight, says Dr A P S Chouhan, professor of political science at Gwalior's Jiwaji University.





10:25 TMC to raise Urjit Patel's resignation in Parliament today: The Trinamool Congress has given a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to "immediately discuss the threat to nation's institutions like the Reserve Bank of India."





The Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha is related to suspension of rules which says "Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being."





The session, which commenced on December 11, will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days. The Opposition parties are also expected to raise issues like Rafale deal and alleged government interference in the functioning of institutions like the CBI.





TMC's move came after the post of RBI Governor fell vacant on Monday when Urjit Patel resigned, weeks after differences between the central bank and the government became public.





09:59 'Pappu' has become 'Param Pujya': Raj Thackeray : As the Congress party has emerged victorious in Rajasthan, and is also poised to sweep Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was referred to as 'Pappu' (colloquial Hindi word for dumb kid) by his opponents has now become 'Param Pujya' (most revered).





"Rahul Gandhi was alone in Gujarat, even in Karnataka and now too. Now Pappu has become Param Pujya. Will his leadership be accepted at the national level, you are seeing it," he said.





The MNS chief also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party which is inching towards its defeat in recently held state Assembly elections and said that the party was bound to be defeated because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah's behaviour.





09:57 Who will MP governor Anandiben Patel go with?: Congress state president Kamal Nath submitted a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, staking claim to form government late Tuesday night. He later said his party had the numbers to form government in the central state.





"We have majority numbers with us to form the government. Even Independents, the BSP and the Samajwadi Party have also supported us. We have sought an appointment with the governor and we will apprise her about the majority figure that we have and request her to invite us to form the government," Nath told reporters in the early hours of Wednesday.





He said the party has called a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the BJP said the Congress did not get people's mandate to form government in the state and claimed that it was in touch with some Independents and other parties.





"The Congress has not got the mandate. Many Independents and others are in contact with the BJP. We will meet Governor tomorrow (Wednesday)," state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a tweet late Tuesday night. -- PTI





Image: MP Governor Anandiben Patel was former Gujarat CM and is a close aide of PM Narendra Modi.

09:51 Four Independents hold key for Cong in MP: The Congress will have to enlist the support of at least one of the four independents or of the lone Samajwadi Party candidate elected in Madhya Pradesh to form the next government in the state.





The results for 230 of the 230 seats have been declared. The Congress has won 114 and the ruling BJP has won 109 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has won two seats, the Samajwadi Party has won one seat and Independent candidates have won four.





Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from his traditional Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav. -- PTI

09:36 Cong and BJP will stake claim to form govt in MP: The counting in Madhya Pradesh has ended with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 114 seats -- two short of a simple majority.

The BJP has won 109.

The smaller parties and Independents will now play a crucial role in deciding who forms the next government in the state.

The BJP has said that it has already reached out to the Independents and will try to form the government. At the same time, the Congress too has called up the Governor to stake claim to the government.

The focus is now on MP Governor Anandiben Patel, also former BJP CM of Gujarat and a close confidante of PM Modi, to invite a party/alliance to form the government.

The Congress, yesterday, wrote a letter to Anandiben Patel and sought an appointment to seek chance to form government. This was at a time when results of many seats were still trickling in. The Governor rejected the request and asked Congress to wait till the Election Commission announces the complete result. The counting in Madhya Pradesh has ended with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 114 seats -- two short of a simple majority.

09:08 BJP should stick to development, trends a warning bell, says party MP: A Rajya Sabha member, who is an associate member of the BJP, Tuesday said the assembly poll results are a 'warning bell' for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Kakade, a Pune-based builder, also asked the party to introspect over the poll performance.

"I am of the opinion that the BJP should stick to development agenda and not to caste (mobilisation), changing names of cities or a (Ram) temple. We need to revert to the track of development," Kakade said.

"What the BJP has been doing so far is Mandir-Masjid, changing names of cities, caste politics. Even if we win MP with a slender margin, I will call it our defeat," Kakade said.

Kakade said he was not surprised with Congress gaining decisive leads in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and TRS's winning performance in Telangana, but Madhya Pradesh was a shocker.

"The decisive trends in these four major states are a warning bell for us ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. If we do not learn from it, it will be difficult for us," Kakade said. Kakade is no stranger to controversial comments.

Ahead of the results of the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, he had said: "Forget absolute majority, the party (BJP) will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress, on the other hand, will reach close to the majority mark."

-- PTI

08:48 MP cliffhanger ends with Congress just two short of majority: The Congress, which was running neck and neck with the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, ended up the single-largest party with 114 seats, two short of a majority in the 230-member assembly. The BJP won 109.Both parties had almost the same vote share at around 41% and the difference of votes polled by the parties was only 47,827 across the state.

With none of the two parties getting a majority in the state at 116 seats, smaller parties and Independents will play a crucial role in deciding who forms the next government in the state, ruled by the BJP for the last 15 years. The Congress reached out earlier, said sources, to the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party which won two, and one seats. It also contacted regional player Gondwana Gantantra Party and independents who won the remaining four seats.

Mayawatis BSP said it will try and ensure the BJP does not form government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, The ideology of SP, BSP and the Congress is the same - different from that of the BJP.

08:27 3 dead in shooting in Strasbourg, police say shooter has not been caught: At least three people were killed and a dozen others injured late on Tuesday night after gunfire erupted near a Christmas market in the center of the French city of Strasbourg, French authorities said.

Strasbourg police said an armed person entered the perimeter of the Christmas market by the Corbeau Bridge, heading toward the Rue des Orfvres.

The suspect then opened fire, police said. Police said they have identified the shooter, who has not been captured.

France has raised its national security threat level to "emergency terror attack" status since the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote on Twitter that she was "shocked and saddened" by the "terrible" attack in Strasbourg. "My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people," May tweeted.

The Christmas market will be closed on Wednesday and the flags will be at half-staff, Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries said early Wednesday on his Twitter account. All shows scheduled to be performed at the city's cultural institutions will also be canceled on Wednesday, the mayor said.

07:52 TRS chief KCR to take oath as Telangana CM tomorrow: TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao will take oath as the chief minister of Telangana tomorrow. Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats in the Telangana assembly elections.

KCR won the polls by a landslide, riding pro-Telangana sentiments and the success of a raft of populist schemes launched by his government.

Rao himself won by a margin of over 51,000 votes from his Gajwel seat, trouncing V Pratap Reddy of the Congress.

The 'Praja Kutami' (People's Front), a four-party opposition alliance led by the Congress that included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, the Communist Party of India and the newly-formed Telangana Jana Samiti, cut a sorry figure together winning 21 seats.

The Congress had just 19 seats in its kitty, two less that what it won in the last polls, while the TDP could win only two against its tally of 15 seats in 2014.

